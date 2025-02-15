Spreading empathy through interactive training

Rebus Theatre’s latest project, Stages of Empathy, is an interactive training program designed to help community groups – including sports clubs, council, not-for-profit organisations, arts collectives, hobbyist organisations and special interest groups – become more accessible for autistic people and people with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities. The project also considers the intersection of disability and LGBTQ+ identities.

The program is designed for everyone, not just for people living with disability.

Rebus is seeking community groups and organisations across the ACT, NSW and Victoria to participate in this free inclusion training opportunity. If you’d like to train your staff, volunteers or members, Stages of Empathy is tailored for all types of community groups, with sessions to commence on 10 May 2025.

Stages of Empathy uses Forum Theatre, a proven, hands-on approach that brings real-life scenarios to the stage. Participating groups can explore accessibility challenges through role-playing – practising inclusion in real time and gaining insight and practical strategies to make their organisations more inclusive.

The facilitators and actors all have lived experience of disability, with the program developed based on community consultations. Workshops – which usually go for 90 minutes – can be facilitated in a conference room for 15 to 80 people and can take place during or after office hours.

Author and advocate, Yenn Purkis says, “As the accessibility manager at Rebus for Stages of Empathy and a person with lived experience of autism and mental health issues, and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am absolutely delighted to be part of this project. I know it will make a big difference for organisations to build their understanding and promote inclusion.”



Rebus Theatre has been in operation for over 10 years. In that time, it has received a number of awards for its work in championing inclusion in the community. These include the Excellence in Inclusion in Education and Training Award in 2023, the Excellence in Championing Human Rights and the Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in the ACT Inclusion Awards in 2018 and the Excellence in Inclusion ACT Inclusion Award in 2014.

Stages of Empathy is made possible by grant funding from the Australian Government Department of Social Services.

Event times: By negotiation with Rebus in ACT, NSW and Victoria commencing 10 May 2025.

Tickets: Free

For more information and expressions of interest, visit Stages of Empathy.