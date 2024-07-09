New support for UK/Australian collaborations

The British Council has today (9 July 2024) announced it is now open for applications for its Connections Through Culture arts grants. The $1.33 million (£700,000) program is aimed at furthering and supporting the development of artistic collaborations between the UK and countries in the Asia Pacific, including Australia.

To receive a grant of up to $9600 (£5000) applicants in Australia need to show how their project will enable genuine international collaboration across these two regions. While all art forms are eligible, priority will likely be given to proposals that address or respond to current topics of concern, including climate change and equity, diversity and inclusion.

All creative projects must also include at least one applicant in the UK and one based in Australia.

In a media statement announcing the opening of applications, the Director of the British Council in Australia, Helen Salmon said, ‘We’re proud to be supporting new creative collaborations between the United Kingdom and Australia through our Connections Through Culture grants.

‘These grants can spark big ideas and major collaborations. Connections Through Culture grants not only create meaningful artistic exchanges; they support mutual understanding, which enriches us all.’

Application process

To assist applicants undertaking the process, the British Council has produced a comprehensive set of resources, including an application toolkit, which features valuable tips and detailed insights into the context of the program and its aims.

This toolkit can be found on the British Council website, along with a FAQ (frequently asked questions) section and information sessions to further guide potential applicants through the process.

Key dates:

Applications open: 9 July 2024

Applications deadline: 2 September 2024

Register here for an Information Session:

Information Session 1, 8am GMT, 17 July 2024

Information Session 2, 9am GMT, 18 July 2024

Information Session 3, 9am GMT, 23 July 2024

Information Session 4, 10am GMT, 25 July 2024

For more information and to apply.