Make your year more musical with a star-studded orchestra line-up

Willoughby Symphony Orchestra (WSO)’s 2025 season kicks off on 22 February with a concert that will “start the year with something quite different,” says Associate Conductor, Dr Sarah Penicka-Smith.

“We’re opening with the Beethoven Triple Concerto, which is not performed very often because it’s quite a challenge,” Penicka-Smith explains. It’s an opportunity to see the young stars of Sydney’s Estivo Trio featuring violin, cello and piano soloists.

The WSO’s ambition and confidence in programming something like this can be partly attributed to its long history, as well as the continual support it has received from loyal music fans and the Willoughby City Council.

Each year the WSO offers subscriptions to its annual season, which translate to more than just a ticket to live performance. “Early subscriptions go towards helping the Orchestra and the artists directly, and it gives us the confidence when we’re programming for future years to be more adventurous and do bigger things,” says Penicka-Smith.

“I love the fact that the WSO is an orchestra that provides so many high-quality opportunities to Australian artists who are just emerging in their careers, and that the musicians are there because they 100% love the music they’re playing… The number of times I’ve heard Orchestra members say how much they love playing to a full house – that it brings out something extra – is astounding,” she adds.

Willoughby Symphony Orchestra. Photo: Keith McInnes Photography.

A WSO platinum subscription includes seven concerts, five under the baton of Chief Conductor Dr Nicholas Milton AM, and adds up to 20% of savings, compared to booking individually. In 2025, subscribers will be able to attend The Lark Ascending featuring flautist Jane Rutter; a concerto by Nino Rota, best known as the composer of the score for The Godfather, featuring principal trombonist of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, Jonathon Ramsay; the special Gala concert, A Night at the Oscars, conducted by Milton with his wife, the German violinist Rosa Donata Milton; and the popular family concert, Spirit of Christmas in December.

Penicka-Smith is also looking forward to the world premiere of the 2025 Young Composer Award, which provides a platform for emerging talents to showcase what they have to offer.

“There’s no parallel to listening to live music,” Penicka-Smith continues. “It’s the emotional impact of seeing people in front of you, making that sound and putting their unique stamp on it.

“Often people come up to me and say that they didn’t anticipate liking a certain piece or know about a particular living composer but that piece proved to be their favourite part of the program – the season offers the opportunity of encountering things that would not cross your path otherwise,” she concludes.

Ready to make your year more musical? Find out more about the 2025 WSO subscription.