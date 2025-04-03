Fine-tune your singing in the spirit of worship

Excelsia University College is unique as a Christian institution for creative and performing arts, especially in the context of international choral music. “It has a 40-year history of teaching creative and performing arts with a multi-denominational background of Christian mission and discipleship that draws on the vast range of musical and liturgical traditions of all three major streams of the Christian church – Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant,” says its Ambassador, Antony Pitts.

The College is now inviting interest for its International Christian Choral Celebration. Over the next three months Pitts hopes that choirs around the world will send in their performances. “The Celebration itself will culminate in September with a day of music curated from those submissions in front of an expert panel of choral directors and worship leaders, and streamed online.

“The panel will reflect on what can be learned from listening and responding to different traditions and kinds of music-making,” Pitts tells ArtsHub.

Entry to the International Christian Choral Competition is free, and “open to church, community, school, college and other amateur or professional choirs – in fact, choirs of all kinds and sizes from across the world,” explains Pitts.

“To encourage entries, there is the William Byrd Prize of AU$5000 – for the performance that most moves the panel. The entry deadline is 1 July, but best to get entries in as soon as possible!” he advises.

The terms and conditions are simple: “All your choir needs to do is to submit links to two videos, each being a performance of a song or piece of music with a Christian text or theme – in any language, in any genre, from any period.”

But wait, before you gather your troupe and start practising your scales, there are some stipulations to heed. “One of the two pieces should be a setting of words or a theme from the Psalms, and all performances must be unaccompanied,” Pitts adds. “No instruments, though clapping and body percussion is fine! The maximum duration of each piece is eight minutes.”

The Celebration’s prize honours the legacy of William Byrd, an English composer whose commitment to musical creativity makes him a fitting figurehead for Excelsia.

“More than four centuries ago, Byrd wrote some of the most beautiful sacred music for voices, some for public worship in churches, chapels and cathedrals, and some for private worship at home with family and friends. Byrd was a Christian believer who stood firm in the face of severe restrictions on his faith from the government and society of his time, and sometimes outright persecution.”

Beneath the stirring strains of the human voice, there are serious undertones to consider. “Today singing Christian texts and songs, in some places, is still a very brave thing to do. Those of us who can freely sing do so in solidarity with others around the world who are not so free. Excelsia is hosting this International Christian Choral Celebration to encourage people everywhere to sing out in praise of God and in proclamation of the Gospel, with its power to transform lives.”

Does Pitts have any advice for choristers wanting to enter the competition? “Be authentic – sing music that you know and love. Listen to each other to get the tuning and balance as perfect as possible. Make sure the words come across clearly and powerfully. Consider the impact your singing may have on those who listen. Do it all in a spirit of worship,” he concludes.

For further information visit Excelsia International Christian Choral Celebration.