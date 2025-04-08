Curating the finalists for one of the country’s most prestigious prizes

It’s going to be a big day on 9 April for Lucy Latella and the 56 artists she’s curated. That’s the date when the judges for the Dobell Drawing Prize will convene at the National Art School to examine an exhibition of the finalists. It will be the first time the judges have seen many of the works first-hand. That day, the judges will decide which artist has won the $30,000 prize, and Latella will adjust the final details for the following night’s exhibition opening and winner announcement.

It’s Latella’s first time curating the finalists for the Dobell Drawing Prize, Australia’s most prestigious drawing prize. “It’s been fantastic to be part of such a special and historic prize,” she says. “There’s so much that’s special about the Dobell. It welcomes artists of any skill level or training and has a huge diversity of mediums.”

This year’s finalists have incorporated drawing into a range of mediums and modes, including video animation, clay, site-specific work and even hair. “It’s a great snapshot of contemporary practice,” says Latella.

The works also provide a glimpse into the themes that capture the artist’s imagination. While no two works are alike, common themes are undeniable. This year, common themes include exploring personal identity, domesticity and community, and the impacts of colonisation and climate change.

The finalists were decided by the panel of judges in November last year. From there, Latella was tasked with curating an exhibition that showcased the work. “It’s been quite a feat,” she tells ArtsHub, as she knew that every piece deserved to be showcased in the best possible light. After all, $30,000 is at stake. “It involved lots of coordination. We looked at every piece and focused on being sensitive to the themes of the work, and the materials at play.”

The Dobell Prize began in 1993, named in honour of William Dobell who taught at the National Art School from 1939 to 1941, and occasionally returned after the war as a lecturer. Alongside the exhibition of finalists for the 24th Dobell Drawing Prize, the school’s archive is exhibiting some of Dobell’s drawings and rare artefacts from his career.

Being part of a historical lineage is only part of the prize for the finalists. “It’s a great opportunity,” Latella tells ArtsHub. “There’s the main prize, with the winning work being automatically acquired by the National Art School. There are also a few highly commendeds and the people’s choice award. So visitors can vote on their favourite when they visit the exhibition.”

In addition, the exhibition embarks on a regional tour. Last year’s finalists are still on the road, recently showing at the Tamworth Regional Gallery until 6 April, before moving to the South East Centre for Contemporary Art in Bega until July.

