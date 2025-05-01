British Council connects through Culture Grants

The British Council has opened applications for its Connections Through Culture (CTC) Grants – an exciting opportunity for artists and creative organisations in the UK and Australia to connect, co-create and bring cultural projects to life.

At a time when global collaboration is more vital than ever, the Connections Through Culture Grants offer funding for innovative, cross-cultural initiatives to provoke, inspire and push artistic boundaries.

Whether in the form of a digital art residency, an international performance, a creative policy lab or a community-led exhibition, these projects are designed to spark dialogue, foster mutual understanding and promote long-term partnerships.

Last year, the program supported 10 collaborative projects between Australia and the UK, with 84 projects being supported across the Asia-Pacific region. In 2025, the grant program will expand across 19 countries to welcome even more voices and visions – especially those responding to the urgent global themes of diversity, inclusion and climate change.

“Connections Through Culture is more than a grant – it’s a catalyst for creativity, collaboration and change,” says Manami Yuasa, Regional Arts Director, British Council East Asia. “We’re proud to champion projects that not only celebrate artistic innovation, but also build bridges between cultures and communities.”

Helen Salmon, Country Director, British Council Australia, adds: “This program empowers artists and organisations to imagine together. Through creative expertise and mutual respect, we’re seeing meaningful partnerships flourish across borders – and the impact is lasting.”

Applications are now open until 23 June 2025 (15:00 BST). Grants will be awarded to projects led by partnerships between UK-based and Australian creatives, with around 90 grants to be awarded throughout Australia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Mainland China, Georgia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The grants embrace all disciplines, from architecture to music, fashion to film and creative technology to theatre. Projects may be digital, physical or hybrid in format, and applicants are encouraged to think boldly and collaboratively.

Potential applicants are encouraged to view previous grantees’ projects for an understanding of the remit of the CTC Grants.

In 2024, for instance, among the successful applicants, the UK’s Dance North Scotland partnered with Australia’s Blakdance to envision and co-curate a Global First Nations contemporary dance festival; the UK’s Naeem Davis and Australia’s Lilah Benetti are seeking to amplify and reimagine Indigenous, Black, Queer and Trans histories through innovative art-making and archiving methodologies; and UK’s In Between Time and Australia’s pvi collective have created Special Envoy – a powerful provocation with the arts sector to dramatically reduce carbon footprints and create fairer and more equitable access to networks and opportunities.

Key information:



Applications open: 28 April 2025

Deadline: 23 June 2025 (15:00 BST)

Grants offered: Up to £5000

Information webinars: Begin 6 May 2025

Project start date: October 2025

To apply and access the full eligibility criteria and application toolkit, visit: Connections Through Culture Grants 2025

To explore the creativity of previous grantees for inspiration.