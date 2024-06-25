News

A sunrise like no other – wonders of Country shared through Indigenous agency

Aṉangu artists share their deep connection to Country in a bespoke sunrise experience designed to captivate and entrance in Uluṟu.
25 Jun 2024
Celina Lei
Experience ‘Sunrise Journeys’ at Ayers Rock Resort, Uluṟu. Photo: Supplied. First break of dawn with Uluṟu in the background among the desert environment.

Visual Arts

Experience ‘Sunrise Journeys’ at Ayers Rock Resort, Uluṟu. Photo: Supplied.

Ayers Rock Resort, Uluṟu is celebrating its 40th birthday with a new Indigenous art experience that will allow visitors to immerse themselves in a sunrise on Country like no other.

Sunrise Journeys is a collaboration between three Anangu artists: Selina Kulitja (Maruku Arts), Denise Brady (Kaltukatjara Art) and Valerie Brumby (Walkatjara Art), who together created a bespoke work for the event. Ngura Nganampa Wiru Mulapa is Pitjantjatjara for ‘our Country is truly beautiful’, and the painting depicts the artists’ shared connection to Aṉangu culture and Country.

They have also worked alongside Aṉangu musician and composer, Jeremy Whiskey, and visual experience creator, Mandylights to turn the piece into an immersive spectacle. Mandylights has staged light events internationally, including for the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Vivid Sydney and Beijing’s Chaoyang International Light Festival.

Selina Kulitja, Denise Brady and Valerie Brumby at work on their painting for ‘Sunrise Journeys’. Photo: Supplied.

Sunrise Journeys begins as guests take their seats before dawn on a platform overlooking Uluṟu and Kata Tjuṯa. From there, the artwork filled with rich Indigenous iconography gently unfolds across the dark desert landscape before them.

Whiskey’s bespoke musical score is coupled with the natural soundscapes and melodic narration from the artists, creating a multisensory experience alongside the ebb and flow of light and projections.

The experience culminates in the stillness, quiet and wonder of dawn at Uluṟu, as the landscape gently awakens under the warm glow of the sun’s first light. A hearty breakfast of native flavours is included to invigorate the body.

Brady says of Sunrise Journeys, ‘Our hearts burn with passion to share our Country and knowledge with the world. As the sun rises, we look forward to creating a future together.’

Matt Cameron-Smith, CEO of Voyages Indigenous Tourism Australia, which operates Ayers Rock Resort, adds, ‘Long before travelling with purpose was a trend, we’ve been focused on our purpose to promote responsible tourism. As we mark 40 years of delivering exceptional hospitality and innovative experiences, we’re thrilled to announce that we’re expanding our offering with this brand new cultural experience at Ayers Rock Resort, Uluṟu.

‘We’re deeply grateful for our partnership with these exceptional Aṉangu artists – Selina Kulitja, Denise Brady, Valerie Brumby and Jeremy Whiskey – and their trust in Voyages and Mandylights to help bring their vision to life through Sunrise Journeys.’

Mandylights’ Richard Neville says this innovative art experience allows nature to also paint its strokes. ‘An opportunity to bring such a beautiful artwork to life across one of the most spectacular landscapes on earth is rare. We are profoundly honoured to collaborate with the Aṉangu artists and to work at a new time of day – where even the sun will play a role in the experience,’ says Neville.

The two-and-a-half-hour experience operates daily from 1 August 2024, and includes a breakfast of native flavours paired with an Australian chai tea, and return coach transfers.

While at Ayers Rock Resort, art lovers can also visit GoCA (Gallery of Central Australia) to view the original painting that inspired Sunrise Journeys, as well as hundreds of other works from prolific and emerging artists of the Central Western Desert region – with over 20 remote First Nations community art centres now featured. A free daily tour at 10.30am provides insight into the birth of Indigenous dot painting as we know it in the region, while also discussing particular styles and the distinct regions of the APY Lands.

Find out more and book an experience at Ayers Rock Resort.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

