A literal smorgasbord of literary and culinary delights

This year’s Bendigo Writers Festival has a food theme that reflects its designation as a UNESECO Creative City and Region of Gastronomy.
27 Jun 2024
Thuy On
Two people are sitting facing the audience with their backs to the viewer. There is a table between them. They are in mid-conversation.

Writing and Publishing

Bendigo Writers Festival. Photo: Courtesy of City of Greater Bendigo.

What could possibly be better than the delicious combination of books and food? Over three days in August, Bendigo Writers Festival (BWF) explores a food-focused theme in celebration of the regional Victorian city’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City and Region of Gastronomy. 

ArtsHub reached out to Julie Amos, Manager, Bendigo Venues and Events, to learn what events have been programmed in honour of this special culinary spotlight. 

‘There are nine events reflecting the way food is grown, eaten and shared across the region,’ she says. 

‘Come learn about the history of oysters and champagne on the Victorian goldfields! Also, Julie Goodwin, Australia’s first MasterChef; renowned chef, writer and TV presenter Matthew Evans; Richard Cornish; Mindy Woods; Bruce Pascoe; Lyn Marwood and The Cottage Herbalist Caroline Parker, among others, will participate in conversations on First Nations’ care for Country, feeding marginalised communities, the links between food and good mental health, and lots more,’ Amos explains.

‘As well as panel discussions there will be dinners, a lunch with [Asylum Seeker Resource Centre’s] Kon Karapanagiotidis (and his mum, Sia), a weed walk and even a fireside chat.’

The Festival’s opening gala event on Friday night (16 August) will feature an ‘Up Close and Possibly Way Too Personal’ interview with Annabel Crabb. The well-known journalist and TV presenter will be under the spotlight for a change with questions from La Trobe University co-curator, Professor Clare Wright. The night will also feature poetry readings from Sara M Saleh and Jazz Money.

The 2024 Festival will see over 130 guest artists congregating around the city’s historic arts precinct on View Street, where most Festival venues were built in the 1800s. 

In terms of food for thought, Amos enthuses about the array of Australian writers and thinkers who will joining the Festival. 

‘As well as two of the country’s literary legends, Alexis Wright and Kate Grenville, a snapshot of the line-up includes Hana Assafiri, Jane Harrison, Rodney Carter, Kgshak Akec, Kate Forsyth, Paul Ham, Maggie MacKellar, Chunxiao Qu, Eliza Hull Peter Singer and Australia’s 2024/2025 Children’s Laureate Sally Rippin.’

Augmenting the children and families’ component of the Festival, Creative Kids, which returns for its second year, BWF 2024 will also feature an art exhibition showcasing works by school children who have been inspired by the books they love.

‘Children’s authors and illustrators, Carmel Bird, Amelia Mellor, George Ivanoff, Daniel Gray-Barnett, Bernadette Green, Hannah Sommerville, Andrea Rowe and Trace Balla will take kids through writing, drawing, puzzle solving and craft activities, as well as story times and presentations on how books are created,’ Amos says.

‘Plus, Bendigo’s iconic Art Gallery will be a new venue in 2024 and will host sessions on the intersection between art and writing with people such as Lorin Clarke and Rob McHaffie, as well as a hands-on illustration workshop with Liz Duthie.’

Amos tells ArtsHub about another new venue, a pop-up Big Top, in which all activities are free to attend. ‘Inside it there will be local and regional authors, storytellers, poets, songwriters and performers on the Saturday and Sunday. There’s also going to be a First Nations Arts Market produced by Dumawul. Look out for the yabby races and local art for sale.’ 

Aside from the exciting flurry of BWF 2024 itself, the greater Bendigo region also boasts a beguiling number of local attractions, including the Golden Dragon Museum, Central Deborah Gold Mine, Bendigo Pottery, The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion and a fleet of vintage trams. 

‘You can totally make it a Bendigo weekend in August,’ says Amos. ‘Come for the BWF, but then stay and wine and dine on the local produce, visit a cellar door, and the latest Bendigo Art Gallery exhibition.’

Bendigo Writers Festival takes place over 16-18 August 2024.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

