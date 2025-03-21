Theatre review: Two Hearts, Flight Path Theatre

The simple, literal title of this play by Australian author, Laura Lethlean, perfectly reflects the pragmatic nature of the storytelling while, at the same time, belying a deeper secondary narrative. Two Hearts could be described as a two-hander with a floating third character: a love story and a life story.

Danette Potgieter and Yarno Rohling play the unnamed young female and male couple whose relationship is tracked from the awkward first spark to its slow decay into extinction. They meet at a house party. Both are shy and sweetly flirtatious, genuinely interested in getting to know each other and not in a quick hook-up. It takes three or four dates before they even kiss.

Through brief vignettes, we watch their relationship develop into one of comfortable synergy. They learn each other’s quirks and predilections; there’s easy intimacy between them.

All the while, there is a third entity in the background, also unnamed, played with an intriguing mix of intensity and detachment by Lisa Hanssens. She has brief interactions with each of the main characters, interrogating them about their sentiments towards her. Her identity is never explicitly revealed, but becomes evident at the end (unless you manage to work it out earlier).

The story is told through a combination of realistic dialogue and poetic narration, the latter taken in turns by the couple. It’s a sharply observed, well-written, frequently funny script, directed with excellent pitch and timing by Kirsty Semaan.

Potgieter and Rohling are very believable in the lead roles, showing great rapport with each other and connecting warmly with the audience. Hanssens’ presence feels a little intrusive, but this is explained by the revelation at the end.

The Flight Path Theatre is small and unpretentious, with two stepped seating sections set at right angles and the stage basically on the floor area. Using these physical constraints and an independent theatre budget, set designer Jason Lowe has opted for a minimalist set, which works really well for this play.

It essentially consists of a raised stage area with a couple of steps leading up to it, and a large, four-paned window at the rear. Lighting designer, Jasmin Borsovszky, makes good use of this window, backlighting it to create a silhouette of the couple, using it as a low-light source when the fore stage is dimly lit, darkening it when a character is spotlit. Borsovszky’s lighting overall is effective in establishing mood, location, time and emphasis.

Perhaps the most prominent production element is the soundscape by Charlotte Leamon, in particular, the original music. The sparse compositions accentuate the emotion on stage without being overbearing. The music is quite melodic and pleasing to listen to in its own right.

Two Hearts is a meticulously written, well-performed one-act play that is engrossing to watch. If there is one criticism, it is that the story itself doesn’t really hit a high point. There is an arc, the main characters are well-rounded and there’s plenty of light and shade, but ultimately the story itself is conventional.

The mystery element around the third character does add another dimension, but it isn’t factored into the story early enough or significantly enough to have the impact it may have had.

Despite this one flaw, the play is absolutely worth a look, especially due to the palpable chemistry and utter likableness of Potgieter and Rohling. Maybe there will be a sequel?

Two Hearts by Laura Lethlean

Flight Path Theatre

Producer: Space Jump Theatre Company

Director: Kirsty Semaan

Set and Props Designer: Jason Lowe

Lighting Designer: Jasmin Borsovszky

Sound Designer: Charlotte Leamon

Production Assistant: Lara Kocsis

Intimacy Director: Diana Alvarado

Cast: Danette Potgieter, Yarno Rohling, Lisa Hanssens

Two Hearts will be performed at Addison Road Community Centre, 142 Addison Road, Marrickville NSW until 29 March 2025.