News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: The Merry Wives of Windsor, Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne

Another tried and true staging of a Shakespeare comedy from The Australian Shakespeare Company.
7 Jan 2025 11:54
Jenna Schroder
Three men sitting at a table in front of a stable door in a production of 'The Merry Wives of Windsor.'

Theatre

Share Icon

The annual Shakespeare romp in the Botanical Gardens has arrived and the ever reliable Australian Shakespeare Company doesn’t disappoint with its production of The Merry Wives of Windsor

The play is a comedy about two wives teaching the town’s local scoundrel a lesson he’ll not soon forget. This isn’t a work you’ll find on a ‘top 10 must read Shakespeare plays’ listicle, given its pedestrian narrative and absence of verse, but it’s a lighthearted tale that provides much opportunity for entertainment and laughs. 

Director Glenn Elston delivers on this count, as he always does. There are visual and musical gags aplenty and injections of modern jokes that’ll keep a smile on the whole family’s face. The cast bounce through scenes and are bright-eyed and jovial, which makes the two-and-a-half-hour run time seem much shorter.

The titular wives, performed by Anna Burgess and Elizabeth Brennan, prank the boorish cad John Falstaff, performed by Peter Houghton. There are moments of exemplary comedic theatre and crowd work. Anna Burgess in particular draws laugh after laugh out of the audience during these scenes.

Just as well, as the audience is slow to warm up given the top of the show is packed with exposition and Elston’s attempt to get the laughs going with Star Wars references is more confusing than funny. Constant unnecessary fat jokes and a just shy of glib comment about gender pronouns also feature, the former becoming quite grating by Act Two. 

The ensemble cast work their tongues around Shakespeare’s prose fairly well. Tash Herbert as Mistress Quickly is most effective at relaying the meaning of age-old expressions to the audience at the speed required. 

But the star of the show may be the set and costume design by Karla Erenbots. The garish prints and disco silhouettes of the 1970s reflect the merriness of the play and Erenbots and Elston both draw on cultural references of the period for humour. 

Read: Exhibition review: The Charge That Binds, ACCA

This is not a Shakespearean play that will make you fall in love with the Bard’s writing, but after 30-something years, the Australian Shakespeare Company is well-versed in delivering an enjoyable, crowd-pleasing show that continues the tradition of open air performance. 

The Merry Wives of Windsor
Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne
Australian Shakespeare Company
Director: Glenn Elston
Musical Director: Paul Norton
Choreographer: Sue-Ellen Shook
Cast: Alex Cooper, Maddie Somers, Hugh Sexton, Tony Rive, Callum O’Malley, Luke Lennox, Elizabeth Brennan, Anna Burgess, Tash Herbert, Scott Middleton, Claire Duncan, Dion Mills, Peter Houghton, Larissa Teale
Tickets: $35-$100

The Merry Wives of Windsor will be performed until 25 January 2025.

Jenna Schroder

Jenna Schroder is an emerging arts critic, with a background in dance and voice, and an organiser at the Media, Entertainment, Arts Alliance. Outside of her union activism, Jenna can be found performing at The Improv Conspiracy, around the Melbourne comedy scene and producing independent work across multiple platforms. Twitter: @jennaschroder00

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Music
More
An Elvis impersonator in a red jump suit holds up his hands on the platform next to a blue train. Parkes Elvis Festival.

Sydney's Central Station to be transformed with live performances ahead of Parkes Elvis Festival

The station will welcome a train full of Elvis lovers and impersonators on their way to the 2025 Parkes Elvis…

Autumn Whiteman
Celebrated country music legend Chad Morgan passed away on New Year's Day.
News

Vale Chad Morgan

The beloved king of the country comedy genre has died at the age of 91.

David Burton
The Triple J Hottest 100 is imminent. Will Australian stars like Royel Otis make the list?
Features

5 Australian predictions for the Triple J Hottest 100

Who will take the coveted top spot in this year's Triple J poll?

David Burton
Competitions. A digitally rendered 3D competition showing surreal objects that appear to be a tabletop setting.
News

Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

A go-to list of prizes and competitions across the visual arts, performing arts and writing, periodically updated.

Celina Lei
Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Associate Conductor, Dr Sarah Penicka-Smith conducting on a stage. She is a middle-aged Caucasian woman with pale skin and short blond hair, wearing a black blazer. Her left hand is raised and her head held high with a concentrated expression.
Sponsored

Make your year more musical with a star-studded orchestra line-up

Willoughby Symphony Orchestra’s 2025 subscription bundle includes a rarely performed Beethoven concerto, pieces from the composer of ‘The Godfather’, Oscar-winning…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login