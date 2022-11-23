Theatre review: The Mentor

In his debut play, Joshua White explores the world of an aspiring 20-something actor, Jordan Ridley (played by Connor Morel) mentored by a 70-year-old, well known former movie star Amanda Redfern (played by Amanda Muggleton). In this context, White is looking at the broader question of how age plays out in relationships.

‘I am fascinated by the perceived generational gaps that exist in our society… Old and young, right and wrong. What do these things mean?’ asks White. What indeed?

When the lights go down at Theatre Works, we discover some of what that means for the playwright. Ageism is an obvious theme given the yawning chasm in the age difference of the two protagonists. Sexism gets a going over with Redfern passionately laying bare the fact that older women actors, unlike their male counterparts, are not considered sexy or even sexual beings by casting directors,

As the character says, ‘When I was 20, I was cast against 50-year-old men playing my lover. Of course, I didn’t know any better. And who was in charge of casting these men? Other 50-year-old men!’

Early on, it’s made clear that Ridley’s and Redfern’s approach to acting is poles apart. Redfern is unshakably sure of what makes a fine actor and doesn’t waste any time in challenging Ridley’s somewhat limited thinking.

Redfern: ‘Why are you here? Why did you decide to take time out of your evidently extremely busy day to bother little old me?’

Ridley: ‘I don’t know.’

Redfern: ‘What if you did know?’

Here, White’s writing is provocative and engaging, adding overall strength to the play’s themes. There are other moments of gut-wrenching dialogue which keep the audience interested. White calibrates character development and insights to move the audience skilfully to the final conclusion. That said, given the trajectory of Ridley’s acting career, White could have done more to showcase the development of his acting. We saw no evidence that Redfern’s approach had succeeded.

As theatre goers we are wise to expect issues on the opening night of any play. Nerves and unforeseen technical glitches can play a part. (Muggleton forgot her lines a couple of times, which required a bit of prompting). However, sound designer Justin Gardam is to be congratulated for his work. Particularly for the evocative way the song – ‘It Takes Two’, was distorted to mimic Ridley’s panic attack midway through the play.

It’s great to see new works like the The Mentor given a theatre and an audience, with its playwright freely acknowledging Muggleton for her assistance and support in its development. Add to that, an opportunity for an emerging actor like Morel to star in a two-hander alongside an experienced actor like Muggleton and you could say that on both counts, ‘life imitates art’.

Read: Theatre review: Oil, Black Swan

Over a cocktail debrief post play, Redfern’s words were remembered out loud: ‘You should never be comfortable, as soon as you are comfortable you might as well be dead.’

The Mentor by Joshua White

Theatre Works, Melbourne

Director: Christian Cavallo

Dramaturgy: Iain Sinclair

Assistant Direction: Cameron Steens

Production Design: Casey Harper-Wood

Lighting Design: Jason Bovaird

Sound Design: Justin Gardam

Stage Manager: Ashleigh Walwyn

Production Assistance: Charlotte Crowley

Cast: Amanda Muggleton, Connor Morel

Tickets: from $20

The Mentor will be performed until 26 November 2022.