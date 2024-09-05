News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: The Children, Heath Ledger Theatre, WA

Environmental disaster and the rocky affairs of the heart are braided in this production.
5 Sep 2024 11:17
Arjun Rajkhowa
A kitchen scene. Two women are on the left at a table, one seated, another perched on the table. A man is on the right, riding a tiny child's tricycle. The Children.

Performing Arts

Caroline Brazier, Nicola Bartlett and Humphrey Bower in ‘The Children’. Photo: Philip Gostelow.

Share Icon

The Children by Lucy Kirkwood is a Black Swan Theatre Company production that dwells on the aftermath of a nuclear disaster in a small town with a nuclear power station, as seen through the eyes of three retired nuclear scientists who worked at that station and lived through the disaster. 

Robin (Humphrey Bower) and Hazel (Nicola Bartlett), a married couple, remain anchored to the town in their retirement. They are visited by an old friend and colleague, Rose (Caroline Brazier), who appears to have ulterior motives for wanting to meet them decades since their last contact. 

The play moves between offering a commentary on environmental catastrophe and exploring the romantic and sexual tensions between two estranged former lovers and the destabilising jealousies and animosity ignited by their reunion. It is a play about marital discord sown by a past revisited, set against the backdrop of an environmental catastrophe. 

The three actors in the play are all stellar performers of the highest calibre. Bartlett does a superb job of portraying the eccentric and nervous Hazel, who is perplexed and disturbed by Rose’s sudden reappearance. Bartlett’s Hazel bristles with neurotic energy and confident domesticity, nervous about the sudden disturbance in her married life, but also disdainful of the others’ pretensions. 

Brazier’s Rose is enigmatic and sultry. Her poise and ability to convey complex inner struggles and emotions surrounding seemingly difficult life choices and the lingering pull of former passions is remarkable. 

Bower’s bellicose yet tender Robin serves as a strong counterpoint to the other two characters. Bower’s energy, effervescence and comic timing lift the play. Bower plays the likeable rogue figure brilliantly. 

The production is distinguished by its set design and lighting design, which emphasise the insularity of the domesticity at the heart of the play. It offers the impression that the internal world of the survivors is the only place that’s safe for habitation, even though the characters go in and out of the home regularly. 

Read: Opera review: The Turn of the Screw, Hayes Theatre

The visual effect created by the cleverly constructed backdrop, representing empty land surrounding a homestead, is stunning, reinforcing the isolation of the home as a nuclear refuge.  

The Children by Lucy Kirkwood
Black Swan State Theatre Company, WA
Heath Ledger Theatre, State Theatre Centre of WA
Director: Mel Cantwell
Set and costume designer: Bruce McKinven
Lighting designer: Matthew Marshall
Composer and sound designer: Rachael Dease
Stage manager: Izzy Taylor
Assistant stage manager: Kira Feeney
Cast: Nicola Bartlett, Humphrey Bower, Caroline Brazier

Tickets: $30-119

The Children will be performed until 15 September 2024.

Arjun Rajkhowa

Arjun Rajkhowa lives in Perth and enjoys writing about local arts and culture.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Music
More
Pamela Rabe, will co-conceive and direct a new production of Beckett's 'Happy Days' with Nick Schlieper. A woman with black hair streaked with white is covered with bits of rubbish, cast offs of material and other detritus.
News

Kip Williams signs off as Artistic Director with STC 2025 season announcement

The STC's 2025 season features some Australian classics, returning and interstate hits, plus some intriguing debuts.

Madeleine Swain
Two woman are enshrouded in darkness. The one on the left, who has short dark hair, is holding a lamp. The other one has long white hair. The Turn of the Screw by Hayes Theatre.
Reviews

Opera review: The Turn of the Screw, Hayes Theatre

Director Craig Baldwin and the Hayes Theatre Co breathe new life into a Benjamin Britten classic.

Peter Hackney
Anna Yen plays Mrs Chen in ‘AI May’, an elderly migrant mother grappling with grief in an increasingly lonely society. An elderly Asian woman wearing a sage coloured hoodie is holding a burning incense in her hands, she appears to be praying with her eyes closed.
News

A diasporic theatrical take on AI, with an Asian immigrant mother in futuristic Brisbane

In a new bilingual theatre production, an immigrant mother seeks solace in a humanoid following the death of her daughter.

Celina Lei
A woman prepares for an acting school audition.
Features

Are auditions for acting schools fair?

Auditions at acting schools have become a mini industry. But many are concerned about the practice's economics and accessibility.

David Burton
A render of Laak Boorndap, the new urban garden being built as part of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation.
News

New urban garden, Laak Boorndap, revealed for Melbourne Arts Precinct

Situated on an elevated deck, the 18,000 square metres of parkland will provide a quick, accessible and safe connection from…

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login