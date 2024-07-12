News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Theatre review: Sunset Strip, New Theatre

The New Theatre tackles a play by one of Australia’s hottest theatrical exports.
12 Jul 2024
Peter Hackney
Two women argue. The woman on the left has shoulder-length hair and wears a blue and white striped top. The angrier woman on the right has a scarf covering her hair. Behind her stands a man in a red and black flannel short who appears to be trying to calm her down.

Performing Arts

A scene from ‘Sunset Strip’ at New Theatre. Photo: Chris Lundie.

Share Icon

Australian playwright, screenwriter, novelist and librettist Suzie Miller is hot property both at home and abroad. Last year, her one-woman show Prima Facie was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards – the highest honour in British theatre – and won two, including Best New Play.

That, in tandem with the New Theatre’s stated commitment to “artistic and social expression, not just escapism”, meant it was only a matter of time until the New staged a Miller production.

Sunset Strip is certainly more than just escapism. A family drama set in the small town of Sunset Strip, beside a dried-up lake in the Outback, the play tackles heavy themes including cancer, dementia, addiction, relationship issues and sibling rivalry.

It could be sombre – even depressing – but the script and Annette van Roden’s direction generally steer the play from gloomy waters towards levity; lighter passages and occasional comedic elements keep the drama from becoming overwhelmingly dark and heavy.

Sunset Strip revolves around two sisters, Caroline and Phoebe. Erica Nelson is believable as Caroline, a city lawyer who comes back to her small hometown after undergoing cancer treatment. Molly Haddon brings much light and shade to the role of Caroline’s sister, who never left Sunset Strip and looks after the siblings’ dementia-stricken father.

The two male actors (Vincent Melton as the ailing patriarch and Shane Davidson as Phoebe’s fiancé, Teddy) aren’t quite as effective. Their characters are never fully fleshed out beyond the clichés of stereotypical Aussie blokes, although how much this is down to the script, the direction or the actors themselves isn’t entirely clear.

In the play’s more dramatic sections, the male actors also tend to lean too heavily on a didactic “hands-on-hips” style of delivery, which can make the characters feel a touch unnatural.

It would be a mistake to dwell too much on any shortcomings, however, as all four actors are competent, as are the behind-the-scenes members of the production.

Van Roden’s stamp is all over Sunset Strip. Not only is she the director but she also designed the clever, versatile set which functions as several different locations, including the interior of the family home and a sandy beach on the margins of the dried-up lakebed.

Read: Theatre review: Macbeth (An Undoing), Malthouse Theatre

Her involvement even extended to set construction and bump-in, underscoring her passion for bringing this story to the stage.

Meanwhile, the lighting and sound were effective, as they always are at the New Theatre, and overall, this is a capable production.

If something is missing from Sunset Strip it is perhaps a strong sense of dramatic impetus. Despite the weighty issues, the play is not overly compelling and its treatment of said issues doesn’t feel particularly original or inspired. But for theatregoers seeking a character-driven Australian drama, Sunset Strip could be just the ticket.

Sunset Strip by Suzie Miller
New Theatre, Newtown NSW
Director, Set Designer: Annette van Roden
Assistant Director: Martin Kelly
Lighting Designer: Casey Moon-Watton
Sound Designer: Jay Murrin
Production Coordinator: Gemma Greer
Stage Manager: Marc Monnet-Demarbre
LX/SX Operators: Jay Murrin, Violet Powter
Set Construction/Bump-in: Annette van Roden, Tom Bannerman, Rodger Wishart, Jay Murrin, David Marshall-Martin
Scenic Art: Paris Burrowes
Production Photography: Chris Lundie
Cast: Shane Davidson, Molly Haddon, Vincent Melton, Erica Nelson

Tickets: $25-$37

Sunset Strip will be performed until 3 August 2024.

Peter Hackney

Peter Hackney is an Australian-Montenegrin writer and editor who lives on Dharug and Gundungurra land in Western Sydney - home to one of Australia’s most diverse and dynamic arts scenes. He has a penchant for Australian theatre but is a lover of the arts in all its forms. A keen ‘Indonesianist’, Peter is a frequent traveller to our northern neighbour and an advanced student of Bahasa Indonesia. Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/peterhackney Muck Rack: https://muckrack.com/peterhackney  Facebook https://www.facebook.com/peterhackney  Twitter/X: twitter.com/peterhackney

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Digital Television All Arts Features Music
More
A woman is balancing on her arms, with her legs bent back to accommodate a bow and arrow between her foot.
Reviews

Circus review: Cirque Bon Bon, The Athenaeum

All the circus acts you know and expect, but with a Guinness World Record holding performer thrown in as well.

Thuy On
An Anglo-Australian man smiles affably at the camera. He has short dark hair, stubble, and wears a white t-shirt. He is standing in front of a light yellow backdrop. Andrew Hamilton.
Features

Prison really is a laughing matter for this stand-up comedian

Andrew Hamilton used stand-up comedy to rehabilitate himself after a stint in jail, and hopes to be able to do…

Richard Watts
Two meerkats - it looks like one is whispering a secret to the other.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

In case you missed them, here are this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Three panels. A man is on the left, a woman on the right. The middle section is bare except for a wooden household object. The panels are lit inside but there is darkness surrounding them.
Reviews

Theatre review: Macbeth (An Undoing), Malthouse Theatre

The Scottish play returns with a few modern twists and a (muddled) feminist focus on Lady Macbeth.

Christine Davey
Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships brings together riders and artists. A First nations man riding on a horse inside rodeo grounds while holding an Aboriginal flag.
News

Rodeo unites First Nations riders and artists

A series of experiences at Kiakati arts and culture precinct have been programmed for the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login