Theatre review: Splinter, Bluestone Church Arts Space

Charlie (Callum O’Mara), a history student with a particular interest in Stalin, meets Beth (Shannon Stevens), an aspiring musician, in a bar. Their chance meeting develops into an on/off relationship that spans years. Charlie is especially interested in alternative histories; for example, what may have happened if Stalin had become a priest instead of a dictator. Splinter explores the different possibilities of what happens to their relationship depending on the decisions they make and the paths they choose –splintering their lives into different possible timelines.

This was an intelligently written play with sharp dialogue and intriguing ideas. The relationship portrayed was believable and the obstacles the characters faced in making it work were relatable. The story did get a little confusing at times with the shift in time and locations. However, the quality of the individual scenes made up for this, with each part of the story contributing to the overall understanding of the characters.

O’Mara and Stevens had great chemistry, and their performances gave their characters depth, allowing the audience to invest in their relationship. Ben (Nikita Chronis) was Charlie’s roommate and self-appointed adviser on love and life. Their interactions provided a lot of the humour and playfulness in the play and led to Charlie becoming more fully developed as we saw him outside his interactions with Beth.

Chronis also played Jake, a friend of Beth’s from the other side of the world – their scenes offered the possibility of seeing more of Beth away from Charlie. However, this turned out to be a missed opportunity as the pairing didn’t offer as much as the Charlie and Ben combination.

The staging was simple, with one set working as both an apartment and bar, with shifts of lighting and costume to indicate time and scene changes. The direction by Claire Riverland and Will Hutchins ensured that the play stayed engaging. There were several musical numbers representing Beth and Charlie’s shared love of music, with Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’ providing a key part of their initial connection. Stevens also performed an original song towards the end of the play: ‘Good Light’, a perfect summation of the central relationship of Splinter.

Splinter by Callum O’Mara

Bluestone Arts Space

Lonely Heart Theatre

Directors: Claire Riverland, Will Hutchins

Dramaturg : Gideon Aroni

Stage manager: Benjamin Mazzarella

Intimacy coordinator: Charlotte Mcottrell

Sound designer: Tom Godbert

Cast: Callum O’Mara, Shannon Stevens, Nikita Chronis

Splinter was performed 28 November to 1 December 2024.