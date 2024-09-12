Theatre review: Grug, Arts Centre Melbourne

For any fan of the Grug books by Ted Prior, the joy is in the simplicity. It’s also in the brevity, if you’re a parent reading your child a book at night.

This production of Grug by Windmill Theatre Company is not new; back in 2011 it was nominated for a Helpmann Award for Best Production for Children.

But the simplicity of the production, echoing the same restraint as the books, means that it’s aged particularly well and still brings immense joy to all sitting in the audience, whether young or old.

Three human beings take turns engaging in narration, set manipulation and puppetry. The stories of several of Grug’s best known books are woven throughout. Genius staging adds to the magic.

Unfortunately, one of the most magical aspects of that staging, an underwater scene, is difficult to see for much of the front two rows, unless seated smack bang in the middle. It is for this reason that half a star is being removed from an otherwise perfect production.

This is a seemingly very short show at just 30 minutes, but that quick duration means that there is total engagement from all audience members, nappy-wearing or not, without the common fidgeting and disruption during the last third of the show. Such a short duration is important when the suggested age is three-plus, with children under two able sit on the lap of a guardian free of charge.

The scripting is aimed at the kids, wholly and unapologetically. There are no double entendres or read-between-the-lines jokes for the adults. And there isn’t really need for it, given the brevity of the production.

This is just pure and unadulterated children’s entertainment of a hugely high quality.

Quite a lot is packed into the show time, including audience participation, which offers everyone the chance to stand up and blow off some steam.

There is also an extended goodbye between the characters and the audience at the end, with the ability to take photos.

At least one very happy theatregoer in the four-to-five age range has requested a repeat visit to see the show before its run finishes and I’d call that a win indeed.

Grug

Windmill Theatre Company and Queensland Performing Arts Centre’s Out of the Box Festival Co-production

Arts Centre Melbourne

Director: Sam Haren

Designer: Jonathon Oxlade

Composer: DJ TR!P

Puppet Maker & Consultant: Tamara Rewse

Stage Manager: Daniel Story

Performers: Ashton Malcolm, Juanita Navas-Nguyen, Matt Crook

Tickets: $18-$22

Grug will be performed until 15 September 2024.