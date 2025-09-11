News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

The Island of Last Things review: Emma Sloley’s book is about the last zoo in the world

The Island of Last Things asks what you would be prepared to risk for a better world.
11 Sep 2025 14:31
Ella Pilson
A black and white photo of a woman with dark hair. Emma Sloley, author of The Island of Last Things.

Writing and Publishing

Emma Sloley, author of The Island of Last Things.

Share Icon

The Island of Last Things: almost a literary take on Jurassic Park

With its striking cover, Emma Sloley’s The Island of Last Things follows Camille, a zookeeper stationed on Alcatraz at the last zoo in the world. It caters to the uber-rich and is frequently ridiculed by resistance groups. Almost every animal in the world is extinct or near extinction, and at 25, Camille hasn’t known a world where animals were abundant. Her life and worldview is tipped upside down when a new employee, Sailor, starts working at the zoo. When Camille learns of a secret sanctuary for animals, she’s forced to make a decision: does she want to work with Sailor to free them? 

Alcatraz Zoo is almost a literary take on Jurassic Park, fit with tourists in safari khaki and owners who care more about finance than the lives of people and wellbeing of the animals kept there. 

The Island of Last Things by Emma Sloley

The chapters alternate in points of view and timelines. With the present from Camille, and the past narrated by Sailor. The Island of Last Things is captured best in the conversations between our two protagonists. As a good chunk of the narrative is based around conversations, it takes effort to make theirs stand out above the rest, and Sloley achieves this. Despite the world around them and their increasingly agitated community, they are there for each other, with an almost homoerotic kind of devotion. 

The Island of Last Things: speculative fiction

At times, however, the story dragged on with a bit of skirting around the issues at hand. The twist, though understandable, leaves an emptiness in the remainder of the novel.

First and foremost, it should be noted that The Island of Last Things is a literary piece of speculative fiction. There is no exploration of how the world came to be this desolate, nor much of how it functions outside of the zoo community. If you’re looking for a gritty dystopian novel, this isn’t it. Rather, it’s a character study, a critique on consumerism, classism and climate change. Camille and Sailor are just trying to look after the animals, even if their definitions differ on how to do so. 

Read: U Want it Darker review: Murray Middleton’s quietly heroic stories

While it may not appeal to some, it’s so earnest in its hope for a better world that you can’t help get drawn in anyway.

The Island of Last Things by Emma Sloley is published by Text.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Ella Pilson

Ella Pilson is an author-in-progress based in Naarm (Melbourne). She was shortlisted for the  Hachette Australia Prize for Young Writers and is currently studying the Associate Degree of  Professional Writing & Editing at RMIT. Her opinion pieces have been published in RMIT’s Catalyst.  You can find her on Twitter at @EllaPilson.

Related News

A brunette woman smiling. Erin Hortle, author of A Catalogue of Love.
Reviews

A Catalogue of Love review: Erin Hortle's novel is a coming-of-age story set in Tasmania

A Catalogue of Love invites readers to think about the social and biological burdens on women.

Rachel Anthony
Reviews

U Want it Darker review: Murray Middleton's quietly heroic stories

Murray Middleton’s ‘artists in despair’ are not simply failures in U Want it Darker.

Erich Mayer
Queensland Literary Awards have announced their 2025 shortlist after an incendiary delay. The photo depicts a shelf of book of various sizes and formats.
News

Queensland Literary Awards announces delayed shortlist after judges' mass resignation in May

The Queensland Literary Awards have announced their 2025 shortlist. A delay was caused by a mass resignation of judges, protesting…

David Burton
Toni Jordan, author of Tenderfoot. Image: Hachette Australia.
Reviews

Tenderfoot review: Toni Jordan's engrossing page-turning saga

Tenderfoot is told from the point of view of 12-year-old Andie Tanner as remembered by her very much older self.

Erich Mayer
An orchestra and singers performing on stage with red lights shining from the sides.
News

Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 8-14 September 2025

Callout for nature photography, NGV Top Arts, funding open for WA and Gold Coast artists plus more opportunities.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login