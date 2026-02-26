News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

The Booster Protocol review: playing games with pvi collective at Perth Festival

Participants in The Booster Protocol must complete tasks as they move through a guided tour, but is social justice really a topic to gamify?
26 Feb 2026 12:20
Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
The Booster Protocol by pvi collective is a Perth Festival commission. Image: Supplied.

Performing Arts

The Booster Protocol by pvi collective is a Perth Festival commission. Image: Dan Grant.

Share Icon

Perth-based company pvi collective has been making participatory performance work since 1998. The Booster Protocol is a Perth Festival commission and, like other works I’ve seen and reviewed this year, sits under the aegis of Festival Director Anna Reece’s interest in using alternative spaces and focus on attracting new audiences.

In this case, audience groups of five met at ‘Booster HQ’ in central Perth: an amusingly designed (and charmingly hosted) ‘travel agency’ in an artificially created ‘shopfront’ on Barrack Street. Here, one was given a tote bag and sent on a ‘guided tour’, armed with a set of directional speakers worn around one’s neck and a small portable touch-screen that issued instructions and provided geolocation as one completed one’s chosen ‘tasks’.

The audio content for The Booster Protocol was created through extensive consultation with members of various social and political movements, past and present, many of whose voices appear in the soundtrack, providing background information about their particular movement and guiding us in our tasks. Collaborators included the author Claire G Coleman, Dr Gary Foley and Fred Leone.

pvi collective's The Booster Protocal. Image: Supplied.
pvi collective’s The Booster Protocal. Image: Dan Grant.

However, in contrast with other recent participatory street-based work I’ve encountered in Perth – such as Up There Boorloo, which took place in the same area of central Perth – the relationship between content and location in The Booster Protocol was somewhat superficial, partly because of the conceit that we were ‘tourists’ travelling through time and space, but also because the tasks seemed only tangentially related to our surroundings.

ArtsHub: POV review – live cinema refracts real life at Perth Festival

Conversely, using portable speakers instead of headphones meant that, despite their being directional, I could hear the content echoing from my own and others’ devices. Perhaps the intent was to make the experience more collective but it prevented me from being immersed in the soundscape or feeling like I was travelling through time.

The tasks in The Booster Protocol also seemed more symbolic or performative than real, unlike the work of most of the activists in the audio content. This was especially the case given the levels of actual poverty, homelessness, abuse, neglect and despair that are visible in central Perth.

Things are bad here; they are bad everywhere. Playing games with social justice-related themes to make me feel better doesn’t feel like a solution.

The Booster Protocol by pvi collective runs 14 to 28 February as part of Perth Festival. See all Perth Festival reviews.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn

Wolfgang von Flügelhorn is a writer and critic who lives and works in Walyalup (Fremantle) and Boorloo (Perth). His reviews and reflections can also be found on his Substack at: www.wolfgangvonflugelhorn.substack.com.

Related News

WA Youth Theatre Company's Scenes from the Climate Era, presented at Perth Festival 2026. Image: Supplied.
Reviews

Scenes from the Climate Era review: WA Youth Theatre tackles hope and purpose at Perth Festival

Climate change is a difficult topic to bring to the stage, but the young performers in Scenes from the Climate…

Wolfgang von Flugelhorn
Two actors stand over a miniature walled garden. One actor, bearded and wearing a cap, lets a handful of stage snow rain down as the other actor, who is female-presenting, watches on delightedly. A scene from The Giant's Garden, part of Slingsby's A Concise Compendium of Wonder at Adelaide Festival 2026.
Features

Slingsby’s last hurrah: a fairy tale triptych in an intimate, custom-built theatre

Adelaide company Slingsby is mounting its final work, A Concise Compendium of Wonder, in a custom-made, environmentally friendly theatre for…

Richard Watts
Kala Gare in the MTC production, My Brilliant Career. A young woman in a Victorian-era dresses stands atop a piano, holding one fist up triumphantly; an ornate chandelier hangs above her.
News

My Brilliant Career wins Australia’s richest playwriting prize at AWGIE awards

The MTC's musical adaptation of My Brilliant Career has won the $120,000 David Williamson Prize for Excellence in Writing for…

Richard Watts
The Art of Storm-Whistling. Photo: Curious Roach Collective.
Reviews

The Art of Storm-Whistling: a mythical maritime story at Adelaide Fringe

The Art of Storm-Whistling follows a mythical journey across the seas.

Richard Watts
James Rowland: Team Viking. A fair-skinned man with straw-blonde hair and a reddish beard stands thigh deep in the waters of the Thames. He is wearing a plastic Viking helmet with ahistorical horns, a black suit, white business shirt and black tie, and carries a burning torch made of rolled-up paper.
Reviews

Team Viking review: a hilarious, heartbreaking and healing masterpiece

The remarkable Team Viking was one of the standouts of the Adelaide Fringe opening weekend.

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login