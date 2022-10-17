Performance review: L’Hôtel

L’Hôtel is a sensual and exhilarating night out, blending cabaret, burlesque and circus into an experience that rewards the senses in a very visceral way.

Most successful is the wonderful attention to detail in this immersive trip to an exotic French hotel filled with alluring staff and sinuous chanteuses. The experience immediately begins to seduce, as you are welcomed at the door and shown to your table by your poetic proprietor Martelle Hammer and her smiling team of gracious hosts. Then champagne and nibbles are served as the artists begin to weave an intriguing ambience around you.

Your wait staff are accomplished performers and integrate crisp dance and character moments as they whirl around, taking further drink orders at the same time. It’s a hypnotic start and only gets better and better as the headline acts morph out of various hotel personnel and take a moment to shine in the spotlight, albeit frequently many feet into the air.

There’s a definite sense of mischief twinkling in their eyes, but the French style remains classy throughout, and while there is sensuality aplenty, audiences are more often gasping at the physical or vocal prowess of the performers than any of the occasionally revealing costuming.

The music for this show under the direction of Joe Accaria is very successful, deliciously passionate and moving. Musicians Lindsay Page and Hinano Fujisaki show their versatility on a variety of instruments as vocalists Caroline Nin and Brendan Maclean deliver the wrenching heartfelt songs in both French and English.

Their extraordinary voices anchor the evening and would be at home on any stage in the world. Maclean’s character is riveting, always focused and slightly manic, while Nin sails through the evening with a diva’s elegance.

Woven between and around the music, the burlesque and circus headliners use their exceptional talents to remind us just how incredible the human body can be. Juggler Florian Brooks opens with a deft and impish style and is followed by Bri Emrich and CJ Shuttleworth’s mesmerising bathtub routine.

Bentley Rebel knows more things to do with a pole than many of us dream possible, and we sail breathtakingly into the air courtesy of the sinuous strength of Masha Terentieva and Beau Sargent. Both are beautiful and sensual, with gorgeous fluid routines.

But even while each moment is special, it is the overarching experience of the work directed by Helpmann award winner Craig Ilott and his creative team that is to be most applauded. The audience is transported to another world, and it is quite immersive while never feeling threatening or requiring participation. You are simply welcomed, and the confident style embraces you completely.

It is a very satisfying, grown-up night out, so leave the kids at home, throw on your most stylish outfit, and visit an intriguing French hotel – courtesy of the Sydney Opera House.

L’Hôtel

The Studio, Sydney Opera House

Bennelong Point, Sydney, NSW

Director: Craig Ilott

Choreographer: Lucas Newland

Music Director: Joe Accaria

Set Design: Renier Jansen van Vuuren and Stu Couzens

With Brendan Maclean, Caroline Nin, Masha Terentieva, Florian Brooks, Beau Sargent, Bri Emrich, CJ Shuttleworth, Bentley Rebel, Martelle Hammer

Tickets: $89 for show, $165 for food and beverage package

L’Hôtel will be performed until 13 November 2022.



