Performance review: GRRRL Power, Trades Hall

A celebration of girl bands over the past 80 years.
7 Oct 2024 12:06
Catherine C Turner
Four women of 'Grrrl Power' in shades of green, blue and purple.

Grrrl Power troupe. Photo: Supplied.

In GRRRL Power, four powerhouse performers, Chelsea Wilson, Fem Belling (Cruel Intentions), Parvyn Singh (The Bombay Royale) and Francoise D’Argent (Fossey) got together to juxtapose the hallmarks of women’s social lives with all-female musical groups over the past 80 years. It’s a tall ask in one, 60-minute show, but they did it with aplomb and much sing-along fun.

The show was structured around the decades from the 1940s onwards and, from the start, there were matching costumes and synchronised dancing, complemented by sound and lighting, to evoke the featured band and the era in which they performed. At different points electric instruments (guitar, mini keyboard and violin) were used to further highlight the musicianship girl bands possess.

The commentary around a woman’s place in society was not delivered in a didactic way, but was provided as context. And, while the majority of the show was centred on the US, the UK and Australia, there were tunes and slides featuring bands from South America, East Asia, South Africa and more. 

The vocal performances avoided the trap of trying to completely emulate the recorded performances they were covering; instead the arrangements showcased each singer’s strengths. The camaraderie between them was also shown when a singer momentarily forgot their line and asked another performer for a detail. These interactions sat effortlessly with the audience engagement they’d encouraged throughout the night, so they may have actually been part of the show.

GRRRL Power deserves a regional tour to prove that performing tributes to ‘golden oldies’ (yes, even from this century) can be done in a sensitive way that also engages audiences of all ages.

GRRRL Power
Trades Hall
Devised by: Chelsea Wilson
Writers and Directors: Chelsea Wilson and Fem Belling
Producers: Chelsea Wilson and Fem Belling
Artwork: Vanessa Fernandez
Costumes: Alice Palermo
‘Decade Intro’ Videos: Jay Adshead
Other visuals by: Fem Belling and Chelsea Wilson
‘It’s Raining Men’ Video: Adam Rudegeair
Music Production: Fem Belling and Chelsea Wilson
60s Medley Production: Jeremy Diffey
Performers: Chelsea Wilson, Fem Belling, Parvyn Singh and Francoise D’Argent

GRRL Power was performed from 2 to 6 October 2024 as part of the Melbourne Fringe Festival.

Catherine C Turner

Catherine C. Turner (she/they) is based in Djilang/Geelong and is an emerging writer, amateur musician, hobby photographer and lifelong arts consumer. She has an honours degree in creative writing from the University of Canberra and an MFA (Cultural Leadership) from NIDA, during which she wrote an original Australian feminist fairy tale.

