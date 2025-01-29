News

Performance review: Chasing Miracles, Perth Town Hall, FRINGE WORLD

An all-ages variety show of magic and circus tricks.
29 Jan 2025 11:52
Arjun Rajkhowa
A man, Taylor Morgan, in a red velvet tuxedo on stage. He is carrying a hoop. Next to him on a pedestal is a bottle. The curtains behind him is also red velvet.

Taylor Morgan. Photo: Supplied.

UK-based performers Taylor Morgan and Rebecca Foyle (originally from Perth) have brought their captivating magic and variety show Chasing Miracles to FRINGE WORLD.

Morgan and Foyle are charming and deliver flawless performances one after another. Morgan’s centrepiece act with a red balloon and Foyle’s needle-swallowing act demonstrates the duo’s dexterity. They handle the magical elements of the show with great finesse. 

Then there’s the circus aspect; they showcase physically challenging acts just as brilliantly. Particular highlights include Foyle’s dance with the levitating pole – which was startlingly good – and Morgan’s gravitational tumbler performance. 

Chasing Miracles is appropriate for all ages – with something special for both adults and children. Morgan is a consummate compere and showman, with great audience interaction nous. 

Narratives of both performers’ individual and combined journeys through their careers are also included, which makes the night insightful as well as entertaining. Chasing Miracles is a perfect show to watch to be reminded of the innocent joys of magic and illusion. 

Chasing Miracles will be performed until 2 February 2025 as part of FRINGE WORLD.
Tickets: $24.50-$35
Performers: Taylor Morgan and Rebecca Foyle

Arjun Rajkhowa

Arjun Rajkhowa lives in Perth and enjoys writing about local arts and culture.

