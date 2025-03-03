News

Performance review: Björn Again, West Gippsland Arts Centre

The ABBA tribute band are back on a country-wide tour.
3 Mar 2025 22:11
Joe Matera
A concert scene with lots of bright lights and backdrop. Four figures in cream can be seen on stage and a back up band behind them.

Photo: Supplied.

Björn Again have come a long way since debuting live at The Tote Hotel in Melbourne in 1989. And, almost 40 years later, the group have earned their position as the world’s number one ABBA tribute band and now have multiple line-ups touring the world simultaneously. 

On Saturday 1 March, within the theatre-styled confines of West Gippsland Arts Centre, and to a full house, the group performed their rock and roll spin on some of ABBA’s most well-loved songs. In the famed words of Spinal Tap’s Nigel Tufnel, everything was turned up to 11. 

Björn Again are a well-oiled, slick professional machine, recreating and recapturing the music and magic that made ABBA such an iconic outfit. From the moment the group hit the stage to the last note played, Björn Again holds the audience in the palm of their hands and turns the night into party central, with their unique musical take underscored by a sense of humour throughout.

The show is highly immersive with audience participation of utmost importance and with the group delivering on all fronts. However, the overblown aspects do get a bit tiring. A contrast in tone would have been welcomed, including a couple of numbers such as ‘The Winner Takes It All’, before returning to the high energy non-stop full throttle show. 

Split into two halves, the show sees the group plough their way through a greatest hits package serving up everything from ‘SOS’ and ‘Ring Ring’ to ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’ and more. Costume changes are interspersed at various point along with pyrotechnics. There’s a segment where the individual musicians get a chance to shine, which includes an impressive drum solo and a similar spot for guitarist Björn Volvo-us to allow his inner rock god to reign supreme. Underneath, Björn Again are really a heavy metal band screaming to be let out as showcased in their superb rendition of Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’. 

Björn Again’s nostalgic tribute shows how popular ABBA’s music continues to be more than 50 years later. And in the hands of Björn Again, it will continue to be so. The band is about as close as you can get to the real deal.

Björn Again performed at West Gippsland Arts Centre on 1 March 2025. The group are performing shows around Australia during March as part of their Waterloo Anniversary Tour.

Joe Matera

Joe Matera is an Italian-Australian musician, music journalist, and author. Over the course of his illustrious performing career, he has played guitar for famed British music legend Steve Harley (of Cockney Rebel fame), performed on the festival stages in Europe and garnered a Top 5 album in 2023 on the Australian ARIA Jazz and Blues chart for his all-instrumental album, ‘The Lone Runner’. His music writings and interviews appear in music magazines across the globe, from Guitar Player and Goldmine in the USA to Record Collector and BBC Classical Music in the UK. He also writes a popular fortnightly music page for the Shepparton News. As an author, he released his first non-fiction book, 'Backstage Pass: The Grit and The Glamour' which was published by UK publishing house, Empire Publications in 2022 and went on to became a #1 best seller on the Amazon Music Book charts in Sweden for two weeks in 2022. In April, 2024 his second book, a semi-memoir, ‘Louder Than Words: Beyond The Backstage Pass’ was published worldwide by Empire Publications, and it too, topped the Amazon Music Book charts in Sweden. www.joematera.com

