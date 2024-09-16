News

Opera review: Sweeney Todd, Arts Centre Melbourne

A wickedly delicious production from Victorian Opera and New Zealand Opera.
16 Sep 2024 16:32
Savannah Indigo
A man has a switchblade against a woman's throat in the production of 'Sweeney Todd.'

‘…not for the faint of heart, but this musical thriller won’t disappoint.’ Photo: Charlie Kinross.

Stephen Sondheim’s 1979 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Musical returns to the Arts Centre with a wicked and intoxicating interpretation of Hugh Wheeler’s tale. First seen at the Arts Centre Playhouse in 2015, this revived production from Victorian Opera and New Zealand Opera is highly polished and expertly realised – and just as relevant to a 2024 audience.

Ben Mingay is commanding and intimidating as Sweeney Todd, with enough softness in his performance to lure the audience in. Mingay’s dynamic with Antoinette Halloran (as Mrs Lovett) is both thrilling and disturbing. While there is never a dull moment between the two, their back-and-forth over cooking their customers into pies in ‘A Little Priest’ is particularly enthralling.

Halloran is remarkable throughout, with faultless comedic timing and exceptional range and nuance in her vocal work. Her response to Tobias as he sings ‘Not While I’m Around’ is especially perverse and deliciously wicked. 

Adrian Tamburini is another standout as the lustful and controlling Judge Turpin. His fervent and explicit rendition of ‘Johanna (Mea Culpa)’ is deeply disturbing, creating a heightened sense of unease – intentionally more uncomfortable than Halloran and Mingay’s celebration of baking their enemies. 

Allessia Pintabona is exquisite as Johanna, with just enough of a manic edge to her otherwise demure character. Lachlann Lawton is solid and steady as Anthony Hope, a point of stability for Johanna and the audience as we make our way through the trials of Sweeney Todd.

Set design from Roger Kirk brings the audience into the bleak oppression of Fleet Street London, with towering sets and a crowded stage. Kirk’s costume design is equally effective, with clever costume changes marking scene transitions and visceral bloody reactions from Todd’s unsuspecting victims.

Read: Dance review: Oscar, Regent Theatre

The production is elevated by the Victorian Opera Chamber Orchestra, powerfully conducted by Phoebe Briggs. As Briggs writes in the Program Notes, Sondheim’s choice of musical style often lulls the audience into a false sense of security. The orchestra flawlessly guides us through these conflicts, including Todd’s contemplation of the Judge’s murder in the lyrical duet ‘Pretty Women’ – leaving us almost as unsuspecting as the punters settling into the barber’s chair for a simple shave.

Sweeney Todd is not for the faint of heart, but this musical thriller won’t disappoint.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Musical
Composer: Stephen Sondheim
Book: Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond
Conductor: Phoebe Briggs
Director: Stuart Maunder
Set and Costume Designer: Roger Kirk
Lighting Designer: Philip Lethlan
Sound Designer: Jim Atkins
Cast: Ben Mingay, Antoinette Halloran, Alessia Pintabona, Lachlann Lawton, Mat Verevis, Adrian Tamburini, Kanen Breen, Margaret Trubiano, Euan Fistrovic Doidge
Victorian Opera Chamber Orchestra

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Musical will be performed at the Arts Centre Melbourne until 21 September 2024.

Savannah Indigo

Savannah Indigo is a researcher and copywriter, trained in publishing, dance, literature and law. Passionate about gender issues and promoting equity through tech design, she has researched Indigenous Data Sovereignty for the Commission for Gender Equality in the Public Sector and is developing a paper about harassment in the Metaverse. She has written for Brow Books, Books+Publishing magazine, The Journal of Supernatural Literature (Deakin University) and the Science and Technology Law Association, and is a 2022 Hot Desk Fellow at The Wheeler Centre.

