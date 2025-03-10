Musical review: MJ The Musical, Sydney Lyric Theatre

MJ the Musical embodies the outsized showmanship of Michael Jackson himself. This jukebox musical is big, spectacular and dazzling.

Set during rehearsals before Jackson’s Dangerous World Tour in July 1992, it uses that point in time as a base to explore his life through a series of flashbacks. It also includes several songs from his future, which were yet to be recorded and released.

The technical prowess of MJ the Musical is mind-boggling. The sets, backdrops, HD videos, projections, lifts, traps, lighting and sound combine to create a thrilling show.

The cast’s singing, dancing and acting are top notch, as is the music itself – no surprise, since it draws on the extensive back catalogues of Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5/The Jacksons.

The house band – overseen by music director Michael Azzopardi (Hamilton, Billy Elliot, & Juliet, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!) – bring the back catalogue to sparkling life.

Roman Banks as Jackson is brilliant; his depiction is uncannily realistic. His shapeshifting performance has you forgetting it’s not MJ himself up there on stage.

As pure entertainment, it doesn’t get any better.

But there’s a pall hanging over the entire thing. The elephant in the room – the sexual abuse allegations that dominated the last two decades of Jackson’s life – are almost entirely absent from this show.

In this two-hour, 48-minute musical (including interval) the topic is given a grand total of about two seconds’ time, when a reporter asks Jackson: “What’s your response to the allegations?”

This comes at the very end of a scene depicting the Dangerous World Tour press conference. Before an answer arrives, the lights dim and we swiftly move on to the next scene.

The problem is, even if we’re to believe Jackson was entirely innocent of the multitudinous allegations, it’s utterly ridiculous to ignore them in a musical that purports to portray his life story.

MJ the Musical gives considerable time to the physical and verbal abuse Jackson allegedly suffered at the hands of his father, Joe (Derrick Davis). We are invited to feel sorry for Jackson and empathise with him. But Michael Jackson’s own alleged victims of rape are completely sidelined.

This musical has already played Broadway, the West End and Hamburg, Germany. It was defended by MJ fanatics who were quick to point out the allegations against Jackson were never proven in a court of law.

This is true. But the same could be said about OJ Simpson, who was never convicted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

It could be said of Jimmy Savile, who, unlike Jackson, was never charged and never faced court over his alleged offending.

Yet the idea of examining their lives without referring to these events is preposterous.

It’s preposterous here too.

Which is why this reviewer walked away from MJ the Musical more disturbed than dazzled.

Yes, it was a dazzling show. But it is insulting and offensive to be expected to compartmentalise to this extent.

Clearly, we’re meant to ‘put all that aside’, have a good night out and bugger the complicated stuff.

But how? And, more importantly, why?

The answer to that is found within the show itself. At several points, we’re invited to consider the avaricious behaviour of the media and various other ‘vultures’ feeding on M J’s complicated life for monetary gain…

MJ the Musical

Book by Lynn Nottage

Presented by Michael Cassel Group

Sydney Lyric Theatre

Producers: John Branca, Michael Cassel, John McClain, Lia Vollack

Director and choreographer: Christopher Wheeldon

Music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements: David Holcenberg

Orchestrations and arrangements: Jason Michael Webb

Scenic design: Derek McLane

Lighting design: Natasha Katz

Costume design: Paul Tazewell

Sound design: Gareth Owen

Production design: Peter Nigrini

Michael Jackson movement: Rich + Tone Talauega

Hair and wig design: Charles G Lapointe

Makeup design: Joe Dulude II

Electronic music design: Strange Cranium

Global associate director: Dontee Kiehn

Global associate choreographer: Michael Balderrama

Resident director: Effie Nkrumah

Associate dance supervisor: Brendan Yeates

Resident dance supervisor: Elysha Manik

Music director: Michael Azzopardi

Associate scenic designer: Erica Hemminger

Associate lighting designer: Simon Sherriff

Australian associate lighting designer: Kathy Pineo

Associate costume designer: Christine Meyers

Australian costume associate: Jude Loxley

Associate sound designer: Russell Godwin

Australian associate sound designer: Julian Spink

Associate projection designer: Kate Ducey

Australian wigs, hair and makeup associate: Kylie Clarke

Associate wigs and hair designer: Loren Skora

Technical director: Cameron Flint

Casting director: Lauren Wiley

Directing consultant: Leah Howard

Global general management: Bespoke Theatricals

Principal cast: Roman Banks, Liam Damons, Derrick Davis, Penny McNamee, Josslynn Hlenti Afoa, Wonza Jackson, Conlon Bonner, Yashith Fernando, Tim Wright

Tickets: $70 to $385

MJ the Musical will be performed until 3 August 2025.