Musical Review: A Chorus Line, National Theatre

A Chorus Line debuted on Broadway in 1975 and at the end of its initial run was the longest running musical on Broadway. This remount is produced by the Melbourne production company Theatrical and is being staged at St Kilda’s National Theatre.

The show is set during the audition process for an upcoming Broadway production. After the first round, the director, Zach (Julian Dods) cuts the 24 dancers down to 17. From that point, Zach wants to know about the background of the dancers and why they got started in dance.

Each of the dancers gets their chance in the spotlight, with their stories ranging from the humorous to the tragic. Some of these are particularly riveting, such as Paul’s (Nathan Fernandez) difficult upbringing and Cassie’s (Madeline Pratt) past as a star who has fallen on hard times. Others are hilarious, with Bobby’s (Jerome Eccleston) scene-stealing description of their wild childhood and Mark’s (Liam Moroney) self-diagnosis of gonorrhea from reading a medical textbook.



Not all the stories are as memorable and engaging and some characters get lost in the background of the more charismatic ones.

Like any good musical, there are many memorable numbers. Some of the highlights include ‘Sing’, a funny song about Kristine (Sherylee Campbell) who can’t sing and ‘Dance Ten: Looks Three’ about Val (Caitlyn Serong), who can dance but has been held back by negative perceptions of their looks. There are also some great ensemble numbers, including the Broadway classic ‘One’, which brings the show to a rousing conclusion. On opening night there were some minor sound issues with mics and the orchestra occasionally being too loud, but these didn’t distract too much from the performance.

The cast dance and sing their hearts out, just as if they really are desperately auditioning for that next role to put money on the table. There’s a great energy and enthusiasm to the performance that’s infectious. Tahra Cannon’s direction keeps things moving, while still giving time for each character to the have their moment. Having Zach, the director talking to them from on high offstage effectively makes the interrogation of the characters’ past feel uncomfortable and intrusive.

The costume design by Karen Spencer is excellent and really helps distinguish the characters through their outfits; this is particularly helpful when there are 17 of them to get to know! The set is a bare rehearsal studio with a background mirror, which makes the focus all on the performers. Louise Panagiotidis’ choreography gives a real feel of these being dancers in an audition.

A Chorus Line was a very innovative show when it came out and it holds up well today. The cut-throat audition process feels like a precursor to the drama of reality TV and the final decision of who is going to make it to the final eight spots highlights the ruthlessness of the profession. This is a fantastic production and a great chance to see a classic Broadway musical.

A Chorus Line

National Theatre

Book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante

Conceived and originally directed by Michael Bennett

Music: Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics: Edward Kleban

Director: Tahra Cannon

Musical Director: Gabriel Taburet

Choreographer: Louise Panagiotidis

Assistant Musical Director: Jess McCallum

Production Manager: Marie Landy

Executive Producer: Andrew Gyopar

Costume Design: Karen Spencer

Set Design: Abbey Stanway

Stage Manager: Chloe Goldsmith

Cast: Julian Dods, Teresa Giansiracusa, Ollie Bell, Sherylee Campbell, Lyla Digrazia, Claudia Ciempka, Chloe Terry, Rena Hattori, Oscar Waters IV, Tony Cassar, Madeline Pratt, Nathan Fernandez, Caitlyn Serong, Jerome Eccleston, Manda Rozen-Flannery, Thomas Boyd, Imogene White, Liam Moroney, Scott England. Ensemble: Arisa Crump, Bailey Metz-Graham, Cheryl Wee, Madeleine Lacy, Meggyann Davie-Smythe, Sienna Couzens, Sylvia Kokkinos

Tickets: $58 – $79

A Chorus Line will be performed until 22 September 2024.