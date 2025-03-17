Music review: New Order, Summer on the Forecourt, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

Sydney really turned it on for New Order on Friday night.

With a full moon in the sky, its reflection shimmering on the Harbour, a balmy breeze coming off the water and the city’s twinkling skyscrapers, Harbour Bridge and Opera House standing sentinel, New Order were treated to Sydney at its most sublime.

It wasn’t lost on frontman Bernard Sumner, who told the crowd the last time they played Sydney, the weather reminded them of Manchester!

Fortunately, New Order also turned it on for the 5000 or so Sydneysiders present at this outdoor show. The band, which rose out of the ashes of Joy Division almost half a century ago, showed little in the way of wear and tear.

From opening number ‘Transmission’, they sounded crisp, clear and strong, with their jangly guitars, bass-heavy synthpop and Sumner’s singular voice combining to masterfully recreate their classic sound.

‘Transmission’ was one of several Joy Division numbers performed by the band, who made it clear the Joy Division DNA is still very much part of their make-up. They hammered the message home with a projection declaring ‘Forever Joy Division’ on the huge video screen behind them.

But it was the New Order songs that really got the crowd going. The band managed to span their entire history, from 1981’s ‘Ceremony’ (their first single) through to their most recent single, ‘Be a Rebel’, released in 2020.

Along the way, they made pitstops at all the big hits: ‘Crystal’, ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, ‘True Faith’ and, of course, ‘Blue Monday’ among them.

‘State of the Nation’ was a highlight, with the title resonating strongly. The band acknowledged the frisson, projecting words such as ‘propaganda’, ‘conspiracy’, ‘conflict’ and ‘lies’ onto the screen.

The projections, videos, theatrical smoke and lasers (so many lasers!) were a big part of the show, adding to the air of excitement at the open-air concert.

The crowd may have been largely middle-aged, even elderly in some cases, but there was no lack of enthusiasm and energy among them – mirroring the band and its performance.

Almost five years to the day since their last Sydney show, at the Hordern Pavilion, New Order proved they’ve still got it.

New Order performed at the Sydney Opera House forecourt on 14 and 15 March 2025 as part of the Summer on the Forecourt concert series.