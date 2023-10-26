News

 > Performing Arts > Music > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Music review: Cécile McLorin Salvant, QPAC

Award-winning jazz performer, Cécile McLorin Salvant, wows the audience.
26 Oct 2023
Kate Watson
Salvant. Image is of a spotlight woman wearing a black cloak with arms outstretched to the side to fill half the spotlit space, looking at the camera and with multicoloured hair.

Performing Arts

‘Salvant took us on a capricious trip through her eclectic repertoire.’ Photo: Karolis Kaminskas

Share Icon

It would be easy for US-born Cécile McLorin Salvant to entrance a crowd with an evening of pure jazz and blues standards. She has a voice capable of lulling, like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday flowing together in a cliché of date-night and dinner-party perfect arrangements. The audience would leave soothed, knowing they’d been masterfully handled by an artist in full possession of her powers.

Instead, on a sultry October night in QPAC’s Concert Hall, Salvant took us on a capricious trip through her eclectic repertoire, from her own compositions to old-fashioned delights such as ‘Riding High’ and not one, but two show tunes from The Sound of Music. Her 2023 Australian tour is a rare chance to see a master of her art playing with the raw materials: her band and her audience, and privileging dynamism over comfort. 

A generous and engaging performer, Salvant starts ‘Haunted House Blues’, a Bessie Smith favourite, with a gleeful whoop that lets us know we are in for a spooky treat as she hams it up for the crowd. Salvant’s exaggerated facial expressions and dancing hands speak of a lifetime immersed in the physical storytelling traditions of her Haitian ancestors. At 34, her stage persona is ageless, skipping from the cutest five-year-old to the don’t-mess-with-me grandmother and so many iterations of the soulful, yearning lover in between.

This stagecraft brings a sweetly accessible element to even her more challenging numbers. 

She imbues ‘Barbara Song’ from The Threepenny Opera with vaudeville pathos after explaining that when she first heard and fell in love with it, she did not imagine the true plot of Brecht’s play, but chooses to sing it as she first felt it.

She gifts us her own exquisite composition, the aching, dreamy ‘Moon Song’, then rounds on the audience with a mischievous glint. She tells us a friend once encouraged her to include a truly feminist song in her set. Salvant’s flagrant response is Burt Bacharach’s jaunty ‘Wives and Lovers’, torn apart and gleefully strung from the ramparts, all but unrecognisable.

She follows this up with a hell of a ride, taking ‘Until’, a ballad Sting wrote for the 2001 movie Kate and Leopold, and letting her musicians – Sullivan Fortner on piano, bassist Yasushi Nakamura and Kyle Poole blissing out on the drums – really show their chops. What a pleasure to watch them run wild, to try and follow along and to soak up the pure chemistry between them all.

The ensemble catches their breath, cruises through Salvant’s lyrically vivid original ‘Fog’, and pulls themselves together again for the familiar, accessible ‘Riding High’ before surprising us all with ‘How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?’ (her ‘third favourite song’ from The Sound of Music), and rounding it out with ‘Climb Ev’ry Mountain’ (her favourite).

Read: Book review: Mood, Roz Bellamy

For encore, Salvant strides back onto the stage and delivers another totally unexpected treat, ‘Getting Married Today’, a patter song from the 1970 Stephen Sondheim musical Company. She leans up against Fortner’s piano, checks the lyrics and lets rip with such breakneck speed and obvious pleasure that the QPAC audience was jellied into both giggles and awe. And as we gathered ourselves to applaud, Salvant departed, knowing we couldn’t possibly ask for anything more.

Cecile McLorin Salvant performed at QPAC for one night only on 24 October 2023.

She will be performing at the Melbourne International Jazz Festival on 29 October, The City Recital Hall in Sydney on 31 October and the Perth International Jazz Festival on 2 November 2023.

Kate Watson

Kate Couper Watson is a journalist, arts lover and anthropologist in training. When she’s not busy people watching or catching a show, you’ll find her seeking solace and inspiration in nature.

Related News

Circus Dance Features Music News Opera Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Visual Arts
More
Features

Summer festival season heats up as programs launch nationwide

Adelaide, Perth and Sydney Festivals launched their 2024 programs this week, with Mona Foma waiting eagerly in the wings.

Richard Watts
Shower Thots’. Figure in a green/blue dressing gown crouches over in a huddle on the tiles beside a pool, while holding a toothbrush between their toes.
Amplify Collective

Dance review: Shower Thots, Melbourne City Baths, Melbourne Fringe Festival

Dance at the pool offers amphibious playfulness and chlorinated whimsy.

Leila Lois
butoh. Image is an stark industrial or ruined building with two white painted figures in the centre. Both have wires streaming from their mouths and one is being piggy-backed by the other.
News

Butoh – the art of darkness, movement and now … food

A dance form originating from the desire to interrogate the darker side of humanity, butoh continues to evolve ... now…

Celina Lei
A Midsummer Night's Dream. Image is of ballet dancers against a black backdrop, fairies all reaching up with one arm and the other reaching down, behind two principals - a male in black and a female in traditional white tutu - in the same pose.
Amplify Collective

Ballet review: A Midsummer Night's Dream, Canberra Theatre Centre

A charming and exquisite production, Queensland Ballet’s interpretation of the Shakespeare classic is likely to bring a little bit of…

Ava Cadee
Cocaine. Two young men, one is learning on the other. They are spotlit.
Reviews

Performance reviews: If We Got Some More Cocaine I Could Show You How I Love you, This is Living, Melbourne Fringe Festival

Two Melbourne Fringe shows – one of which explored mischief-makers in Ireland and the other the loss of a wife…

Arjun Rajkhowa
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login