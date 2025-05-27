News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Installation review: Endling, Vivid Sydney

A solo act that combines  projections, sound and narration with confined aerial and physical theatre.
27 May 2025 17:00
John Moyle
A person in a white spacesuit in a see-through two level structure.

Performing Arts

Ellen Bailey in ‘Endling’ by Legs on the Wall. Photo: Destination NSW,

Share Icon

Last Friday night, just as dusk was descending across Sydney, the city flicked the switch and Vivid 2025 came to life. First came the fireworks, centred on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and then hundreds of installations from the east to Barangaroo emerged from the dark.

At the top end of Walumil Lawns, with the harbour and passing boats in the background, the lights flickered on in an enclosed hexagon to reveal an aerial silk artist slowly descending to a pulsing music track.

Video projections on the outside of the hexagon show a narrative of the formation of the world, with liquid lava forming until we reach a point where everything is blossoming with life and colour.

What we are watching is Endling, Legs on the Wall’s new contribution to Vivid Sydney.

A year in creation, it’s one of the few Vivid installations to actively feature a human component and represents a fast-tracked view of the evolution of the Earth and the impact of our own interactions on its development.

Are we in charge and thoughtful enough to control our future? Or will we give into our predilection for self-destruction is what Endling is asking of us.

The artist’s statement from Legs On The Wall’s Creative Director, Joshua Thomson, says “At the heart of the performance is an invitation to determine what happens to this ‘specimen’ and, in making that choice, reflect on how we are routinely making decisions for future generations”.

This is not a work of scale such as we have come to expect from Legs On The Wall, who we usually associate their performances on the scale of Olympic stadiums – it’s more in keeping with the intimate, reflective side of the company’s practice and works such as THAW.

Endling is intimate and personal; its smaller scale does not diminish the artistic achievement nor affect the message that it’s imparting: the future of the planet will be made up the sum of our personal choices and we are at a tipping point, right now.

Read: Performance review: Night Night, Alexander Theatre, The Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts

Repeating the 45 minute performances five times a night for the duration of Vivid Sydney, the performance calls on four artists rotating over two nights to keep the show going.

Endling is located at the top end of the Walumil Lawns, Barangaroo Reserve.

Endling
Legs on the Wall
Vivid Light Walk
Creator and Director: Joshua Thomson
Apparatus: David Jackson
Video design: Susie Henderson
Lighting design: Matt Cox
Composer. Sound design: Maddy Briggs
Performers: Ellen Bailey, Craig Bary, Jana Castillo, Romain Hassanin
Production manager: Matilda Press, Bella Thompson
Project manager: Stephanie Tatzenko

Free performances are from 6pm-11pm until 14 June 2025.

John Moyle

John Moyle has always had a professional leaning to the arts over what is now a long career. Early days at the Australian Council morphed into taking on the activities officer role at Macquarie University, a stint around Asia and back to embark on various roles in the music industry, which included a role in publishing in NYC. On return to Australia John had producer, writer and director roles in a number of documentary productions, including co-pros with National Geographic and later three years at University of Sydney as producer, director and writer. With the closure of the University’s film unit John was invited to work on The Australian and later did seven years at AAP. For his sins he edited the City Hub and contributed to both its editorial and arts section.

Related News

Two men sitting on a flight of white stairs. They are wearing shorts and white suit jackets adorned with palm trees. One of pair has a blank white mask, hat and sunglasses; the man to his left was a tanned face and a moustache.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Anarchy (1138-53), KXT on Broadway

An experimental and inventive production that will provoke and pique curiosity.

Rita Bratovich
A young Aboriginal man in a black suit standing next to a large silver steel door frame.
Reviews

Theatre review: Blue, State Theatre Centre of WA 

'Blue' will kick you right in the heart; make sure your mascara is waterproof.

Nanci Nott
Approximately 15 artists take a bow on stage with audience members seated in the seats in front of them and also on the stage behind them. The photo depicts the final curtain at Perth International Cabaret Festival's closing gala in 2024.
News

Perth International Cabaret Festival announces sudden closure

The closure of Perth International Cabaret Festival means the loss of Western Australia's only dedicated cabaret festival.

David Burton
A rear view of a person wearing a jumpsuit and a yellow beanie; they are looking at bright blue sculptural globules. A camera trained on them.
Reviews

Performance review: Night Night, Alexander Theatre, Monash Performing Arts Centres 

A profound tale, told with modern tech whizz-bangery that inspires, makes us think and touches the heart.

Beth Child
Opinions & Analysis

Futureproofing the next generation of arts workers in regional Australia means fixing the $50,000 degree problem

Emerging research from LabNorth points to a troubling pipeline problem: it is becoming increasingly difficult to source young, qualified arts…

Lab North
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login