In The Heights review: Lin-Manuel Miranda will have you dancing in your seat

Hamilton might have made writer/composer/actor Lin-Manuel Miranda a household name, but he first revolutionised Broadway with his 2008 show In the Heights. This hip-hop and salsa infused musical laid the foundation for Hamilton’s success, won several Tony Awards and announced Miranda as a fresh and exciting theatrical voice. This new Australian production is directed by Luke Joslin and is premiering in Melbourne after a successful Sydney run last year.

Set in the Washington Heights neighbourhood in Manhattan across three sweltering summer days, the plot revolves around various characters in this vibrant predominantly Dominican American community. Bodega store owner Usnavi (Ryan González) struggles to keep his business running whilst pining for the glamourous Vanessa (Olivia Vásquez), his best friend Benny (Ngali Shaw) has entrepreneurial ambitions, whilst Benny’s girlfriend Nina (Mariah Gonzalez) returns from college with a shameful secret that could threaten her family’s future.

In The Heights: sizzling choreography

In the Heights pulses with heritage and history, revealing how the seemingly small moments of daily life collide with the sweeping changes of gentrification, forever altering culture and community.

This production sizzles with sensational choreography by Amy Campbell and stunning vocal performances from the cast. There is a powerful pulsating energy throughout, especially in the big ensemble numbers ‘96,000’ and ‘Carnaval del Barrio,’ and director Joslin keeps everything moving briskly whilst never rushing through the significant emotional beats of the narrative.

In The Heights. Photo: Daniel Boud.

The technical elements work well, although the choice to include transparent scrims as a brick façade for the buildings doesn’t achieve the desired effect and the lighting design for the fireworks at the climax of act one is somewhat disappointing. There were also a few sounds issues on opening night; crackling mics and the volume of the band overwhelmed some of the vocal performances at times. Luckily these problems were resolved in the second act, and the rest of the show ran smoothly.

The dynamic cast is superbly led by experienced performer Ryan González as Usnavi. They radiate warmth and exuberance and spit out Miranda’s complex raps and rhymes with superlative skill and energy. González is the beating heart of In the Heights and having played the role previously, their characterisation is full of humour and heart.

Also returning to the show is Vásquez playing the role of Vanessa. She ignites the stage with unstoppable strength, fierce grit, and a voice that soars to the heavens.

Ngali Shaw is a newcomer to musical theatre, having previously worked in TV and theatre, and as Benny he is a standout in this production. Shaw is charming, confident and has a beautifully smooth singing voice; he has a very bright future ahead in the industry. As Nina, Mariah Gonzalez gives a sweet performance that developed strength over the course of opening night and her rendition of ‘Everything I Know’ was an emotional highpoint.

In The Heights: bursting with music

Steve Costi is hilarious as cheeky cousin Sonny, Vanessa Menjivar gets the biggest laughs as salon owner and local gossip Daniela and Richard Valdez almost steals the show as the Piragua Guy. The ensemble fosters a palpable sense of community and ignites the stage with their breathtaking dancing.

In the Heights is a story that demands to be a musical; the setting and characters burst with music, dance and passionate life. This production delivers in spades, leaving you dancing in your seat and stepping back into the real world utterly exhilarated.

In the Heights is at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne until 1 September 2025 before touring to the Gold Coast at HOTA from 12-24 September.

