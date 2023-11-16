News

 > Visual Arts > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: Misty Mountain, Shining Moon: Japanese landscape envisioned, AGSA

A rich collection of art across mediums and centuries reveals shifting connections with the Japanese landscape.
16 Nov 2023
Celina Lei
Japanese. Image is of a gallery space with Japanese images related to the country's landscape and other artefacts on display.

Visual Arts

‘Misty Mountain, Shining Moon’ installation view at Art Gallery of South Australia. Photo: ArtsHub.

Share Icon

Descending from the staircase into one of the entries to Misty Mountain, Shining Moon: Japanese landscape envisioned at Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA), visitors are instantly transported into multiple vantage points of viewing the iconic Mount Fuji.

Surrounded by walls painted a shade of matcha-pistachio, two wooden figures direct one’s view towards the glistening panel screens. Made in mid-18th century Japan, The plain of Musashi, Mount Fuji and the moon depicts, in lush tones of gold and green, the peak of the sacred mountain with which many have become familiar through photos and its unfaltering presence in the history of art.

This rich collection of imagery around Mount Fuji forms the first pillar of Misty Mountain, Shining Moon, which presents the subject in a range of mediums, from the woodblock prints of Takeuchi Seihō (1864–1942) and Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849) to hand-coloured pieces from the first generation of Japanese photographers.

Large-scale panels, from the traditional to the digital, were the focal points for this writer, which together become cornerstones in different sections of the exhibition. Mountain landscape (c.1930) by Yukawa Sanshū measures over 1.7 metres high by 7.4 metres long and has a demanding presence that can’t be overlooked. The artist masterfully welded ink that brought to life the lofty landscape. The Eastern literati philosophy of respecting and admiring nature’s forces over human activity is reflected in the piece, with sublime mountains towering over dainty straw huts. It speaks directly to Curator, Asian Art, Russell Kelty’s brief for the section, which is entitled ‘Landscapes in the heart and mind’.

Interdisciplinary art collective, teamLab’s digital panel, Ever Blossoming Life II – A Whole Year per Hour, Gold (2016) is a delightful and awe-inspiring inclusion. Kaleidoscopic blooms slowly form and disintegrate in a hypnotic loop that captures the wonder of life cycles. Seasonal motifs continue in the section entitled ‘Lyrical landscapes’, popular during the Heian and Edo periods. Another beautiful display in sculptural form is a new acquisition of Yoko Togashi’s glass, Bloom softly 1-22 (2022) – the brittle material shaped to replicate the delicacy and lightness of petals.

‘Misty Mountain, Shining Moon’ installation view, featuring teamLab, ‘Ever Blossoming Life II – A Whole Year per Hour: Gold’, 2016 (centre) at AGSA. Photo: ArtsHub.

Objects and curios fill the glass cabinets across the compact exhibition, and are in the form of fans, vases, decorative porcelain, water jars and even an elaborate Japanese picnic set from c. 1850.

Objects from ‘Misty Mountain, Shining Moon’ including fan paintings and ceramics, installation view at AGSA. Photo: ArtsHub.

The Japanese landscape through the eyes of voyagers concludes the exhibition with works by 19th century woodblock print artists. Their vivid depictions of landscapes throughout the region underscore the mobility they were afforded through the easing of restrictions. Postcard-sized prints and sketches were also easy to carry, so that artists could work on the road to capture ephemeral sights and the changing seasons.

Read: Exhibition review: Vincent Namatjira: Australia in Colour, Art Gallery of South Australia

Through examining the aesthetic, but also cultural, aspects of the Japanese landscape from past to present, Misty Mountain, Shining Moon offers a deep dive into the connections artists have formed with nature with a succinct and beautifully curated exhibition.

Misty Mountain, Shining Moon: Japanese landscape envision is on view at AGSA until March 2024; free.

This writer travelled to Adelaide as a guest of OzAsia Festival and the Adelaide Festival Centre.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

Related News

Design Education & Student News Installation News Opinions & Analysis Performing Arts Photography Reviews Sponsored Visual Arts
More
Education. Image is a colourful painting of a group of women and other images including one a nun, a woman in a Wonder Woman outfit and one playing a guitar.
Education & Student News

Education in brief: looking ahead to fresh arts learning in 2024

The NGV launches its program for teachers and students in 2024, while the Sydney Opera House reveals offerings for young…

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Parlour Parlëur. Image is a golden table with green top, half-completed jigsaw and shallow dishes, with torn images adorning the walls of the gallery space.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Parlour Parlëur, Penrith Regional Gallery

The past and the future collide in the latest fascinating "confabulation" from the ArtHitects team.

Gina Fairley
National Art School. Image is a group of women behind a table and looking at the ceramics displayed on it.
Sponsored

Meet the art stars of tomorrow at the 2023 National Art School Graduate Show

See bold and exciting new work by 136 graduating students in this dynamic exhibition.

Dr Diana Carroll
Nude Spencer Tunick. Image is lines upon lines of naked people behind each other on rising levels, standing in front of a curved glass structure.
News

Nude in the name of art on Brisbane’s iconic Story Bridge

Visual artist Spencer Tunick’s 2023 Brisbane-based work ‘Tide’ is a prequel for bigger things to come in 2024.

Richard Watts
Milbi Festival. image is from ‘Wajgan’s Return’ at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery, a range of artworks covering a white wall of a gallery.
Amplify Collective

Returning to Country and supporting regional arts

First Nations artists Gordon Hookey, Ivy Minniecon and curator Angelina Hurley speak about their participation in Bundaberg’s annual Milbi Festival…

Angelina Hurley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login