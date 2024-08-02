News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: Jurassic World: The Exhibition

A new immersive exhibition brings full-sized moving dinosaurs to Melbourne's inner north.
2 Aug 2024 13:32
Madeleine Swain

Visual Arts

The brachiosaurus, ‘Jurassic World: The Exhibition’. Image: Kurt Baker.

Share Icon

Following hot on the heels of Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience (with at least one of the presenters advising that they’d worked on both), Jurassic World: The Exhibition is the next would-be popular and potentially populist exhibition to hit Melbourne.

The experience is a curated tour through a massive 3600-square metre shed that has been given over to the prehistoric world in the inner northern suburb of Brunswick. The Jurassic movie franchise was, of course, first conjured up by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy and Gerald R Molen in 1993, and explored in at least half a dozen Hollywood films since then (with a new one due next year). And it has now been given the immersive exhibition treatment, so visitors can suspend their disbelief and see those awe-inspiring, gigantic, and not so huge, creatures up close and in person.

And it’s a lot of fun. As long as you don’t look up at the ceiling too much or mind the hordes of influencers vying for the best photo opportunity at every spot. Shepherded in groups, visitors are guided through the exhibition a room at a time by a team of endearingly excitable rangers (all decked out in Jurassic World ranger uniforms), who explain the format and deliver their spiels each step of the way.

The journey begins on a ferry, with porthole like screens descending to reveal the “ocean waves” outside and a screen up front laying out what can be expected once the ferry docks.

Then it’s into the first space where an impressively tall animatronic brachiosaurus greets visitors head-on. It’s a great way to start, even if some of the surrounding flora isn’t quite as convincing. The journey then continues through a series of spaces, including a “laboratory” with a bit of tech showing what the insides of various dinosaurs’ eggs would look like, plus some friendly neighbourhood lab assistants bringing out baby creatures for a look and a pat – resolutely refusing to break the fourth wall as they do so.

The animatronic baby dinos may look a little Disney-fied, with those big appealing eyes, but the rangers and lab workers throughout the experience are sticking rigidly to their scripts – recounting scientific facts and enacting their trepidation that a belligerent T-Rex is about to burst out of its compound to attack the carnosaurus in the opposite cage – while also happily offering to take photos or direct visitors to the next part of the exhibit.

The carnosaur, ‘Jurassic World: the Exhibition’. Image: Kurt Baker.

The velociraptor-taming section could have been one of the high points, but the puppetry element is a letdown compared to the “no strings (or legs) attached” effects featured in the other parts of the journey.

It’s definitely family entertainment, with the entire spectacle aimed at the younger section of the market rather than serious palaeontologists, though those of a nervous disposition (or just the very young) may find the final section a touch unnerving… especially the nicely judged element of the light that suddenly gets knocked askew by a clearly bad-tempered beast.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition opens in Melbourne today (2 August 2024) in time for the school holidays at The Fever Exhibition Hall, 62 Dawson Street, Brunswick Vic. Tickets.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Girl with blonde hair and black t-shirt sitting in artist studio. Zoe Grey.
News

I’m an artist in my twenties, and I don’t want to leave Tasmania

Painter Zoe Grey wins Australia’s richest landscape prize, further cementing her love of Tasmania’s wild country.

Gina Fairley
woman in red sweater blowing bubbles. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
‘Garage Doors’ by Ruth Woodrow, finalist of 2023 Head On Photo Awards, Landscape Category. A collaged photo of different colourful garage doors arranged in a rainbow spectrum.
Features

Photo competitions: 7 expert tips to stand out

ArtsHub summarises seven tips offered by the Head On Foundation to help photographers stand out in a competition.

Celina Lei
Red and orange light projection on to earth in Central Australia at dawn. Sunrise Journeys, Uluru
Reviews

Immersive experience review: Sunrise Journeys, Uluṟu

Activating the desert sands of Central Australia, Sunrise Journeys is a clever contemporary adaptation that extends the tourism offering in…

Gina Fairley
2024 Australian Women in Music Awards finalists announced. Image: Vanessa Amorosi performing at AWMA 2023. A women with long brown hair singing on stage with her eyes closed and arms outstretched. The background appears to be a projection of light shining across a body of water.
News

Opportunities and awards

Regional Landscape Prize call-out, invitation to take part in queer photoshoot, plus winners of Queensland Premier's Drama Awards and finalists…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login