News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Exhibition review: Eastern Threads, Perc Tucker Regional Gallery

Curated by Gail Mabo, this welcoming exhibition celebrates the lived culture of Eastern Torres Strait Islands.
19 Mar 2024
Gina Fairley
Exhibition view of Torres Strait Islands culture with colourful fish made from coconuts

Visual Arts

‘Eastern Threads’, exhibition installation view Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, Townsville. Photo: ArtsHub.

Share Icon

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article names people who are deceased.

When we think of the art from the Torres Strait Islands, it is usually a generic picture of highly graphic black and white prints, and perhaps some headdresses or baskets using organic materials. A new exhibition at the Perc Tucker Regional Gallery – which has been curated by the indomitable Gail Mabo – shakes up those outdated perceptions.

Eastern Threads looks at creative and cultural practice from Eastern Torres Strait, and a chain of islands east of Mer Island, and is surprising in its diversity. Yes, the exhibition does include those iconic prints and headdresses, but it also turns to women’s weavings, adaptive practices that respond to remote making today, lineages and learnings, as well as stretching back to illustrations and ephemera that ensure heritage and culture is not lost.

Located in Townsville – which has the second largest First Nations population after Darwin – the Gallery reaches out to a community that also has a large military base and tourism economy. In doing so, Mabo has sensitively curated an exhibition that easily navigates that broad viewing audience, allowing visitors to walk away with new understanding and appreciation.

The exhibition is loosely divided into four areas. Front and centre to the exhibition is a museum case with objects by activist and Elder Eddie Mabo (Gail’s father), who is known for his role in campaigning for Indigenous land rights. Among these objects are bowls he made as a student at James Cook University, and books used as testament of a living culture against the concept of terra Nullius in the Supreme Court of Australia.

Also in the vitrine are a few bronze stars made by Gail Mabo, which she explains comes from her father putting sand into her hand, to feel that connection to Country. These sit alongside objects that she has collected – everyday objects that continue the idea of a living culture, where artefacts, artworks and utilitarian handmade objects rub shoulders with each other.

Taking in the whole exhibition at a glance, it is rich in materiality. A corner of the main space is devoted to men’s objects and artworks, and speaks to the strength of male traditions in Torres Strait Islands culture.

Eastern Threads exhibition gallery view
‘Eastern Threads’, exhibition installation view of men’s artworks, Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, Townsville. Photo: ArtsHub.

Dominating the space is the banana leaf wrapped Alag mask (1998) by the celebrated Ken Thaiday Snr. Around this is a collection of Baur (spears) and Dhari (dance headdresses) largely from the 1990s, several of which are hung high (so they are beyond the touch of women).

Balancing that narrative in a small side gallery is a collection of women’s works. Mabo has made a point of celebrating their voices and creative traditions, which are sometimes overlooked, in this museum context. From using every aspect of the coconut tree, to the contemporary application of plastic strapping used in shipping to create baskets, and prints (which women also started making in the 1980s) – the everyday is valued democratically alongside fine artworks.

‘Eastern Threads’, exhibition installation view of women’s artworks, Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, Townsville. Photo: ArtsHub.

The prints (by both men and women) across the exhibition are incredible and demand a closer look – their intricate patterning individual to each artist.

The final component of the exhibition, again in a side gallery, are beautiful, sensitive drawings by Lindsay Wilson. While these may represent a “Western” style of documentation, they are paired with a vitrine of objects that point to oral histories – both revering the passing of knowledge and keeping that knowledge alive.

Wilson had gifted these drawings to James Cook University, but when it closed, they found their way to the Gallery. The 80 artworks in the show are drawn from the Townsville City Art Collection, many of which were collected in the 1980s, or earlier. Eastern Threads offers renewed engagement with that commitment to collect and share the narrative of this local community.

Read: Exhibition review: Ten Thousand Suns, 24th Biennale of Sydney

As an accomplished dancer, choreographer and artist in her own right, this is Mabo’s first exhibition as curator. In a video within the exhibition, she describes her process: ‘I treat this as my lounge room … there’s a familiarity, because I grew up with seeing these things.’

That feeling is passed on to the viewer – we do not feel ostracised or voyeuristic. This exhibition gets a balance right, where tourists, locals and pride by First Nations community, can all find points of connection. Mabo does a stellar job in inviting all to find value.

Eastern Threads
Curated by Gail Mabo
Perc Tucker Regional Gallery
2 February – 14 April
Free.

Artists: Ais Bero, Jenny Mye, Lucy Thaiday, Ken Thaiday, Alice Hunai, Andrew Passi, George Sambo, Aicey Zaro and Tommy Pau.

The writer travelled to Townsville as a guest of Perc Tucker Regional Gallery and the City of Townsville.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Digital Film Television All Arts Features Reviews Museums
More
black and white sculpture made from ceramics and twine. Danish Quapoor.
Reviews

Exhibition review: good grief, Danish Quapoor, Pinnacles Gallery

Ambitious and confident, Danish Quapoor's cohesive exhibition was four years in the making.

Gina Fairley
Man in blue t-shirt standing next to outdoor bronze sculpture of a huge hand with an elongated thumb sticking up in the air. David Shrigley, NGV
News

Thumbs up on NGV acquisition

Iconic sculpture by David Shrigley finds permanent home in Melbourne.

Gina Fairley
Melinda Schawel. Photo: Supplied. A digitally edited photo of a white middle-aged woman with half-tied back blond hair wearing an artist apron and smiling at the camera. She has been cropped onto a gradient green background with the words 'so you want my arts job?'
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: Paper Artist

Artist Melinda Schawel shares her unconventional approach to paper as a versatile medium with a new show upcoming at Flinders…

Celina Lei
Creative Australia Leadership program workshop at Grey Art Gallery, Bandung, Indonesia 2023. Photo: Supplied. Around 20 people sitting in a circle inside a space with a bright pink wall in the background installed with colourful 3D artworks.
Sponsored

The Creative Leadership program supporting transformative change

Wesley Enoch AM says leadership is about diversity, morals, shaking things up and always being open to learning.

Celina Lei
DAAR’s Concrete Tent for the Sharjah Architecture Triennial 2023, curated by Tosin, who will be delivering a keynote for Melbourne Design Week 2024. Photo: Edmund Sumner. A large tent structure in a desert environment at night with people sitting on tapestry , hanging out.
News

5 program highlights of Melbourne Design Week 2024

Melbourne Design Week 2024 will run across 23 May to 2 June with over 300 events – here are some…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login