Dance review: LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE, PACT Theatre, Sydney Fringe Festival

LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE is intense, complex and powerful. Tessa Redman helps us decipher the different dimensions of love in this striking solo dance and theatrical performance. In the intimate PACT Theatre with the audience literally reflected against a mirrored stage backdrop, we are taken through the many applications of this emotion while we contemplate and reflect upon our own desires.

Fresh from highly successful, awarded and much lauded appearances at the New Zealand Fringe 2023, this Sydney Fringe Festival is Redman’s first Australian appearance.

The choreography and performance is detailed, with all parts of her body, face and eyes dancing, as she explores various shades of love.

The performance plays out against an inspired sound overlay designed by Jackie Jenkins.

Redman shares her journey in all its manifestations and emotional states, spanning sibling love, budding love, romantic love, self love, erotic love, uninhibited love, parental love and, of course, the love of dance. The evening is simply a celebration of her ‘love of love’.

LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE

Choreography and performer: Tessa Redman

Lighting and Set Design: Elekis Poblete Teirney

Sound Design: Jackie Jenkins

Set Construction and Photography: Trantham Gordon

PACT Theatre, 107 Railway Parade, Erskineville

Tickets:$14.50- $29

LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE will be performed until 23 September 2023.