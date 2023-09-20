News

Dance review: LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE, PACT Theatre, Sydney Fringe Festival

It's time to share the love.
20 Sep 2023
G Middleton

Photo: Supplied.

LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE is intense, complex and powerful. Tessa Redman helps us decipher the different dimensions of love in this striking solo dance and theatrical performance. In the intimate PACT Theatre with the audience literally reflected against a mirrored stage backdrop, we are taken through the many applications of this emotion while we contemplate and reflect upon our own desires.

Fresh from highly successful, awarded and much lauded appearances at the New Zealand Fringe 2023, this Sydney Fringe Festival is Redman’s first Australian appearance.

The choreography and performance is detailed, with all parts of her body, face and eyes dancing, as she explores various shades of love.

The performance plays out against an inspired sound overlay designed by Jackie Jenkins. 

Redman shares her journey in all its manifestations and emotional states, spanning sibling love, budding love, romantic love, self love, erotic love, uninhibited love, parental love and, of course, the love of dance. The evening is simply a celebration of her ‘love of love’.

Read: Performance reviews: One Who Wants To Cross, Dale Chips and Imli Chutney and WATER-MIRROR, Sydney Fringe Festival

There are only a limited number of shows, so hurry to attend, and take your dearest ones with you.  

LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE
Choreography and performer: Tessa Redman
Lighting and Set Design: Elekis Poblete Teirney
Sound Design: Jackie Jenkins
Set Construction and Photography: Trantham Gordon

PACT Theatre, 107 Railway Parade, Erskineville
Tickets:$14.50- $29

LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE/LOVE will be performed until 23 September 2023.

G Middleton

G has long been a connoisseur of the arts in all colours and flavours of expression. G has a strong admiration for the brilliance and commitment required to produce and showcase art.

