News

 > Performing Arts > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Comedy review: Vanessa Larry Mitchell, MICF

The messy joys and tribulations of being a modern woman.
4 Apr 2023
Kate Mulqueen

Performing Arts

‘Mitchell’s comedy is no holds barred.’ Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

When I arrived at Vanessa Larry Mitchell’s comedy show, I checked the audience – my comedy festival barometer: who goes to see this comedian? What am I in for here? It was mostly bigger groups of women (an encouraging sign for me – also a woman) and a few couples; for some reason – it was mostly blondes.

For an opening night show at 10.30pm – it was a good crowd. And they clearly knew a good pick.

In short: she’s hilarious. Mitchell doesn’t draw breath, but you feel totally comfortable with her holding the floor. Each outrageous story or anecdote threatens to spray that sip of wine all over the person in front – I was grateful to have gone without.

The audience was a bit shy (or early comedy festival green) and so not super forthcoming when she inquired ‘who here uses IUDs?’ or ‘who is on dating apps?’ and I wished a few times for her to let those awkward pauses linger for slightly longer to see what emerged – but not a chance. Mitchell is a hurricane-like force of nature. This is not sit-in-awkwardness comedy – this is straight-up honest stand-up: with material that covers dating, sex, cunnilingus, drugs, her teenage kids, dick pics, contraception, a foray into lesbianism and her country Aussie roots (in both senses of the word).

Mitchell’s comedy is no holds barred and it feels immediately as if she’s your friend: like that hysterically funny woman you met once in a bathroom at a club who helped you pick the Tinder date you’re going home with or the straight shooter in your office that blurts out funny truths that no one else can get away with saying, but you find yourself secretly cheering at constantly.

Read: Comedy reviews: Lou Wall, Bea Barbeau-Scurla, MICF

This was a show to bring your girl gang to for a side-splitting, sparkling night out. And you will want sparkling – a red would stain…

Teardrops on My Dildo was performed at The Athenaeum for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival from 31 March until 2 April.

Kate Mulqueen

Kate Mulqueen is an actor, writer, musician and theatre-maker based in Naarm (Melbourne). Instagram: @picklingspirits Facebook: @katemulq Twitter: @katemulqueen

Related News

Comedy Education & Student News Music News Performing Arts Reviews Theatre
More
Reviews

Theatre review: Fences, STC Wharf 1 Theatre

Racism and strife in 1950s Black America.

Sarah Liversidge
News

Australian playwright wins Olivier Award for Prima Facie

Suzie Miller’s critically acclaimed ‘Prima Facie’ took home the awards for Best New Play and Best Actress at the 2023…

Richard Watts
News

Key guidelines in First Nations Cultural Policy for music creators

Australian Music Centre’s new First Nations Culture Policy seeks to establish a guideline that safeguards First Nations cultural intellectual rights…

ArtsHub
Reviews

Comedy reviews: Best of Comedy Zone Asia, David O'Doherty, MICF

A sample of Asian flavours and styles and a veteran of laughter-making.

Thuy On
Reviews

Comedy reviews: Lou Wall, Bea Barbeau-Scurla, MICF

Gen Z in battle with the World Wide Web (secret weapon: feet) and a reflection on the bonds and secrets…

Jessi Ryan
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login