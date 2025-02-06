News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Circus review: Small Acts of Resistance, Women’s Circus Gasworks Arts Park

Strong, simple, effective social circus, celebrating diverse older women’s strength on every level.
6 Feb 2025 15:48
Beth Child
Women's Circus. Four older woman huddle together bending over a metal frame against a green background. Small Acts of Resistance.

Circus

‘Small Acts of Resistance’. Photo: Alexis D-Lea.

Share Icon

Women’s Circus was founded in 1991 as an organisation for marginalised women: older, gender diverse, and women speaking English as a second language. Its outstanding success is due to its inclusive approach, and the simplicity, wit and humanity of its work.

Small Acts of Resistance is an exemplar of this – 13 mostly older women and gender diverse people of assorted shapes and sizes perform a series of scenes, all with strong points to make. In between the audience is quizzed (interpreted in Auslan) by two comperes – accompanied by a scratch brass band playing gloriously… scratchily – about specific moments in female history: which was the first Australian state to give women the vote, for example. And there are nice barbs along the way, beginning with one of my bugbears – why are pockets in women’s clothing not a given?

The acts of resistance of the title are embodied in the performers being onstage at all – muscularity of body and mind is a core of the ethos. Older doesn’t mean weak, disengaged, trivial – what we do as we age is a choice – and the decision to stay strong, opinionated and attentive to life is the centre of the piece.

All the cast have physical strength on display – balancing each other on shoulders, backs, thighs –entwining vivid red tissue drops around limbs to hover aloft, or snuggle in blue cocoons, to extend a foot or an arm, or most of a body, as they float above the nicely lit Gasworks stage.

Against a green background a woman in a black shirt and short top hat holds up a metal frame and scowls at the camera. Small Acts of Resistance, Women's Circus.
‘Small Acts of Resistance’. Photo: Alexis D-Lea.

The props are clever, simple and effective – metal-framed cubes and rectangles used as cages, swings, platforms; plus grey blocks that look like a mini-Stonehenge in some arrangements, which are desks, corridors, supports and barriers. These were very effective in a scene where a woman applies to a government department on her ailing father’s behalf, and has that experience so many of us have endured of endless phone calls, uninterested ‘customer service’ personnel, and the inevitable final piece of paper never having been issued.

The overarching point being made, to me, is cooperation – each performer is an essential element in the whole, and without focused teamwork, emotional and physical support and encouragement, clearly present here, none of the moments would register and be effective.

Read: Performance review: An Evening Without Kate Bush, Fairfax Studio, midsumma festival

The cast are not polished performers, which is the point – these are smart, strong older folk with points to make, mostly done through their physical presences, and physical and intellectual strength, and their commitment to the ideas they are presenting, unpretentiously, for us to contemplate and enjoy. The audience was vocal throughout, and appreciative of the achievements of each woman we were watching.

As a past board member of this organisation, and a fan of their ambition, persistence and originality since I saw The Island in 2000, it was wonderful to see that they continue to be sassy, opinionated and classy in the bold, heartfelt work the company is still producing after 34 years.

Small Acts of Resistance, Women’s Circus
Gasworks Arts Park

Director – Kate Fryer
Creative Producer/Production Manager – Steph Cox
Sound Design/Composition – Sharyn Brand
Lighting Designer – Gina Gascoigne
Costume Design – Jac Antliff
Stage Manager – Kara Floyd
Head rigger – Franca Stadler
Musical Director – Betty France
Musician – Robyn Peck, Louise (Rad) Radcliff-Smith
Cast: Bridget Roberts, Catherine McMurtrie, Harry Grrl, Jen Hunt, Jenny Pitts, Kate Cooke, Larissa MacFarlane, Liz Murray, Nicole Herd, Madeline Ford, Sheryl Bryce, Vig Geddes, Vivienne Halat

Tickets: $25-$35

Small Acts of Resistance runs Wed – Sat 6pm from 5-8 February 2025 at Gasworks Arts Park, 23 Graham Street, Albert Park

Beth Child

Beth Child is a freelance director, writer, dramaturg and actor.

Related News

Two female performers are entwined on a trapeze.
Reviews

Performance review: Tender, Gasworks, midsumma festival

A sexy production for fans of aerial performance.

Jenna Schroder
A man, Taylor Morgan, in a red velvet tuxedo on stage. He is carrying a hoop. Next to him on a pedestal is a bottle. The curtains behind him is also red velvet.
Reviews

Performance review: Chasing Miracles, Perth Town Hall, FRINGE WORLD

An all-ages variety show of magic and circus tricks.

Arjun Rajkhowa
A sequence from Tra Mi Dinh’s 'Somewhere between ten and fourteen', which features in Sydney Dance Company's 2025 season. The photo depicts four barefoot dancers in blue coveralls dancing on a blue-lit stage. The dancer on the far left has their legs spread, their right arm raised and their left arm extended horizontally; the dancer on the right, who is the focus of the focus, stands in a half-crouch, her arms extended to the right and her right foot bent so that the side of the foot rather than her sole is touching the stage.
Features

ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Our rolling guide to the 2025 season announcements you may have missed.

Richard Watts
Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz (right) in rehearsal with the Circa ensemble. A shaven-headed man in black-framed glasses and black clothes gesticulates as he explains something to a group of shirtless men and women in dark green dresses in a rehearsal studio.
News

Circa’s Yaron Lifschitz receives ISPA Distinguished Artist Award

Lifschitz joins the likes of Taylor Mac, Robert Lepage, Laurie Anderson and Pina Bausch in receiving the accolade from the…

Richard Watts
Several performers are dressed as Spider-men and are hanging off scaffolding.
Reviews

Circus review: MARVELous: A Risque Parody, National Theatre Melbourne

A parody of Marvel comic heroes in circus form.

Beth Child
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login