News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Circus review: Cirque Bon Bon, The Athenaeum

All the circus acts you know and expect, but with a Guinness World Record holding performer thrown in as well.
12 Jul 2024
Thuy On
A woman is balancing on her arms, with her legs bent back to accommodate a bow and arrow between her foot.

Performing Arts

Contortionist and foot archery artist Shannen Michaela. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Translated from French, the title of this production literally means either “Circus Lolly” or “Circus Good Good”, but is it really that sweet and delicious or so impressive that it deserves the adjectival repeat?

Its arrival in Melbourne follows a successful run in Brisbane. The troupe of contortionists, acrobats and dancers first started touring in 2021, performing in venues on Broadway, and in Las Vegas and London’s West End as well as on our own local shores. After learning that Cirque Bon Bon is the joint creation of former Cirque Du Soleil Assistant Creative Director Ash Jacks and choreographer Julieann Nuge, expectations were high.

The restricted stage arena of the Athenaeum precludes large-scale extravaganzas à la Cirque Du Soleil but the team of Cirque Bon Bon still manages to ply their art in the small space.

It’s led by a master of ceremonies who’s all leathered-up and bikie dressed, complete with fake moustache and faker French accent. Mario at first seems to be there simply to introduce the acts, but his skills extend beyond pleasantries. More of that later.

At an 80-minute run-time sans interval, the show quickly runs through its paces, offering us a selection of treats. The costumes are all glittery, the music is reconstituted pop songs and the lighting is as garish as you’d expect.

All the typical circus acts are showcased here: you have jugglers, aerial hoop contortionists, a hula hoop expert, a skating duo, an aerial strap and mouth hang performer (his poor dentist!) and even a quartet of dancers that, while not strictly circus, participate as a segue element between the acts.

Probably the most impressive performance is one that’s not often seen on the usual circuit: the seemingly rubber-limbed Shannen Michaela, who holds the Guinness world record for shooting an arrow the furthest distance … with her feet.

On opening night, gasps and groans of disbelief sighed through the crowd as everyone wondered how she could possibly manoeuvre her body into such unfeasible shapes and angles, let alone manipulate a crossbow so dextrously with her toes.

As with all circus professionals, feats of strength, agility, balance and endurance are shown with blazing smiles from each of the performers, their calm confidence belying the years of repetitive work it has taken to reach this level of mastery of form. You know they must be straining, sweating and hurting underneath the glamour, but nary a grimace is seen to spoil the illusion.

Back to Mario, the self-confessed tragic of the band Queen. Aside from the circus acts, he almost steals the show and probably deserves his own comedic spotlight outside Cirque Bon Bon. His extroverted antics involve a lot of audience participation, including on opening night my poor friend, who was unwittingly chosen and coerced on stage so she could see him strip to a short leotard at close quarters, before being hoisted on his shoulders as he attempted to ride a unicycle. Later, another victim was picked to play air guitar and sing karaoke. They later had a duel involving spitting bananas. It was as ridiculous and hilarious as it sounds.

Mario has charm and his exuberance quickly endeared him to the audience; the evening ended with everyone waving their phones in the air in a sing-a-long to ‘We are the Champions’.

So, with all that on offer, the night’s array of treats can indeed be said to be très bon. It’s a short-season run so if you’re after pure spectacle and fun, get to it.

Cirque Bon Bon will be performing until 13 July 2024 at the Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne. Tickets: $59-$109

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Reviews Writing and Publishing News Film Theatre Digital Television All Arts Features
More
An Anglo-Australian man smiles affably at the camera. He has short dark hair, stubble, and wears a white t-shirt. He is standing in front of a light yellow backdrop. Andrew Hamilton.
Features

Prison really is a laughing matter for this stand-up comedian

Andrew Hamilton used stand-up comedy to rehabilitate himself after a stint in jail, and hopes to be able to do…

Richard Watts
Two meerkats - it looks like one is whispering a secret to the other.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

In case you missed them, here are this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Three panels. A man is on the left, a woman on the right. The middle section is bare except for a wooden household object. The panels are lit inside but there is darkness surrounding them.
Reviews

Theatre review: Macbeth (An Undoing), Malthouse Theatre

The Scottish play returns with a few modern twists and a (muddled) feminist focus on Lady Macbeth.

Christine Davey
Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo Championships brings together riders and artists. A First nations man riding on a horse inside rodeo grounds while holding an Aboriginal flag.
News

Rodeo unites First Nations riders and artists

A series of experiences at Kiakati arts and culture precinct have been programmed for the Mount Isa Mines Indigenous Rodeo…

ArtsHub
Two young men wearing blue short-sleeve tops. One is in the centre of the frame with his arms wide apart and his mouth open. The other is standing on the right side looking down at his phone.
Reviews

Theatre Review: Brothers Wreck, Subiaco Arts Centre

The ties that bind after a tragic loss are examined in exquisite detail in this WA production of Jada Alberts’…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login