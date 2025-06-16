News

Cabaret review: Skank Sinatra, The Loading Dock, Pride Fest

Skank Sinatra, doing it her way.
16 Jun 2025 13:27
Rita Bratovich
Cabaret

Start spreading the news: Skank Sinatra is in town and you do not want to miss her show. This mischievous yet classy blend of drag, cabaret and comedy is on for one week only as part of Qtopia’s Pride Fest. 

Skank Sinatra is the alter or, rather, ultra ego of Jens Radda, an award-winning, multiple-threat artist. Born in South Africa, Radda moved to Queensland with his family while still young, then studied in Perth at the renowned WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts), then came back to the east coast to forge a successful career in entertainment in Sydney and Melbourne. 

Of course, all of the above sounds much more interesting when told by Skank Sinatra during spoken interludes between and sometimes within songs. The sultry songstress shares delightful and often hilarious anecdotes about growing up in South Africa, authenticating the stories by singing in Danish and Afrikaans. 

She also speaks lovingly but sometimes disparagingly about her partner in life and art, Lachie, aka Iva Rosebud, also a popular drag queen. 

The refurbished cavern of the old Darlinghurst Gaol Loading Dock is the perfect venue for Sinatra. Its intimacy serves Sinatra’s natural, warm charisma, helping her build rapport with the audience. 

Several cabaret tables on the floor help create a classic jazz bar atmosphere. The set is bare apart from an electric keyboard on a stand and some roses in a jar, and that’s ideal. The black walls and floor allow Sinatra to stand out in iridescent relief, a vibrating figure in red satin suit and a blonde-aura wig. 

Skank Sinatra fills every corner of the room with her exuberant personality and a voice to match. 

The song list is a mash-up of familiar big band standards, with some wildcards thrown in: ‘Fly Me to the Moon, ‘New York, New York’, ‘They Can’t Take That Away From Me’ are mixed in with ‘I Still Call Australia Home’. The original lyrics are frequently switched out for hilarious alternatives or the occasional Danish version. 

Despite the playful, often raunchy treatment of the songs, however, there is always a palpable reverence, a genuine love of the music. You know Sinatra appreciates the genius of these songs and that’s why they are a joy to listen to in her capable and talented hands. 

If you like your entertainment served up with a little bit of spice and a lovely slice of Danish, then don’t miss Skank Sinatra at Qtopia. 

Created and performed by Jens Radda

Skank Sinatra will be formed on 17, 18, 19 and 22 June 2025 as part of Pride Fest.

