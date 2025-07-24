Brown. Female. Doctor. review: Sarah Arachchi’s marvellous medical memoir

Sarah Arachchi is unwavering in her pursuit of becoming a paediatrician, willing to do whatever it takes to achieve her goal. Brown. Female. Doctor. is a three-part memoir that chronicles the life of Melbourne-based Arachchi from her childhood in Sri Lanka to her adult years as a medical professional in Australia, with the narrative exploring both her personal and professional path.

Arachchi’s writing is simple but eloquent and she maintains a respectful tone towards her characters, especially her patients, like the pivotal moment that cemented her choice of specialty upon attending her first solo birth. As a fourth-year medical student in obstetrics and gynaecology, Arachchi made a promise to herself to be of service, believing that ‘if there was any real magic in this world, it was the birth of a baby’.

Guided by allusive titles such as ‘The Anatomy of a Medical School’, ‘I love your silver shoes’ and ‘Trying to conduct an Orchestra’, the pacing of each chapter is crafted to build anticipation.

Similar to a gripping TV series like Grey’s Anatomy or House, the thoughtfully chosen titles inject curiosity, prompting the reader to wonder how the chapter will ultimately be delivered.

From start to finish, Arachchi draws us into her story, with the reader nervously anticipating any number of myriad possible outcomes. The pleasure lies in the gentle twist and turn of the medical drama that beckons us to turn the page, whether with a sigh of relief or a renewed sense of curiosity.

Brown. Female. Doctor. : No jargon heavy language

Fortunately, there’s no resorting to didactic or jargon-heavy language. Thoughout Brown. Female. Doctor. the author often reminds the reader about life lessons embedded in her lived experience. For instance, her empathy is evident in moments like caring for a patient without visitors, as she notes that in Sri Lankan culture, it’s customary to be surrounded by friends and family during hospitalisation.

In ‘Food Is Life, but Family Is Everything’ she’s reconnected to her birthplace when her family returns to Sri Lanka for the first time since migrating to Australia. By highlighting these cultural touchstones, Arachchi weaves a modern Australian story that celebrates the duality of her identity that embraces both her heritage and her contemporary life.

Thanks to the detail in which she recounts her experiences, you’re not only captivated by her personal story but also gained a renewed, or perhaps newfound, appreciation for the challenges within the medical profession.



Brown. Female. Doctor. a memoir by Sarah Arachchi is published by Monash University Publishing.

Also on ArtsHub:

Rumbleskin review: Australian stage show meets American gothic

Welcome to Rumbleskin. In the barren winter wilderness, on an endless road going nowhere, a likeable truckie picks up a prickly hitch hiker.

They’re in a land of magic; an America where Appalachian mystique and Trumpian dystopia have been smashed together. Writer Ames May Nunn uses this canvas to craft three stories.

It’s no easy task to create a folk story, of course. The legends of the rumbleskin feel worn in, robust but still mysterious in a way that’s characteristic of gritty fairytales and gothic literature. Indeed, even though May Nunn relishes the hallmarks of American westerns and rodeo culture, director Alonso Pineda pulls out the gothic elements of the script. It makes for a wonderfully suspenseful and intriguing one act play.

Rumbleskin is also an allegory. May Nunn uses the rumbleskin to remind us that gender fluidity and queer sexuality is not unnatural; gender fluid and queer people have always and will always exist. What’s more, to accept your identity is a freeing, transcendental experience.

May Nunn’s message is pretty on the nose throughout Rumbleskin but folk stories aren’t exactly known for their subtlety. Read more…

