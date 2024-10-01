News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Translations, Jumaana Abdu

A psychological journey that canvasses the depths of identity and trauma and explores the gaps of language.
1 Oct 2024 15:37
Dorcas Maphakela
Two panels. On the left is a smiling woman, Jumaana Abdu, wearing a taupe and white hijab. On the right is the cover of her novel, Translations, which features a woman also wearing a head veil. Her face is overlaid with some intricate patterns.

Writing and Publishing

“Readers will find themselves reflecting on their own ‘translations’ in life as they accompany Aliyah on her journey of self-discovery and redemption.” Photo of Jumaana Abdu: Supplied.

Share Icon

In Translations, Jumaana Abdu crafts a poignant exploration of identity, trauma and the intricate dance of human relationships through the lens of Aliyah Asfoor, a nurse with deep roots in permaculture and a complex past. The narrative unfolds in three parts, comprising 26 impactful chapters.

Each chapter is imbued with spiritual and philosophical resonance, inviting readers to reflect on their own lives while navigating Aliyah’s journey.

From the outset, the chapter titled ‘Exodus’ sets the scene for themes of escape and redemption. Aliyah and her nine-year-old daughter, Sakina, flee to the rural town of Shepherd’s Mill in New South Wales, a place symbolising not only physical freedom, but also emotional liberation. Here, Aliyah sheds the remnants of her former life, represented by her ex-husband Adam and the constraining expectations of her past.

The vivid imagery of her father’s cigar and the relics of her mother’s wardrobe evoke a nostalgic yet suffocating sense of heritage. Abdu deftly shows how these memories shape Aliyah’s identity, as she struggles with a “vague sense of duty” while seeking self-actualisation.

The author’s exploration of silence is particularly striking. The notion of constructing a language of silence emerges as Aliyah navigates her unspoken experiences. In a world where words can often feel inadequate, the relief found in silence becomes a sanctuary. This wordlessness allows for a deep connection between characters, creating an unspoken common ground. Such moments highlight the profound understanding that transcends verbal communication.

The relationship between Aliyah and Shep, the Imam of Shepherd’s Mill, adds a rich layer to the narrative. Shep embodies a man governed by codes, yet Abdu reveals his vulnerabilities with care. Their interactions are laced with tension and hidden emotions, creating a dynamic that keeps readers on edge. 

Throughout the book, Abdu’s writing style is akin to a treasure hunt; each chapter offers clues about the characters’ deeper motivations. For instance, in Chapter Two, ‘Non-Anomaly’, Abdu introduces the concept of trauma’s persistent grip and its triggers that envelop and unravel at the most inconvenient times. The psychological underpinnings of Aliyah’s experiences are explored with precision, making the narrative not just a story, but a psychological journey.

As the story unfolds, the characters engage in the “finicky work of translation”, navigating the expanding distance between language and interpretation. This diasporic narrative reflects the hopes and dreams that individuals carry for one another. Shep’s heritage as a Palestinian man adds depth to this exploration, his background informing his worldview and interactions.

Abdu’s prose is alive with emotional depth: the house Aliyah inhabits, her memories and even her self-imposed restrictions pulse with vitality. The theme of how to write memories – especially painful ones – is carried throughout the narrative. Aliyah’s journey is not merely about overcoming her past, but also involves confronting the societal expectations that bind her. As she traverses the delicate balance between love and loss, readers are invited to reflect on their own histories.

The pacing of the story propels readers into Aliyah’s world with urgency. Moments of humour and tenderness provide relief amid the weighty themes, illustrating Abdu’s ability to balance darkness with light.

Translations also delves into the role of faith and belief as tools for activism, whether by choice or necessity. The physicality of memory is underscored by the idea that the body remembers what the mind tries to forget. While one may be grateful to forget distressing experiences, the imprint of history lingers.

Read: Book review: The Burrow, Melanie Cheng

The exploration of identity and trauma, and the quest for belonging is both profound and relatable, making this book a significant contribution to contemporary literature. Readers will find themselves reflecting on their own ‘translations’ in life as they accompany Aliyah on her journey of self-discovery and redemption.

Translations, Jumaana Abdu
Publisher: Penguin Random House
ISBN: 9781761343872
Format: Paperback
Pages: 336pp
Published: 27 Aug 2024
Rrp: $34.99

Dorcas Maphakela

Dorcas Maphakela is a multidisciplinary creative combining writing, visual arts and holistic well-being advocacy in her practice. She is a South African-born Mopedi woman who relocated to Australia by choice in 2007 and became a citizen in 2012. She studied Fine Arts at the University of Johannesburg and holds a Master of Arts in Writing from Swinburne University of Technology. Dorcas is also a TV presenter, public speaker and founder and producer of the Antenna Award-winning OZ AFRICAN TV (OATV). She is the co-founder of Yo CiTY, a platform that champions the culturally diverse experience through Art & music. Her work was acknowledged with a Media Award from the Victorian Multicultural Commission for “outstanding reporting on issues of importance to diverse communities and reporting which contributes to Victoria’s cross-cultural understanding” (VMC).

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
More
A young man with fuzzy brown hair and dressed in shades of blue is standing up and reading from a book among a seated crowd of people.
News

Story Week 2024's program to foster 'Common-Unity'

This festival wants to close the distance between artist and audience.

Thuy On
Two panels. On the left is a black and white photo of a woman with shoulder length hair and a pale scarf looking into the distance. On the right is the cover of a book with "The Burrow" in red font on the top and a small rabbit on the bottom.
Reviews

Book review: The Burrow, Melanie Cheng

A new pet rabbit becomes the focal point for a grieving family.

Thuy On
Two panels. On the left is a black and white photo of author C A Wright, who has long dark hair. She is wearing a sleeveless white top. On the right is her book, with 'Skysong' written vertically in the centre and surrounded by flowers, birds and birdcages.
Reviews

Book review: Skysong, C A Wright

A reimagining of the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairytale.

Ashleigh Meikle
A block sculpture on university grounds. Two sides can be seen. One side says 'Mememto Mori" with a photo of a young woman. The other side reads 'The Living Poetry Project.'
News

Living Poetry Project – poetry as a tool for emotional healing among Gen Z

How is poetry helping young Australians address modern love and trauma?

Thuy On
A woman with short blonde hair and a white top with black spots, Cass Frances. So you want my arts job is written behind her on a blue background.
Career Advice

So you want my arts job: manuscript assessor

What are the parameters of manuscript assessment and what is beyond the assessor's remit?

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login