Book review: Translations, Jumaana Abdu

In Translations, Jumaana Abdu crafts a poignant exploration of identity, trauma and the intricate dance of human relationships through the lens of Aliyah Asfoor, a nurse with deep roots in permaculture and a complex past. The narrative unfolds in three parts, comprising 26 impactful chapters.

Each chapter is imbued with spiritual and philosophical resonance, inviting readers to reflect on their own lives while navigating Aliyah’s journey.

From the outset, the chapter titled ‘Exodus’ sets the scene for themes of escape and redemption. Aliyah and her nine-year-old daughter, Sakina, flee to the rural town of Shepherd’s Mill in New South Wales, a place symbolising not only physical freedom, but also emotional liberation. Here, Aliyah sheds the remnants of her former life, represented by her ex-husband Adam and the constraining expectations of her past.

The vivid imagery of her father’s cigar and the relics of her mother’s wardrobe evoke a nostalgic yet suffocating sense of heritage. Abdu deftly shows how these memories shape Aliyah’s identity, as she struggles with a “vague sense of duty” while seeking self-actualisation.

The author’s exploration of silence is particularly striking. The notion of constructing a language of silence emerges as Aliyah navigates her unspoken experiences. In a world where words can often feel inadequate, the relief found in silence becomes a sanctuary. This wordlessness allows for a deep connection between characters, creating an unspoken common ground. Such moments highlight the profound understanding that transcends verbal communication.

The relationship between Aliyah and Shep, the Imam of Shepherd’s Mill, adds a rich layer to the narrative. Shep embodies a man governed by codes, yet Abdu reveals his vulnerabilities with care. Their interactions are laced with tension and hidden emotions, creating a dynamic that keeps readers on edge.

Throughout the book, Abdu’s writing style is akin to a treasure hunt; each chapter offers clues about the characters’ deeper motivations. For instance, in Chapter Two, ‘Non-Anomaly’, Abdu introduces the concept of trauma’s persistent grip and its triggers that envelop and unravel at the most inconvenient times. The psychological underpinnings of Aliyah’s experiences are explored with precision, making the narrative not just a story, but a psychological journey.

As the story unfolds, the characters engage in the “finicky work of translation”, navigating the expanding distance between language and interpretation. This diasporic narrative reflects the hopes and dreams that individuals carry for one another. Shep’s heritage as a Palestinian man adds depth to this exploration, his background informing his worldview and interactions.

Abdu’s prose is alive with emotional depth: the house Aliyah inhabits, her memories and even her self-imposed restrictions pulse with vitality. The theme of how to write memories – especially painful ones – is carried throughout the narrative. Aliyah’s journey is not merely about overcoming her past, but also involves confronting the societal expectations that bind her. As she traverses the delicate balance between love and loss, readers are invited to reflect on their own histories.

The pacing of the story propels readers into Aliyah’s world with urgency. Moments of humour and tenderness provide relief amid the weighty themes, illustrating Abdu’s ability to balance darkness with light.

Translations also delves into the role of faith and belief as tools for activism, whether by choice or necessity. The physicality of memory is underscored by the idea that the body remembers what the mind tries to forget. While one may be grateful to forget distressing experiences, the imprint of history lingers.

The exploration of identity and trauma, and the quest for belonging is both profound and relatable, making this book a significant contribution to contemporary literature. Readers will find themselves reflecting on their own ‘translations’ in life as they accompany Aliyah on her journey of self-discovery and redemption.

Translations, Jumaana Abdu

Publisher: Penguin Random House

ISBN: 9781761343872

Format: Paperback

Pages: 336pp

Published: 27 Aug 2024

Rrp: $34.99