Book review: The Invocations, Krystal Sutherland

A thrilling dark YA urban fantasy about three young women and their demons.
29 Feb 2024
Jemimah Brewster
The Invocations. On the left is a colour headshot of a young woman with long fair hair, head tilted to the left and smiling slightly at the camera. On the right is a book cover for The Invocations, with a young woman glowering in the centre and two others behind her.

‘This is another brilliant and layered dark urban fantasy story from Krystal Sutherland.’ Photo: Supplied.

The Invocations by Krystal Sutherland continues her trademark style of female-led YA stories full of deliciously dark fantasy elements set among gritty urban realities. Three young women from very different backgrounds are living in London and struggling with demonic magic – what it promised to give them – and what it ultimately took from them.

Jude is the daughter of one of the richest and most famous men in the world, her family is complicated and terrible and, worst of all, she has accidentally cursed herself and her soul is necrotic. She needs to find a witch, a cursewriter, to help her undo what she has done to herself before her body fully falls apart.

Zara’s sister mysteriously died a year ago and she is determined to get her back, to speak to her once more, and her research is leading her to believe that there may be a way. She is determined to raise her sister from the dead, but she cannot do it alone.

Emer is from a family of witches, the only survivor of a terrible event years earlier and she is plotting her revenge. While she waits for her opportunity for vengeance, she uses her knowledge to help frightened women find small pieces of power to fight back, to keep themselves safe from the worst that is done to them. Emer also happens to have the answers to Jude’s and Zara’s problems.

As the three of them meet, a mysterious killer makes himself known in London and it seems that he has some connection to each of them. It’s only by sticking together that they have any chance of surviving and, as the murderer closes in, the women race to find answers to questions they didn’t know to ask, of themselves and of each other.

This is another brilliant and layered dark urban fantasy story from Sutherland. It is woven of the grimmest fairytale elements, filled with enjoyable and memorable characters and dropped into a world both familiar and strange. Sutherland’s trademark world-building creates a London filled with the trappings of modernity in stark contrast with the terror and blood of ancient magic, witches, hunters and deals with demons. It is thrilling and mysterious, keeping you guessing right until the final scene. 

A warning that this book is not for the faint of heart or queasy of stomach; there are many graphic body horror moments that unfold throughout the story.

The Invocations is perfect for fans of Sutherland’s previous dark fairytale-inspired books, lovers of fast-paced YA thrillers with a dash of queer romance, and anyone who would give a slice of their soul to a demon for enough power to keep themselves safe from harm. 

The Invocations, Krystal Sutherland
Publisher: Penguin
ISBN: 9780143777410
Format: Paperback
Pages: 400pp
Release date: 30 January 2024
RRP: $24.99

Jemimah Brewster

Jemimah is a Gippsland-based writer and editor working in fiction, creative nonfiction, and newsletters. She reads and reviews books, edits work for other writers, and publishes the fortnightly Substack newsletter The Brew. Find her on Instagram and Facebook.

