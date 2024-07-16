News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: Oblivion, Patrick Holland

Holland's latest novel is the antithesis to a high-octane thriller.
16 Jul 2024
Catherine C Turner
Two panels. On the left is a photo of a man with dark hair wearing a black t-shirt. On the right is the cover of a book with 'Oblivion' in white. There's a picture of a silhouette woman overlaid with views of a city.

Writing and Publishing

‘His experience and knowledge of both east Asia and writing ensures his eighth novel … is a compelling read. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Miles Franklin long-listed author, Patrick Holland (The Mary Smokes Boys) is now an Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at Hong Kong Baptist University and splits his time between there and Brisbane. His experience and knowledge of both east Asia and writing ensures his eighth novel, Oblivion, is a compelling read. 

Oblivion features an unnamed narrator who’s an Australian public servant based in China and whose job is brokering trade deals between national governments and who may, or may not, have once been a spy. Although involved in high stakes cross-border activities, this is no high-octane Matthew Reilly-type novel, but rather a quiet exploration into a person’s mid-life crisis that’s more about coping with a life lived in the shadows than flaunting wealth or achievements.

Part one is titled ‘Sleepwalking Through Cities’ and encapsulates the floating world the narrator inhabits throughout the book. He’s constantly on the move between airports in Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore and China and, at night, he’s moving between hotel bars, working to maintain his network of underhanded connections and seeking the eponymous oblivion.

To create the atmosphere of a person sleepwalking through the living world, the narrator makes detached observations, rather than deep-thinking revelations. For example, when travelling in a taxi at night from the airport to the city, he says, ‘I watched my face float across the webs of elevated highways. Industrial sidings. Sleepless construction sites.’

However, the narrator’s equilibrium is disrupted when he crosses paths with Vietnamese performer Tien, which triggers a sequence of events that could derail both his plans to escape his working life and to possibly convince Tien to settle down with him.  

Holland’s short story writing experience permeates the book, opening with the ‘rat-tat-tat’ of short, sharp sentences over and over, which becomes tiring at times given this is a novel. However, the volume of details conveyed in the first part of the book are reminiscent of the first part of Victor Hugo’s, Notre-Dame of Paris. In that, Oblivion feels like a tourist brochure for the natural and built beauty of east Asia in the same way that Hugo’s book was for 1830s Paris. Plus, the romantic sub-plot in the second half of Oblivion emulates Notre-Dame of Paris

Read: Book review: If You Go, Alice Robinson

Overall, Oblivion is not about glamorising the “thrust and parry” of property deals being done “below board”, but rather, it leaves the reader reflecting on whether they, too, are sleepwalking through their own life. 

Oblivion, Patrick Holland
Publisher: Transit Lounge
ISBN: 9781923023147
Pages: 256pp
RRP: $32.99
Publication Date: 1 July 2024

Catherine C Turner

Catherine C. Turner (she/they) is based in Djilang/Geelong and is an emerging writer, amateur musician, hobby photographer and lifelong arts consumer. She has an honours degree in creative writing from the University of Canberra and an MFA (Cultural Leadership) from NIDA, during which she wrote an original Australian feminist fairy tale.

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Non-Fiction
More
Two panels. On the left is a headshot of a woman with short blonde hair and a blue scarf. On the right is a cover of a book with "Murder in Punch Lane' written in white over an image of a (headless) woman wearing a white dress surrounded by foliage.
Reviews

Book review: Murder in Punch Lane, Jane Sullivan

A crime novel set in the laneways and high society of 19th century Melbourne.

Hayley Thomas
Lighting designer Paul Jackson nominated in the 2024 APDG Awards for 'Do Not Go Gentle', Sydney Theatre Company. A stage set lit in blue light depicting a group of five people huddling and finding their way in a harsh snowy landscape.
News

Opportunities and awards

Matched funding opportunities, plus shortlist and nominees unveiled for Emerging Writers' Awards, Art Music Awards, National Architecture Awards and Bowness…

Celina Lei
Two panels. On left is a profile photo of a woman with wavy hair tied up. She has a khaki shirt on. On right is book cover with "The Mire" in yellow overlaying image of a bird flying over a swamp.
Reviews

Book review: The Mires, Tina Makereti

Set in the near future, the novel tracks a small community through explorations of place, ideology and ecology.

Tiffany Barton
Two panels. On the left, a woman with curly brown hair is standing against a colourful wall. On the right is the cover of a book. The image is of a face set among golden honeycomb. The words "Alice Robinson" and "If you Go" are broken up.
Reviews

Book review: If You Go, Alice Robinson

The relationships between mothers and children are explored in a futuristic setting.

Ella Pilson
A hand cradling a small globe. Poetry Month
News

Poetry Month 2024 goes international

This year, Poetry Month expands its remit to reach an overseas audience in a collaboration with a UK poetry and…

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login