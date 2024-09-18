News

Book review: In the Margins, Gail Holmes

Inspired by fact, this historical novel focuses on a woman who fights for art against the religious strictures of the time.
18 Sep 2024 10:49
Hayley Thomas
Two panels. On the left is photo of author Gail Holmes. She is blonde and wearing a short sleeve green top. On the right is the cover of a her book, 'In the Margins.' It is covered with elaborate artwork featuring flowers and a birds, with a woman carrying a book at its centre.

We are the spaces between words. 

Gail Holmes’ In the Margins offers a richly descriptive and engaging look at 17th century England,  blending elements of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility with the dramatic flair of Shakespeare. Inspired by a real  person, it is a glimpse into the life of a spirited book collector – Frances Wolfreston – who uniquely preserved the earliest part of Shakespeare’s body of work. This novel provides a deeply English setting, steeped in the complexities of Puritan times and reflects a well-researched portrayal of life during this  period.  

The narrative takes place over a span of six months in 1647 and centres on Frances, a character whose literacy and intellectual curiosity challenge the norms of her era. As the civil war recedes into an uneasy peace and Puritanism becomes the unyielding law of the land, Frances, a rector’s wife, finds  herself tasked with enforcing religious compliance within her community. Against this turbulent backdrop, she takes increasingly bold steps to support the women and children of the church, driven by a deep seated sense of justice.

However, her resolve is tested when her own mother is imprisoned for alleged religious crimes. Confronted with an agonising dilemma, Frances must choose between adhering to the harsh dictates of the new laws or risking everything to liberate those she holds dear. 

Despite the constraints of her time, Frances’ ability to read and write is portrayed as both a personal  triumph and a significant deviation from societal expectations. Her education, particularly her progressive view of teaching common children to read and write, highlights the transformative power of  knowledge and the benefits of being born into the upper class.  

The book’s rich language and detailed descriptions create a setting where the moral discussions of the  time come alive. Frances’ frequent Shakespearean quotations underscore her struggle to maintain her  values amid the religious and social drama that characterises her world. The novel also touches on the impact of art on daily life, illustrating how literature and theatre influence personal choices and moral frameworks.  

In the Margins may not be a tale of high-stakes drama or thrilling escapades; instead, it unfolds with a  focus on the subtleties of daily life. The novel’s deliberate pace and emphasis on the inner lives of the  characters mean that it lacks the traditional markers of action, such as dramatic confrontations or  adventurous plot twists. This restrained approach allows the novel to delve deeply into its themes, but  may leave readers seeking more dynamic developments feeling somewhat disengaged.  

Yet although the story may lack high drama, focusing instead on the simplicity of village life, it’s an ideal read for those who enjoy curling up by the fire with a cup of tea. The moral and social discussions add depth to the narrative, making it a wholesome and thought-provoking experience. Frances’ outspoken nature and her critique of the restrictive roles imposed on women – highlighted by her lament “I hate the way this life seems to suffocate women instead of helping them” – brings a  progressive perspective to the era’s very traditional views.  

Ultimately, In the Margins delivers a satisfying and wholesome ending, reflecting the continuity of life and the enduring nature of personal and moral growth. It stands as a thoughtful and introspective exploration of 17th century English life, where the richness of language and the depth of character replace the conventional markers of action. The novel’s enduring message about the courage to defy oppressive norms and the value of intellectual and moral integrity offers a compelling and fulfilling read.  

In the Margins, Gail Holmes
Publisher: Ultimo Press
ISBN: 9781761153112
Format: Paperback
Pages:324pp
Publication date: 3 September 2024
RRP: $34.99

Hayley Thomas

Hayley Thomas is an Adelaide born performing artist, arts writer and talent relations manager. She holds a Bachelor of Music Theatre from the University of Adelaide and a Graduate Certificate in Arts (Screen Studies) from the University of Melbourne. She has a love for research-based film analysis, exploring the nuances of the human psyche. Her other interests include running, Pilates, dogs and pasta. Hayley is based in Naarm (Melbourne), Australia. Instagram: @hayleyerynn

