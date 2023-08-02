News

 > Writing and Publishing > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Book review: At Midnight, edited by Dahlia Adler

A collection of remixed and modernised fairy tales.
3 Aug 2023
Jemimah Brewster

Writing and Publishing

‘The authors of this collection have taken these stories, which we have heard a hundred times in a hundred ways, and breathed new life into them.’ Photo: Dahlia Adler, supplied.

Share Icon

At Midnight, edited by Dahlia Adler, is an anthology of retold fairy tales that have been updated to be more relevant to a diverse YA (young adult) audience. It includes 15 original and retold stories, some of which are easily recognisable, and some that are a mash-up of fairy tale elements set in the world as we know it:

A Hansel and Gretel retelling where they stumble into a sinister upscale restaurant with a terrifying chef. 

A version of Rumpelstiltskin where the quick-fix magic that is offered is in the form of computer coding and the titular character’s secret name is a cringeworthy pop culture reference.

A Little Matchstick Girl set on the frozen New York streets in front of an opera house. 

A Snow White with drag queens and non-binary teens escaping cruel parents who want to hunt their uniqueness from them.

The book also includes a collection of the original tales from Hans Christian Andersen, Charles Perrault and the Grimm Brothers, listed at the end after the modernised versions. It is fascinating to read the tales as they were when they were first published to a broad audience and also telling to notice the differences between the two, what authors choose to keep and omit, and what that says about how the world has changed in only a few hundred years.

These well-known tales are often about children and adolescents in a difficult situation, who must be clever or resourceful to survive, or who have been mistreated and are seeking escape or justice against those who have wronged them. The authors of this collection have taken these stories, which we have heard a hundred times in a hundred ways, and breathed new life into them, bringing them into the modern world and renewing their allegories and lessons to be relevant for a whole new generation. 

Read: Book review: The Hummingbird Effect, Kate Mildenhall

This is a fantastic anthology for lovers of short stories, fairy tales, grim tales and dark magic. 

At Midnight, edited by Dahlia Adler
Publisher: Titan Books
ISBN: 9781803363233
Format: Paperback 
Pages: 496 pp
Publication: 7 February 2023 
RRP: $29.80 

Jemimah Brewster

Jemimah is a Gippsland-based writer and editor working in fiction, creative nonfiction, and newsletters. She reads and reviews books, edits work for other writers, and publishes the fortnightly Substack newsletter The Brew. Find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Related News

All Arts Education & Student News Fiction News Non-Fiction Performing Arts Reviews Theatre Visual Arts Writing and Publishing
More
Reviews

Book review: The Hummingbird Effect, Kate Mildenhall

Four time lines that stretch from the past into the future follow characters as they navigate events beyond their control.

Laura Pettenuzzo
Reviews

Book review: Inkflower, Suzy Zail

For YA readers and older, this book touches on the story of a Holocaust survivor, interlaced with more current dramas…

Erich Mayer
Reviews

Book review: Wifedom: Mrs Orwell’s Invisible Life, Anna Funder

Conspicuously missing from male-centric biographies, Eileen O’Shaughnessy is the true Orwellian hero.

Nanci Nott
A close-up photo of a typewriter, the keys of which prominently display the word 'STORY' instead of the usual letters.
News

Returning festival aims to make playwrights more visible

The second annual Australian Playwrights’ Festival, presented by Currency Press, will be held in Sydney in late August.

Richard Watts
News

Opportunities and awards

New international funding opportunities, plus winner of the 2023 Griffin Award for playwriting and finalists of Bowness Photography Prize, and…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login