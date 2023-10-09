Why I’m studying… PhD in Circular Fashion Design

Wajiha Pervez is an experimental textile designer, artist, curator and academic at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). She recently appeared in the news for her use of AI tool Midjourney to create sustainable athleisure fashion designs for her PhD, while also teaching her students how to use AI in their work effectively. Her AI research is specifically focused on using these tools to reduce fashion wastage – she can test the popularity of her designs before purchasing fabrics or making physical samples.

With many degrees already under her belt – including a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in textiles and an Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Design – Pervez has studied and exhibited around the world, with work showcased in galleries, museums, design weeks, exhibitions and conferences from Australia to Dubai, to the UK, Russia and more.

While she says she never set out to do a PhD or become an academic, Pervez clearly has a passion for lifelong learning and for questioning the status quo, both as a student and a teacher. She tells ArtsHub about the initial challenges of convincing her family that a career in design was a good idea, and how the struggle to combine teaching, study and creative practice is making her consider hiring a health and business coach. (We think Pervez’s own blog has a lot of great coaching advice for creatives, from ‘the art of being yourself: an introvert’s guide to creating a community of friends and mentors around the globe‘ to ‘5 ways a weekly review has transformed my life‘. You can also find her clear and engaging writing on Medium.)

ArtsHub: What is the name of the degree you are doing?

Wajiha Pervez: I’m doing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in the Faculty of Design, Architecture and Built Environment at the University of Technology Sydney.

How long have you wanted to study this?

This is a tricky one. I love academia, but I never thought I would do a PhD. I just wanted to do my master’s and continue working in academia and running my consultancy work. However, during my master’s, I liked research so much that it clearly became the backbone of all my projects. I collaborated with textile brands on patents and material technology and, through that process, it became very clear to me that I would do a PhD eventually. So here I am.

What was your study pathway to a PhD at UTS?

My study pathway to a PhD is probably longer than usual, but it is by design the most experience-rich. I am obsessed with learning design around the world. So since high school I have devoted a proportionately large chunk of my time to finding opportunities, scholarships and grants that enable me to do that.

I have a BFA in textiles from Pakistan, an MFA in Design from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Arts in Qatar, an MA in Museums and Gallery Practice from UCL, an MPhil in Design Studies from the University of New South Wales and now here I am at UTS for my PhD. It is kind of cool to look back and see I have done most of this within the last eight years.

What is the best aspect of this course for you?

Hands down the supervision and people around me. The PhD is an entirely self-paced journey and it only works well if you have the right support and conversations that make you think deeply about your research. I don’t take this easily because I have wanted to work with my supervisor Dr Timo Rissanen for about five years. And things aligned in a way I could have never imagined. He left Parsons and New York during lockdowns and came to Sydney, and I took that opportunity to contact him about my research in circular fashion and athleisure clothing.

What advice would you give someone else looking to get into this course of study?

Ask uncomfortable questions and study more than just books. Study seasons, systems, legislations, history and business, and question every practice that seems “business as usual”.

Climate change is real and fashion’s contribution to that is also more significant than we can imagine. But it is a problem that we have created for ourselves through repeated design, legislation and business practices that have not been questioned as much as they should be.

A PhD not only allows you to do that, but expects you to do that. It allows you to question the practices in your field, design it better and create new knowledge through your work. That can happen only if you are willing to question design, business and systems around you, and expand your knowledge beyond books and lectures to answer those questions.

Wajiha Pervez uses AI tool Midjourney to create sustainable athleisure fashion designs like this for her PhD. Image: Courtesy Wajiha Pervez/Midjourney.

Do you do work outside of your studies (and, if so, what do you do)?

I am quite multidisciplinary outside my PhD. I am an academic at UTS and also work as a research assistant for the Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Fashion. We are in the process of setting up a sustainable fashion and textiles materials library, and I am helping with the project. I also consult to textile and soft material companies on patents and suitability standards. I am also an artist and have done art and design residences in Qatar and the Netherlands.

How do you manage to combine work and study – is this a difficult combination for you?

Being creative requires a lot of energy and hard work. It is never easy to combine both creative studies and work. My creative projects, teaching and my art are important to me. They align with my goals outside of my PhD. I think working in the same place where you study helps. I struggle to get work done more when I am travelling or I have to run around Sydney. But when I am travelling around, I load up on experiences and connections that give me the energy or inspiration to be creative. That includes having a good community and conversations, getting enough sleep, playing a sport, and taking care of your physical and mental health.

Wajiha Pervez is an artist, curator, lecturer and PhD student in circular fashion design at UTS. Image: Supplied.

Has being a teacher/lecturer changed you or influenced the way you yourself study and work?

Absolutely! Being on the other end of the classroom brings so much clarity to my own work. Especially writing clearly.

In my early days as a student, I also used to think that using big words and complex sentences was impressive because I was reading all these books and journal articles written by academics with years of experience, and a rich design and philosophical vocabulary. That expectation from my own work used to make me hate writing because, being the hustler I am, I was always trying to one-up what I was reading.

When I started teaching, I could see how confused students were by the same literature or any complex design briefs. I realised that the key is to not write fancy, but to write clearly. I also realised how naive I was and have understood over time that research itself is a complex endeavour. I don’t have to find complex words to describe an easy thing. I have to do the exact opposite, I have to find very easy words and simple sentences to break down a complex problem.

That realisation has made writing one of my favourite things to do now. That’s a great shift because writing is the backbone of most of the things I do. Between my thesis writing, academic papers, grants, tutorial planning, lecture slides, occasional blogging, video scripts and journalling, I write close to 1500 to 2000 words a day and I try to make them as simple, specific and digestible as possible.

Has your ambition for what you want to specialise in changed in any way since starting your course? If so, how?

No, it hasn’t. I love fashion. I love making clothes, styling clothes and I love the ease and utility of athleisure garments. I want to combine the good parts of all of them without impacting the climate or human health.

Do you have, or would you like, a mentor?

Academically I am good. I have very supportive and knowledgeable supervisors and that gives me the space to do other things. The two areas where I would like mentors and have had mentors in the past are health and business.

The hardest part about being creative is to choose which projects to do from the many ideas you have, and when. A business coach helps to put things in perspective. They help you map out the right projects to work on with your limited time and energy. A health coach helps with keeping the optimum physical and mental health to be able to do all those projects and have time for yourself, your family and friends. I would take as much help as I can get in both areas.

If you hadn’t studied this, what would you be doing instead?

There is nothing else I see myself doing with as much dedication as this. And I say this because I have tried it. Design, art or fashion are not typical pathways for a South Asian kid. It is changing now, but it was a bit challenging for me to convince my family. My family is filled with doctors, engineers and business graduates. In high school and Years 11 and 12, I dabbled in physics, computer science, economics and business subjects before I decided none of that was for me. It wasn’t that I was not getting good grades – I had straight As – but I just couldn’t see myself doing any of it. I kept coming back to design and fashion, so that’s what I did and it is still going strong.

Can you give us one tip about your area of interest that you wish someone had told you when you started out?

You will not have your own design label straight out of uni and that’s OK. It is important to experiment as much as you can before you land on something you want to keep doing for the long term. Everything changed for me when I realised this after my first two businesses failed. I decided to travel and learn and it was the best decision ever.

Ideally, five years from now, what would you be doing?

I want to design clothing for Marvel movies, give more time to my art practice and hopefully still be teaching design in some form.

Who are four artists/designers/writers or filmmakers whose work inspires you?

Zaha Hadid, Christopher Nolan, J K Rowling and Alexander McQueen. They are [or were] all architects and storytellers through their own medium.

What are currently working on?

My research is about making athleisure garments with a circular design approach and biodegradable materials. I am doing it with a combination of craft, seamless knitting technology and AI.

Where can we find you to learn more?

My website is wajihapervez.com and I’m on Instagram, LinkedIn and Medium.





