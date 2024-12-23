What I’ve learned: Peter Rose, Australian Book Review

Peter Rose has been the editor of Australian Book Review (ABR) since January 2001. This cultural magazine first started in print format in 1961 and now publishes long-form literary and arts reviews as well as essays, commentaries, interviews and creative writing. During his tenure and across almost 250 issues, Rose has commissioned, edited and published at least 1500 writers and oversaw its digital development and international reach.

Rose recently announced his departure from his long-serving role and speaks to ArtsHub about his over 20 years at the helm and what they have taught him.

Can you remember the state of the magazine when you first became editor?

I remember it well! ABR was much smaller then and pretty precarious. Basically I was hired to edit a print magazine. It has evolved in myriad ways since then.

From memory it was just books-based before you moved it into a more general arts criticism format. What was the thinking behind this move?

Two major changes were the introduction of reviews of international books (hitherto ABR was basically an Australianist project) and the creation of ABR Arts in 2013. There were two reasons for the latter. First: any editor and CEO needs to find new readers, new sources of revenue. Second: I knew from surveys that ABR readers consume vast amounts of film, theatre, music, opera, the visual arts – not just literature. It seemed like a sensible and needed extension of the magazine’s repertoire. And it’s worked!

What are some of your proudest moments as the Editor of ABR?

That’s really for other people to judge, but I am pleased with the new shape and role the magazine has assumed in recent years, through initiatives like the online edition, ABR Arts, three international prizes, political commentary, rising payments to writers, writers’ fellowships, editorial cadetships and more.

You would have published thousands of reviews. Are there any that particularly stand out? If so, which ones and why?

You tend to remember the ones that got you into trouble, but I’m not about to name names! I love publishing reviewers who have flair, humour, irony, well-stocked minds – and guts.

Why have you decided to leave and what are your plans now?

I have relished my role at ABR, but I think 24 years is long enough. After 35 years in publishing with endless schedules, I’m trying not to make too many plans, but I suspect the future will be varied, creative and pleasurable.

Are you thinking of writing another book?

I am always writing a new book! By the time I leave ABR next April or May, I will have published 10 books of my own. Jobs like this, however demanding, shouldn’t get in the way of creative writing – they should feed it. I have a new book of poetry coming out in February (Attention, Please! from Pitt Street Poetry) and lots of ideas for other works.

What are your general feelings about arts/literary criticism in Australia now?

Truth said, the outlets for quality, lengthy arts/literary criticism in the country are dismally few, which is why ABR and ABR Arts have never been more important.

Read: What I’ve learned: Martin Hughes, Affirm Press

What are the biggest challenges to OzLit at the moment?

There is so much creativity out there, and so many great independent publishers. I hope that publishers (and readers) will resist the siren call of sameness, plainness and groupthink.