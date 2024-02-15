Stella’s Big Day Out

On Friday 16 February Stella, a ‘voice for gender equality and cultural change in Australian literature‘, will stage the second iteration of its writerly event in Hobart, after the inaugural Stella Day Out was launched last year in Melbourne. Notable figures such as Amanda Lohrey and Heather Rose have been invited to speak in person at the showcase. ArtsHub speaks to CEO Fiona Sweet to learn more about this initiative, a free one-day festival to celebrate the work of Australian women and non-binary authors.

Tell us a little about yourself. You are new at steering this award.

‘I joined Stella at the end of last year’s Prize cycle, and I have loved every minute. Before joining Stella, I was the Artistic Director of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale. My first festival was in 2017 and it attracted over 26,800 visitors. Despite the challenges of COVID, the Biennale kept on increasing its audiences and profile, with my final Biennale attracting over 55,000 people with the Linda McCartney retrospective. Prior to the Biennale, I was the Director of Sweet Creative, a design agency that collaborated with many brands and art organisations. Why Stella? I am an avid reader. Fiction, non-fiction, poetry. I read all the time and have the most profound respect for all creative writers. Joining Stella was simply natural.’

Why this initiative, the Stella Day Out?

‘Stella Day Out is a one-day mini festival of great ideas and writing. It was developed with two ideas in mind: to reach as many people as possible and to amplify the work of all authors who have been nominated for the Stella Prize. That is why Stella Day Out is a free event that takes place in the morning or afternoon, so that parents, carers, students and those who find it hard to attend evening events can join, enjoy the sessions, grab a free coffee or tea, have meaningful conversations and discover more about Stella and the incredible authors who have been nominated since 2012.

It’s a national initiative and I am planning to take Stella Day Out to every state and to as many regional centres as possible. I want to see more books published by women and non-binary writers and I want to generate more paid opportunities for Stella Prize-listed authors and for as many writers as possible.’

Are you going to do anything different for this Stella event in Tasmania? And why did you pick it as the second state to visit?

‘The first Stella Day Out in Melbourne was a tremendous success and we realised how important it was to broadcast the event. This time around we are promoting the livestreaming a bit more heavily than in the first iteration of Stella Day Out. We chose Hobart because it was recently designated as a UNESCO City of Literature and we want to celebrate this designation.

‘Tasmania has a rich literary history and a flourishing literary culture. Stella wants to be part of this story and amplify the work of as many Tasmanian writers as we can. For our first Stella Day Out in Hobart, the 2017 Stella Prize Winner, Heather Rose, and Amanda Lohrey, who was shortlisted for the Prize in 2016, will join us. They will be in conversation with award-winning authors Danielle Wood and Michelle Cahill, respectively.

‘This year Stella welcomed the Lord Mayor of Hobart, Councillor Anna Reynolds, as an Ambassador. Reynolds was instrumental in the designation of Hobart as a City of Literature and we will work with her so that the Stella can reach as many people as possible in Tasmania.’

What other plans do you have for Stella in general?

‘Next month, the 2024 Stella Prize Judging Panel will reveal the 12 longlisted books for the Stella Prize in Adelaide Writers’ Week. After that, we will promote the 12 books and get ready for the 2024 Stella Prize Shortlist and Winner announcements. This year, Stella will go bigger, and I hope all writers nominated for the Prize see a good increase in book sales after the announcements.

‘Once the 2024 Stella Prize winner is announced, we will travel to other states with Stella Day Out. This year we’re planning for Sydney, Brisbane, Darwin and Canberra, and more cities will be announced soon. Stella is also working with its research partners to restart the Stella Count, which has been dormant since 2020. We want to know what happened during the COVID years and see how they affected the field of book reviewing. We are also looking forward to including more publications, such as digital publications and social media reviews, and to have intersectionality as part of the Count.’

The Stella Day Out Hobart takes place on Friday 16 February 2024 and will stream live online.

The 2024 Stella Prize Longlist will be announced on Monday 4 March, 2024 at Adelaide Writers’ Week.