Q&A: Susi Muddiman on her move from Tweed to HOTA

The last thing that Susi Muddiman OAM will do before she exits Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre (“Tweed”) will be to welcome into the Gallery the $174 million masterpiece, Meules, milieu du jour [Haystacks, midday] (1890) by French impressionist Claude Monet.

The masterwork is travelling from the National Gallery of Australia (NGA), and will remain on loan for the next two years. It is an interesting bookend to her new position at HOTA, Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast, where she will be stepping into big shoes – literally.

Muddiman walks through the doors on 13 November into the installation of the Australian premiere of Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street – a major blockbuster exhibition coming from The Design Museum, London. It is the second major international exhibition presented by the new venue, which opened in May 2021 and has welcome over 500,000 visitors to date.

While the two exhibitions couldn’t be more different, both place key artworks in regional and metropolitan areas to drive new audiences. Muddiman is no stranger to connecting with audiences. The week that ArtsHub spoke with her, Tweed had been announced as Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travellers’ Choice Award-winner – ranking the Gallery in the top 10% of attractions worldwide. It is the third time the Gallery has been chosen since Muddiman took over the Director role in 2007.

‘What makes this award exceptional is that it’s determined by those who visit the Gallery – people who have taken the time to share their positive stories and experiences,’ she says.

Reflecting on building audiences and onboarding Council

Prior to Tweed, Muddiman was Director of Wagga Wagga Art Gallery (2003-2007) and Grafton Regional Gallery (1997-2003), where she oversaw new infrastructure projects. She tells ArtsHub that one of the attractions of Tweed was that the move brought her closer to home.

‘Ironically, you spend your whole life trying to get away from where you grew up. My mother had passed away, and I wanted to be closer to Dad. I’d watched the building progress. I’d done building projects before, and I didn’t want to do another. So the attraction of stepping into a brand new building felt like a good move.’

She continues: ‘I’d been pretty much a five-year plan sort of person up until then. I never intended to stay 16 and a half years,’ adding that they have been, ‘the best years of my adult life.’

Muddiman says another attraction of taking on the Tweed directorship was its collection. ‘I’d never been keen on portraiture, so I was intrigued by this collection. Then, the longer I spent here, [the more] I became really intrigued by the public’s fascination with pictures of other people, and how they interacted with them. I was really quite voyeuristic.

‘We were in the age of Facebook and MySpace, and I think that the population at large were fascinated by this idea of being able to connect with people when they weren’t actually real friends. So I became interested in a more conceptual take on portraiture, and for the Gallery’s 20th anniversary publication I wrote a piece called About Face.’

It was not surprising then, that when the Archibald Prize toured to Tweed from the Art Gallery of NSW, it was well attended. ‘Politically, the [Tweed Shire] Councillors saw the popularity of the Gallery and what shows like that could do, and it gave me the impetus to push with more things. They loved that success, and the visitors that the Gallery brought to the region. We’d been doing that for some years before, but they just hadn’t paid attention. But because there was so much hype about the Archibald, the numbers resonated.’

The Gallery is preparing for another huge public interface, with the imminent arrival of the Monet. ‘Everyone, from our volunteers and staff to art lovers, residents and tourism operators across the Northern Rivers are counting down the days until the artwork is on display,’ says Muddiman. ‘We are particularly proud to be the first gallery in regional Australia selected to participate in the exciting Sharing the National Collection initiative.’

Behind the scenes at the NGA, where staff are preparing to share the artwork by Claude Monet, ‘Meules, milieu du jour [Haystacks, midday]’ 1890 to the Tweed Regional Gallery. Image: Supplied.

Cultural tourism starts with local connection

Artshub asks Muddiman what she thinks is the catalyst for growing gallery audiences. She says the shift over the last few years has been more of a grassroots one. ‘I think people have come to appreciate that it’s in your backyard. For those who haven’t been to the Gallery before, when they do, [they say], “Oh, I’m really surprised. I’m going to come again.”

‘There’s a general realisation that whatever they pay towards their rates contributes to this, and you can feel a sense of ownership and pride. I’ll add that I think it’s grown even more post-COVID with an understanding that arts and culture make your life better. There is more acceptance and more awareness in the community, and the public response to it has changed.’

Muddiman, who admits she can be ‘a bit rose-coloured glasses’, says, ‘People actually come up and thank me and the staff for doing what we do; it’s so gratifying.’

Detail of Margaret Olley Art Centre. Photo: ArtsHub, 2021.

Tweed’s turning points and Margaret Olley

Among the decisive moments during Muddiman’s 16-year tenure, she cites a shift in collecting practice. ‘We are one of the very few regional galleries without an acquisition fund, so our Foundation and Friends do an incredible job. There are about 1300 pieces in the collection now, but I remember the turning point being around 2009-2010 when we actively slowed down because of collection storage issues. It was also a time when we had become strong enough, in terms of the Gallery’s reputation, to not have to feel bad about turning down donations.’

She notes that the Gallery’s 30th anniversary in 2019 was another key moment. ‘We did our first public acquisition appeal for our big Cressida Campbell painting. It was a real confirmation that visitors were keen to see us do well. And, then we did it again with a Michael Zavros painting, The New Garden Drawing Room, in 2021. This kind of investment is proof of its value to people.’

Without doubt, however, the greatest milestone under Muddiman’s directorship was the founding of the Margaret Olley Art Centre in 2014.

‘I talk about the “BM” and “AM” – before and after the Margaret Olley Art Centre,’ says Muddiman. When speaking to the Margaret Olley Trust about a possible gift of some paintings or cash, she ‘never expected that would be what Margaret wanted us to do. It was a huge turning point,’ she says.

‘That first year that we opened, it was definitely a turning point for me personally, because I really did consider it a huge responsibility to take on the trust of people, who wanted to see the recreation of Margaret’s studio. I was so worried that it would be a museum in an art gallery. And then the economic development that came out of that first year of visitation was extraordinary.’

Muddiman continues: ‘I really wanted a residency program as part of the Olley build. And I kept on saying to Council, “It will generate income.” And the more I said it, the more I was trying to convince myself. It has been a fantastic vehicle for us, not only to honour Margaret’s legacy of mentoring emerging and mid-career artists, but also [because] it was donated by Tim Fairfax. So we spend the interest on that principal to fund the invited artists and the income from the rental to keep the program going. Tim’s principal is never touched, and it keeps it going in perpetuity… And, more recently, it’s led to partnerships with the National Art School, which obviously links to Olley [as her alma mater].’

And the challenges?

‘Definitely more staff. That’s been a continuous challenge,’ says Muddiman. ‘While I’ll always whinge about the small team, and the fact that we’ve continually just got our heads above water, at the same time Tweed Shire Council’s contribution to us is a significant investment.’

She adds that her advice to herself stepping back into the role was to listen to her team’s suggestions. ‘The staff are great, but at the same time, I know that they want me to say “no” more often. If my circumstances had been different – if I’d been married or have kids – I wouldn’t be able to put as much into this job as I have. You’re in a position where your parameters are quite different, and you actually do take on more because of that.

‘I’m really passionate about this place because I think it deserves it,’ she adds. ‘I’ve done it, and I’ve wanted to, but obviously a lot of relationships go under the bus as a result. Just know the limits; that’s a human choice.’

Stepping into HOTA’s shoes

While the Gold Coast is just a 40-minute drive, it could be another world away, swapping tropical fields for neon strips. ‘A number of people have said, “I hope you can bring the same spirit to HOTA!” and I keep saying, “They’re two completely different places”,’ she says.

Susi Muddiman, incoming director of HOTA, Home of the Arts, Gold Coast. Photo: Corinne Lewis.

Muddiman’s appointment comes at an exciting phase of growth as HOTA moves closer to becoming part of the new entity, Experience Gold Coast (EGC).

‘EGC and HOTA will play an integral part of the city’s focus on cultural tourism. We know that Susi will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to guide the gallery as it embarks on even more ambitious initiatives,’ says Rob Borbidge, Chair of EGC.

Muddiman says one of the reasons she took the role was because she’d ‘be working in a different type of team environment now’.

‘To be part of a precinct that does fabulous programming, and bouncing off each other, as opposed to having a super manager of a whole area, is attractive.’ She adds that she believes the HOTA precinct works well because it ‘hasn’t been forced into that convergence model. I love the idea of the cross-collaboration’.

Muddiman adds, ‘Plus, there’s no doubt about it – the Gold Coast has a “can-do, we’re going to have fun” optimism – and I love that. It’s contagious. That’s why I keep going there … and I do love a bit of sparkle!’

The global pull of HOTA

Muddiman tells ArtsHub that she is also excited to work with a building that is able to accept major international exhibitions. ‘I’ve not had that here at Tweed, and that’s a shame. Unless you can join a touring arrangement internationally, it’s really hard to be able to afford and accommodate a show that you put together yourself.’

From 25 November, HOTA will stage an Australian exclusive from The Design Museum in London, including over 200 shoes that have shaped our contemporary landscape. Muddiman confesses: ‘I didn’t think I owned any sneakers… I’m hardly sporty. But Tracy [Laverty-Cooper, former HOTA Director] actually reminded me that I owned a pair of gold sequined sneakers.’

Since its UK premiere in 2021, Sneakers Unboxed has toured to the Netherlands and Korea, attracting record crowds.

And, just as that drawcard Monet painting heads to Tweed, in June David Hockney’s whopping 7.4-metre long painting, A Bigger Grand Canyon (1998), will head to HOTA, also as part of the NGA’s Sharing the National Collection initiative. The painting was purchased in 1999 for $4.6 million, making it one of the NGA’s most prized pieces. It will be joined by a multi-panel work by Australian artist Imants Tillers, Mount Kosciusko, Mount Analogue (1985). In tandem, the works examine notions of the heroic landscape tradition with a contemporary lens.

Muddiman concludes: ‘I’m so very excited. I’m ready to hit the ground running.’

In those gold sneakers, of course.

Muddiman commences at HOTA on 13 November 2023.

Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street is showing at HOTA from 25 November through to 2024. Ticketed.

Claude Monet’s Meules, milieu du jour [Haystacks, midday] will be on display at Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre, from 1 November 2023 – October 2025.