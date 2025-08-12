Bangarra Rehearsal Director – so you want my arts job?

Bangarra Rehearsal Director Rikki Mason began his dance journey at 17, but even at that age, he has already received accolades for his athleticism, including as a junior world champion fighter.

Mason formally trained at the Australian Dance Performance Institute in Brisbane before joining L’École-Atelier Rudra Béjart in Switzerland. His stint at Bangarra Dance Theatre began in 2014, first as a performer, then returning into a leadership role in 2024.

For Mason, core to the critically-acclaimed company is its culture, and as Rehearsal Director, he works with dancers with a strong sense of purpose in authentically telling Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories.

As Bangarra’s world premiere performance, Illume, embarks on its national tour, Mason shares how his career changed from being a performer to a director, the lessons learned, and what he looks forward to in this role.

Mason is a descendant of the Kullili people from South West Queensland with Danish, German, Scottish and Irish heritage.

How would you describe what you do?

Being Rehearsal Director at Bangarra is really about helping keep the work at a high level while supporting the dancers day to day. I work closely with our Artistic Director, Frances Rings, to bring her vision to life in the studio. That means running daily rehearsals and warm-ups, making sure the dancers feel ready physically and mentally, and scheduling their week with teachers and rehearsals to keep everything on track.

A big part of my job is making sure the choreography stays strong and true to the original intent. That includes giving feedback, refining sections, or sometimes re-teaching works from our repertoire. The pieces we perform carry a lot of cultural and emotional weight, so it’s not just about steps – it’s about keeping the story and spirit of the work intact.

Supporting the dancers is also a huge focus. I want the studio to feel like a safe space where they can take risks, ask questions, and grow. It’s about building trust and making sure they feel seen and supported, not just as performers but as people. I also attend production and development meetings for upcoming works, so I’m involved in the bigger picture beyond the rehearsal room.

Bangarra is built on culture, and that’s at the heart of everything we do. Working closely with Frances, we make sure that cultural integrity is always front and centre in the choices we make. For me, it’s about holding that space respectfully while also pushing for excellence. It’s a big responsibility, but it’s one I feel really proud to carry.

How did you get started in your career?

I danced with the company for over a decade, so I already had a strong connection to Bangarra and a deep familiarity with the way it works – both creatively and culturally. After I left the company, I spent some time overseas, and while I was travelling, I was contacted to see if I’d be interested in stepping into the role for a few months.

I initially came back as a Rehearsal Associate to support the final regional tour of the year and Dance Clan. It was great to return in a new capacity, but with a team and environment I already knew and felt connected to.

Not long after that, Frances approached me and asked if I’d be interested in taking on the Rehearsal Director role more permanently. I’ll admit, it wasn’t an immediate ‘yes’ – I needed a bit of time to consider whether it was the right move for me at that stage in my life. It’s a big responsibility, and I wanted to be sure I could give it everything it required.

After thinking it through, I officially stepped into the Rehearsal Director role at the beginning of this year. It’s been incredibly rewarding. The transition has felt natural, in a way – it’s a different role, but one that still allows me to be deeply involved in the creative process and support the dancers, which is something I’ve always loved.

What’s the most common misconception about being a Rehearsal Director?

I’ve been told that this job can feel lonely – and I can understand why people might say that – but honestly, I haven’t felt that way yet. Even when I was dancing, I always valued my alone time outside of the company, and that hasn’t really changed. I enjoy having that space to reflect and reset, so in that sense, the shift into this role has felt quite natural for me.

What’s been interesting is the change in dynamic with the dancers. I’ve shared the stage with most of them, so there’s already a strong connection there. Now, stepping into a leadership role, it’s been about finding the right balance between maintaining those friendships and stepping into a position that carries a different kind of responsibility.

For me, it’s important to still lead with empathy and care. I know what it’s like to be in their shoes, and I think that helps shape the way I approach the role. I try to hold onto that sense of friendship and trust, while also being clear about my role and the support I’m here to provide. It’s a fine balance, but I think it’s possible – and really important – to be both professional and approachable.

‘Illume’, Bangarra dancers. Photo: Daniel Boud.

If you were interviewing someone for your job, what skills and qualities would you look for?

Bangarra is a unique environment compared to other companies in Australia, with culture at the core of everything we do. Because of this, I think it’s important to understand what someone knows about the company and what their ideas are around maintaining cultural integrity within this space.

It’s not just about skills or experience – it’s about respecting and upholding the cultural foundations that Bangarra is built on.

How do you define success?

I’m probably the worst person to answer this question. As an artist, I was never really satisfied with what I’d achieved. Even though I’ve been lucky to have an amazing career as a dancer, I always felt like there was more to do – something more to chase.

Now, in this role, success isn’t about me anymore. It’s not about personal recognition – it’s about seeing Bangarra thrive, the dancers shine on stage, and making sure we’re keeping the cultural integrity of the company strong.

That’s what drives the decisions I make and the direction I take. For me, success is watching the company grow and the dancers reach their full potential. That’s what really matters.

What’s the best thing happening in your field at the moment?

The best part of this role for me is definitely the variety of projects and works I get to be a part of. With Bangarra being such a sought-after and respected company, there’s always something happening – whether it’s a new creative development, a remount of a classic work, a national tour, or community engagement.

That constant movement and evolution means I’m never bored. Every week brings something different, and that keeps me on my toes in the best way.

One bit of advice for others looking to work in your field?

Some advice I’d give is: just be yourself. I know that sounds cliché, but it’s honestly so important in this position. There have probably been many before you, but what really matters is not changing who you are.

Of course, you’ll have to adapt – things will shift, and you’ll grow – but staying true to yourself and your drive is what will help you achieve what you need to.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.