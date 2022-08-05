Who won this year’s iconic Telstra NATSIAA?

Returning to an in-person event this year, the announcement of this year’s Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (Telstra NATSIAA) winners on Friday night was an especially heartening moment for community and sector alike.

The prestigious awards are headlined by the open category prize – a career-shaping opportunity. This year the category’s $100,000 Award has gone to Margaret Rarru Garrawurra, Senior Yolŋu artist from Laŋarra, Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.

Her winning work, the large and bold yet finely woven Dhomala (pandanus sail) 2022, references the Makassan sail and through it, historical relationships that have endured between Yolŋu people and the people of modern-day Indonesia.

2022 NATSIAA Winner, Margaret Rarru Garrawurra, Dhomala (pandanus sail), 278 x 245cm. Courtesy of the artist and Milingimbi Art and Culture. Photo Mark Sherwood

Rarru Garrawurra said: ‘Yolŋu people were watching Makassan people weaving their dhomala over time … then they started to make them. My father picked up the skill as well … I thought about how he made them, my father, and I started remembering. And now I’m making these.’

The judges said the work reminds us that Yolŋu have been ‘long been active and intrepid explorers, participating in international trade since well before the arrival of the Europeans.’

Born in Galiwin’ku (Elcho Island), today Rarru Garrawurra lives on her mother’s Country of Laŋarra (Howard Island) and at Yurrwi / Milingimbi, both off the coast of Northeast Arnhem Land.

She is a senior artist and master weaver at Milingimbi Art and Culture, which said while she ‘speaks little English … she engages with the Balanda (European) world through her art practice.’

The Centre said of her making: ‘Whilst the technique of immersion dyeing has been widely practiced in Arnhem Land since the arrival of missionaries, the recipe for creating black dye from local plants was developed later and refined by Rarru. Yolŋu weavers respect her as the owner of mol (black) and whilst they may know the recipe and occasionally use small amounts of it, the use of mol alone in a work is reserved for Rarru and those to whom she gives permission.’

Rarru Garrawurra said of her win today: ‘I was with my sisters when I found out about winning. We were very happy. It makes us proud to get first prize.’

The Telstra NATSIAA is the longest running Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art awards in the country, with the total prize pool doubling this year to $190,000 (previously $80,000).

2022 NATSIAA category winners

Adam Worrall, Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT) Director said he’d watched the Telstra NATSIAA for many years, adding that he saw it as ‘a valuable platform where artists share ideas, mediums and practices which are happening right now and allows visitors to see a snapshot of the magnificent artworks currently being created around the country’.

This year, 63 finalists from across Australia have been selected from a total of 221 entries. These are the category winners:

Telstra General Painting Award

Artist: Betty Muffler

Artwork: Ngangkari Ngura (Healing Country) 2021

Country: Indulkana, SA

Betty Muffler was born near Watarru in South Australia and now lives and works in Indulkana in the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands. She is a highly respected senior woman and artist at Iwantja Arts, and is also a renowned ngangkari (traditional doctor).

Her winning painting Ngangkari Ngura is characteristic monochromatic. She started painting in her late 70s and was judged best emerging artist at the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards in 2017.

Telstra NATSIAA 2022 winner, General Painting Award: Betty Muffler, Ngangkari Ngura (Healing Country) 2021, 167 x 198cm. Courtesy of the artist and Iwantja Arts. Photo: Mark Sherwood

‘Receiving the Telstra General Painting Award just five years later, in 2022, acknowledges her meteoric trajectory and deserved rise to fame as an artist,’ said the Judges. ‘Muffler’s intuitive mark-making is imbued with story and layers of complex, cultural knowledge. The artist’s deep reverence for Country is palpable. As a painting, Ngangkari Ngura is expertly refined.’

Telstra Bark Painting Award

Telstra NATSIAA 2022 MAGNT Djerrkŋu Yunupiŋu Yunupiŋu – The RockEarth pigments and recycled print toner on Stringybark

Artist: The late Ms D Yunupiŋu,

Artwork: Yunupiŋu – The Rock 2021

Country: Yirrkala, NT

Sadly, the art world and community lost Ms D Yunupiŋu just a few short months back, just before her work was celebrated in the NGV exhibition Bark Ladies. This win further cements her legacy in the history of Aboriginal art.

Known as the ‘lady who paints mermaids’, the Judges said of her winning bark: ‘This slender bark has been whimsically rendered using a combination of naturally occurring ochres in cream, white, and black; as well as synthetic pigments drawn from recycled printer cartridges to create a brilliant and arresting array of fuchsia, pink and magenta tones.’

Ms D Yunupiŋu was a finalist in both the 2021 and 2022 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA) at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, Darwin, and became the first artist to ever be selected with a portrait on bark as a finalist for the Archibald Prize at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, in 2021.

Read: Vale painter Ms D Yunupiŋu, mother of the Rirratjiŋu nation

Telstra Works on Paper Award

Artist: Gary Lee

Artwork: Nagi, 2022

Country: Garramilla / Darwin, NT

Telstra NATSIAA 2022 MAGNT Gary Philip Lee Nagi

Gary Lee’s photographs of Aboriginal men have been described in the past as ‘celebratory, bold and uncompromising.’ This winning work is no exception.

A Larrakia artist, born and raised in Darwin with Chinese and Filipino heritage, his background includes fashion design, anthropology, art advisor for Mimi Arts and Crafts, and arts administration as well as a broad practice across materials.

The Judges say of his winning work on paper: ‘This poignant and intimate depiction of Lee’s grandfather – Juan (John) Roque Cubillo – is a culminating work in this artist’s career. By reclaiming the historic photographic archive Lee firmly reorients it in the present and personal realm.’

They continue: ‘Nagi emanates tenderness and affection.’ Using oil pastel and pencil the work almost emanates a sensory component.

Wandjuk Marika Memorial 3D Award (sponsored by Telstra)

Artist/s: Bonnie Burangarra and Freda Ali Wayartja

Artwork: An-gujechiya 2021

Country: Yilan, Cape Stewart NT

Both working with Maningrida Arts and Milingimbi Art and Culture, Bonnie Burangarra and Freda Wayartja are master weavers, cultural leaders and educator.

Bonnie Burangarra and Freda Ali Wayartja, with their winning work An-gujechiya 2021, 64 x 280 x 61cm. Courtesy of the artist and Maningrida Arts & Culture. Photo: Charlie Bliss

Wayartja is Burarra, one of the east-side language groups who specialise in the customary conical dilly bags, woven string bags and mats. She is particularly renowned for the use of mirlarl, (malaisia scandens), a type of vine that grows in the coastal jungle.

Burangarra belongs to the Burarra / Walamangu people and is an internationally celebrated fibre artist. She is one of few remaining Master Anguchechiya (fish trap) makers.

‘Bonnie has the wisdom, strength and gentleness of a woman that has spent her entire life living on her homeland with her ancestral culture engrained in her everyday life,’ said the Art Centre.

They Judges’ added of their winning work: ‘This sophisticated sculpture is an exemplar of contemporary Indigenous fibre practice. It exudes ingenuity, technical excellence and a commitment to the slow-paced multifarious stages of fibre art production.

‘The artists’ command of the natural fibres with which they work is noteworthy, as well as their capacity to collaborate. This an-gujechiya is simultaneously a contemporary work of art and a form of cultural continuity.’

In selecting this award, the judges acknowledge the importance of fibre production in contemporary Indigenous art practice.

Telstra Multimedia Award

Artist: Jimmy John Thaiday

Artwork: Beyond the lines 2022

Country: Erub, Torres Strait, QLD

Jimmy John Thaiday is part of the Erub Arts community, a group of artists who use their practice to speak of the sea and land, and the pressures of climate change and environmental degradation. Most popularly known for their works using ghost nets – often reflecting the cultural stories of animals caught in the nets – this work is a departure and powerful development for Thaiday.

Jimmy John Thaiday, Beyond the lines 2022, single channel HD video: 16:9, colour, sound, 5:22 minutes. Courtesy of the artist and Erub Arts

The Judges’ commented: ‘Beyond the lines is technically accomplished and masterful. Its refined visual rhythm is carefully paced and combines a compelling use of wide lens with close-up footage. Its thoughtful use of sound is also noteworthy.

They added: ‘This powerful and emotive work explores the interconnection between the artist to his Country as exemplified by sea, land, sky and wildlife (in the form of the waumer, the frigate bird).’

Thaiday told DAAF ahead of his win: ‘I am exploring different ways to include digital imagery and use the destructive nets and ropes. I want to bring the animals and landscape together. I want to embed myself and my community into the landscape, so we are seen as one.’

Telstra Emerging Artist Award

Louise Malarvie, Pamarr Yara 2022, earth pigments on canvas, 125 x 130cm. Courtesy of the artist and Waringarri Arts. Image Mark Sherwood

Artist: Louise Malarvie

Artwork: Pamarr Yara, 2022

Country: Kununurra, WA

New to the NATSIAAs, the Judges have recognised the work of Louise Malarvie, whose work they described as an ‘alluring painting [that] conveys a layered granular texture suggestive of the earth being swept, shifted, and redistributed by the dispersal of rain and floodwater.’

They add that the subtly that Malarvie managed to command shows her ‘deftness of earth pigment application’ and that ‘her composition simultaneously conveys nuanced and distinctive features of the land as well as the vastness and immense scale of the Great Sandy Desert.’

The Telstra NATSIAA exhibition is on display at MAGNT from 6 August 2022 to 15 January 2023 in Darwin.