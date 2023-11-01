Who will be showing in the 24th Biennale of Sydney?

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers should be aware that the following article contains the name of a deceased person.

Yesterday (31 October), Artistic Directors for the 24th Biennale of Sydney, Cosmin Costinaș and Inti Guerrero, joined the NSW Minister for the Arts John Graham, to reveal Sydney’s newest arts and cultural venue – White Bay Power Station – which will have its debut in March 2024 for the internationally recognised art event.

Costinaș and Guerrero used the occasion to announce the 88 Australian and international artists and collectives, who would shape their 2024 exhibition. The Berlin-based pair have been located in Australia since July, finessing preparations for their exhibition, which is titled Ten Thousand Suns.

The artists and collectives will journey to the Harbour city from 47 countries, including Australia, Indonesia, Brazil, Ukraine, the US, the UK, Mexico, Aotearoa New Zealand, India and Japan. The line-up of artists promises a biennale that is less about hierarchies and more about a flattening across multiplicities.

The exhibition will be presented across six venues: the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA), a newly renovated Artspace, and new venues White Bay Power Station, the Chau Chak Wing Museum at the University of Sydney and UNSW Galleries in Paddington – reiterating the importance of university galleries in the cultural landscape.

What does the mix of artists look like?

Glancing across the 88 names, the strongest representation is artists from diasporic experiences. These are extremely mixed in terms of geography, history, religious and cultural backgrounds.

It follows a pattern today, which is less about “national representation” – though it is still a popular filter for listing biennale artists – and rather, is a more lived, blended view. Given that, ArtsHub has run the numbers on Costinaș and Guerrero’s exhibition as loose percentages across regional zones.

Australia 34%

Asia 19%

European continent 17%

US 14%

Pacific region 11%

South America 9%

UK 5%

Australian representation is surprisingly high for this Biennale of Sydney, with more than half (18 of the 30 selected artists) First Nations artists. This is a position that the Artistic Directors have followed across all geographies, to ensure a First Nations perspective is represented.

The other emphasis to note across this mix of diverse voices is a solid weight given to LGBTQIA+ artists, one that has been approached in a very intergenerational way, from someone like Martin Wong (US) to the young First Nations artist Dylan Mooney. What this does, is riff off that notion of time with the rising of 10,000 suns over 10,000 places, but in a shared voice.

Drawing a further long bow across the list of artists, Costinaș and Guerrero are bringing an interesting selection of artists from South American nations – Guatemala, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia and Brazil – work we don’t often see in Australia. And also, there will be a fresh look at Southeast Asia, with artists like I Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih, Simon Soon, Anne Samat, Citra Sasmita, Eisa Jocson and Choy Ka Fai offering a renewed look at our neighbouring region.

VNX Matrix, Corpusfantastica [still] (from ‘Bad Code’), 1997, digital image. Image: Courtesy the artists.

First reveal of the artworks to be presented

Launching their selection of artists in the cavernous space of the once thriving coal-fired White Bay Power Station, Costinaș and Guerrero said the building’s history and scale has played a part in their choices.

A highlight at this venue will be the work of Bard man Darrell Sibosado in a super-sized new neon work inspired by riji (pearl shell) designs. Sibosado explained to ArtsHub that the designs act ‘sort of like maps – they’re talking about specific places and specific things that happened in those places’.

The story chosen for the new neon piece is ‘our first ancestors who took human form,’ he continued. ‘And the reason I thought to do this, is because he is the one that taught us to only take what you need, seasonally. So he’s the one that came in and made the law.’

Sibosado added that the geometry of the designs will work well with the scale of the building, and that the luminosity of the shells, then the neons, have a canny connection with the power station, as well as the place of industry on Country, especially felt as a First Nations Western Australian artist.

Also at this site will be a new large-scale mural celebrating the life of the late queer First Nations dancer and activist Malcolm Cole, by the exciting young Yuwi, Torres Strait and South Sea Islander man, artist Dylan Mooney. While the legendary Australian artist collective, VNS Matrix, which has been known for its cyberfeminist works since the 1990s will riff off technology at White Bay.

Costinaș and Guerrero have selected some of VNX Matrix’s iconic works to be suspended as banners, using the Power Station as a spatial trigger for the socially provocative relationship between women, technology and cyberspace.

Across town at another newbie venue, the Chau Chak Wing Museum, nine paintings by Chinese-American artist Martin Wong – who was known for his work documenting New York in the 1980s before he died from AIDS-related illness – will prompt conversations around racial identities and queer sexuality.

Mangala Bai Maravi, Baiga godna, 2018, Acrylic on canvas. Courtesy the artist.

In contrast, Mangala Bai Maravi, an artist from the Baiga ethnic group in India, turns to traditional tattooing patterns in her art as a contemporary act of cultural preservation. Both jostle between history and contemporary language/expression.

While new to the Museum, Michael Dagostino, the University’s Director of Museums and Cultural Engagement, is not new to hosting the Biennale, formerly at Campbelltown Art Centre. He said the Museum’s collections offer ‘the perfect place for these important conversations’.

He added, ‘During the Biennale, we hope to transform the Museum into a space where contemporary artists can be in residence, drawing inspiration from our collections to create new works.’

Artspace at Woolloomooloo – which is opening its doors after an extended closure for a multi-level, multimillion-dollar refurbishment – will show a new woven sculpture by Diné/Navajo artist Eric-Paul Riege (which will connect with a second large-scale sculptural installation at White Bay Power Station).

Another highlight promises to be US artist Adebunmi Gbadebo with a suite of new ceramic works that incorporate soil from a workers’ plantation steeped in history, and hair collected from African diaspora family connections.

Up the hill at the Art Gallery of NSW, themes of war and nuclear power feature throughout the Biennale presentation, with Waanyi artist Gordon Hookey (returning as a Biennale of Sydney artist) and Maru Yacco (a notable figure in the Japanese LGBTQIA+ community, who is contributing a large wallpaper piece) among the artists asking the often tough questions.

The vestibule at AGNSW is always a highlight, and this year it has been handed to Perth artist Tarryn Gill, with a new installation that blends fantasy, performance, fairy tales and extended portraiture.

Describing the new work, Gill told ArtsHub: ‘It’s an installation. On the surface, it might look quite different to my other works. There’s a figure that’s slumped behind curtains, and you just see the legs poking out. So it’s kind of humorous, and one of my references is The Wizard of Oz, but also George IV and that idea of grotesqueness and overconsumption – inspired by a past residency in the UK.

‘It’s even more theatrical than my other work – it’s going to be incredible,’ added Gill.

And, at the MCA, queer narratives and activism will be a strong thematic, with works by the late US artist and activist Frank Moore, and emerging talents like Delhi-born, Sydney-based artist, Kirtika Kain, with her new 10-metre long layered canvas, created with materials such as cow dung, gold leaf and wax.

Elyas Alavi, ‘Cheshme-e Jaan’ (The Spirit Spring) (detail), 2023 neon, red gum rehal (book holders), photographic collage. Photo: Andrew Curtis, courtesy the artist.

UNSW Galleries, with its first reveal, has announced projects by Melbourne-based, Afghanistan-born visual artist, curator and poet Elyas Alavi diving into Australia’s Afghan cameleers and their layered diasporic stories and songs, and new work by Wiradjuri anti-disciplinary artist, Joel Sherwood Spring.

Throughout the three-month exhibition there will be free daily art tours, dedicated student workshops, three family days curated by disability arts organisations and practitioners, and regular Wednesday contemporary music nights curated by Phoenix Central Park, which will be ticketed through a ballot system.

The 24th Biennale of Sydney will officially open with Lights On at White Bay Power Station on 8 March 2024. Vernissage will be held 6-8 March 2024, and free admission for all will extend from 9 March – 10 June 2024.

The list of 88 artists participating in the 24th Biennale of Sydney

Adebunmi Gbadebo (US)

Agnieszka Kurant (Poland/US)

Agnieszka Polska (Poland/Germany)

Alberto Pitta (Brazil)

Andrew Thomas Huang (US)

Anne Samat (Malaysia/US)

Barrileteros Almas del Viento (Guatemala)

Bonita Ely (Australia)

Breda Lynch (Ireland)

Candice Lin (US)

Chitra Ganesh (US)

Choy Ka Fai (Singapore/Germany)

Christopher Myers (US)

Christopher Pease (Minang/Wardandi/Bibbulmun, Australia)

Citra Sasmita (Indonesia)

Cristina Flores Pescorán (Peru/Netherlands/US)

Darrell Sibosado (Bard/Noongar, Australia)

Destiny Deacon (KuKu/Cape York and Erub/Mer, Torres Strait, Australia)

Dhopiya Yunupiŋu (Gumatj/Yolŋu nation, Australia)

Diane Burns (Anishinaabe/Chemehuevi, US)

Doreen Chapman (Manyjilyjarra, Australia)

Dumb Type (Japan)

Dylan Mooney (Yuwi/Meriam Mir/South Sea Islander, Australia)

Eisa Jocson (Philippines)

El Gran Mono (Colombia/Australia)

Elyas Alavi (Hazara, Afghanistan/Australia) with Hussein Shirzad (Afghanistan/Australia), Jimmy Hintons (Australia), John Hintons (Australia) and Alibaba Awrang (Afghanistan/US)

Eric-Paul Riege (Diné/Navajo, US)

Felix de Rooy (Curaçao/Netherlands)

Francisco Toledo (Mexico)

Frank Bowling (UK/Guyana)

Frank Moore (US)

Freddy Mamani (The Plurinational State of Bolivia)

Gordon Hookey (Waanyi, Australia)

Hayv Kahraman (Iraq/Sweden/US)

I Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih (Murn, Indonesia)

Idas Losin (Truku/Atayal, Taiwan)

Irene Chou (Hong Kong/Australia)

James Eseli (Kala Lagaw Ya/Badhulaig, Torres Strait Islands, Australia)

Li Jiun-Yang (Taiwan)

Joel Sherwood Spring (Wiradjuri, Australia)

John Pule (Niue/Aotearoa New Zealand)

Josh Kline (US)

Juan Davila (Chile/Australia)

Júlia Côta (Portugal)

Kaylene Whiskey (Yankunytjatjara, Australia)

Kirtika Kain (India/Australia)

Köken Ergun (Turkey/Germany)

Kubra Khademi (Afghanistan/France)

Lawrence Lek (Malaysia/UK)

Leila el Rayes (Australia)

Mangala Bai Maravi (India)

Mariana Castillo Deball (Mexico/Germany)

Marie-Claire Messouma Manlanbien (France)

Martin Wong (US)

Maru Yacco (Japan)

Mauroof Jameel and Hamsha Hussain (Maldives)

Megan Cope (Ngugi/Noonuccal, Quandamooka, Australia)

Ming Wong (Singapore/Germany)

Monira Al Qadiri (Kuwait/Germany)

Nádia Taquary (Brazil)

Nikau Hindin (Te Rarawa/Ngāpuhi, Aotearoa New Zealand), Ebonie Fifita-Laufilitoga-Maka (Fungamapitoa, Tonga, Aotearoa New Zealand), Hina Puamohala Kneubuhl (Kihalaupoe, Maui, Hawai‘i), Hinatea Colombani (Arioi, Tahiti), Kesaia Biuvanua (Moce, Lau, Fiji), Rongomai Gbric-Hoskins (Te Rarawa/Ngāpuhi, Aotearoa New Zealand)

Niño de Elche and Pedro G Romero (Spain)

Orquideas Barrileteras (Guatemala)

Özgür Kar (Turkey/Netherlands)

Pacific Sisters (Aotearoa New Zealand)

Pauletta Kerinauia (Miyartuwi/Pandanus, Tiwi Islands, Australia)

Petrit Halilaj (Kosovo/Germany) and Alvaro Urbano (Spain/Germany)

Robert Campbell Jnr (Ngaku/Dunghutti, Australia)

Rover Joolama Thomas (Kukatja/Wangkajunga, Australia)

Sachiko Kazama (Japan)

Sana Shahmuradova Tanska (Ukraine)

Satch Hoyt (UK/Jamaica)

Saule Dyussenbina (Kazakhstan)

Segar Passi (Meriam Mir/Dauareb, Torres Strait Islands, Australia)

Sergey Parajanov (Armenia/Georgia)

Serwah Attafuah (Ashanti, Australia)

Simon Soon (Malaysia)

Tarryn Gill (Australia)

Te Whā a Huna (Tūwharetoa, Aotearoa New Zealand)

Tracey Moffatt (Australia)

Trevor Yeung (China/Hong Kong)

Udeido Collective (West Papua)

VNS Matrix (Australia)

Weaver Hawkins (England/Australia)

Wendy Hubert (Guruma/Yindjibarndi, Australia)

William Strutt (UK)

William Yang (Australia)

Yangamini (Tiwi, Gulumirrgin, Warlpiri, Kunwinjku, Yolŋu, Wardaman, Karajarri, Gurindji, Burarra, Australia)