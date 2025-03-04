News

Which 12 titles made the Stella Prize longlist 2025?

Seven fiction, four non-fiction and one poetry collection make up the Stella Prize longlist for 2025.
4 Mar 2025 17:30
Thuy On
The number twelve in red and white against a yellow wall with a diagonal

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Michael Skok, Unsplash.

Now in its 13th year, the Stella Prize has just announced its longlist for 2025, appropriately enough in the surrounds of the Pioneer Women’s Memorial Garden at the Adelaide Festival as part of Writers’ Week.

This year the Stella – worth $60,000 – received over 180 entries, with the judging panel comprising Astrid Edwards (chair), Debra Dank, Leah Jing McIntosh, Yassmin Abdel-Magied and Rick Morton.

In alphabetical order by title, the 2025 Stella Prize longlist is:

  • A Language of Limbs by Dylin Hardcastle (fiction)
  • Always Will Be by Mykaela Saunders (fiction)
  • Black Convicts by Santilla Chingaipe (non-fiction)
  • Black Witness by Amy McQuire (non-fiction)
  • The Burrow by Melanie Cheng (fiction)
  • Cactus Pear For My Beloved by Samah Sabawi (non-fiction)
  • Naag Mountain by Manisha Anjali (poetry)
  • Peripathetic by Cher Tan (non-fiction)
  • Rapture by Emily Maguire (fiction)
  • Theory & Practice by Michelle de Kretser (fiction)
  • The Thinning by Inga Simpson (fiction)
  • Translations by Jumaana Abdu (fiction)

Each of the longlisted authors receives $1000 in prize money thanks to the Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund.

Read: Why do we cosy up to crime fiction?

The shortlist of six will be announced on 8 April and the winner on 23 May.

The Stella Prize is an annual literary prize awarded to the most excellent, original and outstanding book written by an Australian woman or non-binary writer. 

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

