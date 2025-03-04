Which 12 titles made the Stella Prize longlist 2025?

Now in its 13th year, the Stella Prize has just announced its longlist for 2025, appropriately enough in the surrounds of the Pioneer Women’s Memorial Garden at the Adelaide Festival as part of Writers’ Week.

This year the Stella – worth $60,000 – received over 180 entries, with the judging panel comprising Astrid Edwards (chair), Debra Dank, Leah Jing McIntosh, Yassmin Abdel-Magied and Rick Morton.

In alphabetical order by title, the 2025 Stella Prize longlist is:

Each of the longlisted authors receives $1000 in prize money thanks to the Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund.

The shortlist of six will be announced on 8 April and the winner on 23 May.

The Stella Prize is an annual literary prize awarded to the most excellent, original and outstanding book written by an Australian woman or non-binary writer.